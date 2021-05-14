static-bkb-selah.jpg

File photo.

SELAH — Regrouping from a sluggish third quarter, Selah's boys finished strong to keep their unblemished record with a 62-54 victory over East Valley in CWAC basketball Friday night.

Noah Pepper netted 23 points and Jack Kuhn pulled down nine rebounds for the Vikings, who moved to 4-0 and will remain at home on Saturday hosting Grandview.

East Valley, which got 13 points from Kaleb Thorson, hosts Wapato on Saturday.

EAST VALLEY — Hooper 9, Tyrus Johnson 12, Miller 0, Fields 5, Calhoun 5, Uriostegui 0, Kaleb Thorson 13, K. Taylor 0, Gonzalez 7, Locke 3.

SELAH — Teegan Garza 12, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 0, Kuhn 4, Jace Durand 19, J. Zambito 4, Noah Pepper 23.

East Valley=13=16=13=12=—=54

Selah=22=16=7=17=—=62

Highlights: Jack Kuhn (S) 9 rebs; Pepper (S) 8 rebs, 4 assts; John Sambito (S) 5 assts.

---

PROSSER 71, GRANDVIEW 52: At Grandview, Haden Hicks tallied 19 points and the Mustangs held the Greyhounds to just four points in the second quarter to pull away. Prosser travels to Ellensburg and Grandview faces a tough road test at Selah on Saturday.

PROSSER — Haden Hicks 19, JJ Reyes 11, Tommy Inions 10, Weinmann 9, Phillips 6, Rivera 6, Swift 5, Gonzalez 5.

GRANDVIEW — Scoring not available.

Prosser=24=18=14=15=—=71

Grandview=18=4=13=17=—=52

---

SCAC

ZILLAH 77, COLLEGE PLACE 43: At College Place, Luke Navarre scored 18 points to lead the Leopards, who scored 61 first-half points for the second straight game. They'll host Naches Valley Saturday night.

In other SCAC West action, Wapato lost 53-40 at Kiona Benton. The Zillah girls beat College Place 54-38 and the Wapato girls beat Kiona-Benton 59-15.

ZILLAH — Delp 6, Garza 2, Perez 2, Avila 0, Favilla 1, Apol Medrano 16, Ashton Waldman 17, T. Waldman 7, John 2, Santana 0, Luke Navarre 18, Juerez 6.

COLLEGE PLACE — Lyford 0, Case 6, Colton Hamada 14, Willis 2, Christensen 2, Howard 2, Schreind 3, Sanchez 5, Durand 4, Vera 3, Fry 0, Parson 2, Corbett 0.

Zillah=34=27=11=5=—=77

College Place=8=13=9=13=—=43

GIRLS

CWAC

EAST VALLEY 51, SELAH 41: At Selah, Ashlynn Sylve scored 20 points to pace the Red Devils, who led 23-22 at the break. Jayden Horton's 17 points led Selah. EV hosts Wapato on Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest.

EAST VALLEY — Johnson 0, Goodell 2, Prince 0, B. Sylve 2, Trujillo 0, Wright 3, Karina Hibbitt 12, Barry 2, Arenas 2, Gordon 8, Ashlynn Sylve 20.

SELAH — Ruark 3, Hall 0, Wangler 6, Tamblyn 0, Pendleton 2, Jayden Horton 17, Sydney Wells 11, Lakey 2, Carpenter 0.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

East Valley=11=12=20=8=—=51

Selah=15=7=10=9=—=41

Highlights: Wells (S) 12 rebs; Yobi Ruark (S) 5 rebs.

---

PROSSER 52, GRANDVIEW 40: At Grandview, Halle Wright scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to their third straight win. Prosser will play at Ellensburg and Grandview will travel to Selah on Saturday.

PROSSER — Groenveld 1, Bestebreur 6, Maljaars 2, Cortes 2, Blair 1, Leila Taylor 11, Alexis Harris 12, Halle Wright 17.

GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 2, Cat Castro 13, Natalee Trevino 10, Medina 2, Richey 5, Castilleja 2, Black 0, Copeland 6, Yanetskio 0.

Prosser=13=7=12=20=—=52

Grandview=4=10=11=15=—=40

Highlights: Castro (G) 4 stls, 5 assts; Trevino (G) 4 stls.

---

SOUTHEAST 1B

YAKAMA TRIBAL 35, DeSALES 24: At DeSales, Jada Liulamaga collected 10 points, nine steals and seven rebounds in the Eagles' season opener.

YAKAMA TRIBAL — G. Mills 2, Sy. Eagleheart 4, George 0, Oucei 3, Randle 8, Dawes 8, Jada Liulamaga 10, Scabbyrobe 0.

DESALES  H. Scott 4, E. Lumin 5, M. Wall 5, Thomas 10, Nelson 0.

Yakama Tribal=10=9=9=7=—=35

DeSales=3=9=3=9=—=24

YT highlights: Liulamaga 9 stls, 7 rebs; G'Mewin Mills 5 rebs.

---

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, COLTON 44: At Sunnyside Christian, Jenna Andringa scored 16 of her 29 points in the second half and Sydney Banks made 9 of 10 free throws for the Knights, who defeated Liberty Christian on Thursday 64-21.

COLTON — Vining 5, Meyer 8, Kyndra Stout 11, Lola Baerlocher 12, Heitstumen 2, Pluid 6.

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Candanoza 3, Sydney Banks 13, Taylor Andringa 10, Jenna Andringa 29, Wolters 2.

Colton=6=10=11=17=—=44

Sunnyside Chr.=16=20=9=12=—=57

SC scoring vs. LC: Bosma 3, Kelli Candanoza 15, Banks 3, Alseth 3, Clapp 0, Taylor Andringa 10, Jenna Andringa 21, Wolters 9.

 