SELAH — Regrouping from a sluggish third quarter, Selah's boys finished strong to keep their unblemished record with a 62-54 victory over East Valley in CWAC basketball Friday night.
Noah Pepper netted 23 points and Jack Kuhn pulled down nine rebounds for the Vikings, who moved to 4-0 and will remain at home on Saturday hosting Grandview.
East Valley, which got 13 points from Kaleb Thorson, hosts Wapato on Saturday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 9, Tyrus Johnson 12, Miller 0, Fields 5, Calhoun 5, Uriostegui 0, Kaleb Thorson 13, K. Taylor 0, Gonzalez 7, Locke 3.
SELAH — Teegan Garza 12, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 0, Kuhn 4, Jace Durand 19, J. Zambito 4, Noah Pepper 23.
East Valley=13=16=13=12=—=54
Selah=22=16=7=17=—=62
Highlights: Jack Kuhn (S) 9 rebs; Pepper (S) 8 rebs, 4 assts; John Sambito (S) 5 assts.
---
PROSSER 71, GRANDVIEW 52: At Grandview, Haden Hicks tallied 19 points and the Mustangs held the Greyhounds to just four points in the second quarter to pull away. Prosser travels to Ellensburg and Grandview faces a tough road test at Selah on Saturday.
PROSSER — Haden Hicks 19, JJ Reyes 11, Tommy Inions 10, Weinmann 9, Phillips 6, Rivera 6, Swift 5, Gonzalez 5.
GRANDVIEW — Scoring not available.
Prosser=24=18=14=15=—=71
Grandview=18=4=13=17=—=52
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 77, COLLEGE PLACE 43: At College Place, Luke Navarre scored 18 points to lead the Leopards, who scored 61 first-half points for the second straight game. They'll host Naches Valley Saturday night.
In other SCAC West action, Wapato lost 53-40 at Kiona Benton. The Zillah girls beat College Place 54-38 and the Wapato girls beat Kiona-Benton 59-15.
ZILLAH — Delp 6, Garza 2, Perez 2, Avila 0, Favilla 1, Apol Medrano 16, Ashton Waldman 17, T. Waldman 7, John 2, Santana 0, Luke Navarre 18, Juerez 6.
COLLEGE PLACE — Lyford 0, Case 6, Colton Hamada 14, Willis 2, Christensen 2, Howard 2, Schreind 3, Sanchez 5, Durand 4, Vera 3, Fry 0, Parson 2, Corbett 0.
Zillah=34=27=11=5=—=77
College Place=8=13=9=13=—=43
GIRLS
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 51, SELAH 41: At Selah, Ashlynn Sylve scored 20 points to pace the Red Devils, who led 23-22 at the break. Jayden Horton's 17 points led Selah. EV hosts Wapato on Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 0, Goodell 2, Prince 0, B. Sylve 2, Trujillo 0, Wright 3, Karina Hibbitt 12, Barry 2, Arenas 2, Gordon 8, Ashlynn Sylve 20.
SELAH — Ruark 3, Hall 0, Wangler 6, Tamblyn 0, Pendleton 2, Jayden Horton 17, Sydney Wells 11, Lakey 2, Carpenter 0.
East Valley=11=12=20=8=—=51
Selah=15=7=10=9=—=41
Highlights: Wells (S) 12 rebs; Yobi Ruark (S) 5 rebs.
---
PROSSER 52, GRANDVIEW 40: At Grandview, Halle Wright scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to their third straight win. Prosser will play at Ellensburg and Grandview will travel to Selah on Saturday.
PROSSER — Groenveld 1, Bestebreur 6, Maljaars 2, Cortes 2, Blair 1, Leila Taylor 11, Alexis Harris 12, Halle Wright 17.
GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 2, Cat Castro 13, Natalee Trevino 10, Medina 2, Richey 5, Castilleja 2, Black 0, Copeland 6, Yanetskio 0.
Prosser=13=7=12=20=—=52
Grandview=4=10=11=15=—=40
Highlights: Castro (G) 4 stls, 5 assts; Trevino (G) 4 stls.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 35, DeSALES 24: At DeSales, Jada Liulamaga collected 10 points, nine steals and seven rebounds in the Eagles' season opener.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G. Mills 2, Sy. Eagleheart 4, George 0, Oucei 3, Randle 8, Dawes 8, Jada Liulamaga 10, Scabbyrobe 0.
DESALES — H. Scott 4, E. Lumin 5, M. Wall 5, Thomas 10, Nelson 0.
Yakama Tribal=10=9=9=7=—=35
DeSales=3=9=3=9=—=24
YT highlights: Liulamaga 9 stls, 7 rebs; G'Mewin Mills 5 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, COLTON 44: At Sunnyside Christian, Jenna Andringa scored 16 of her 29 points in the second half and Sydney Banks made 9 of 10 free throws for the Knights, who defeated Liberty Christian on Thursday 64-21.
COLTON — Vining 5, Meyer 8, Kyndra Stout 11, Lola Baerlocher 12, Heitstumen 2, Pluid 6.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Candanoza 3, Sydney Banks 13, Taylor Andringa 10, Jenna Andringa 29, Wolters 2.
Colton=6=10=11=17=—=44
Sunnyside Chr.=16=20=9=12=—=57
SC scoring vs. LC: Bosma 3, Kelli Candanoza 15, Banks 3, Alseth 3, Clapp 0, Taylor Andringa 10, Jenna Andringa 21, Wolters 9.