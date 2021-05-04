GRANDVIEW — Selah's Teegan Garza hit a late 3-pointer to complete the Vikings' comeback and eke out a 62-59 win at Grandview on opening night of CWAC basketball on Tuesday.
Garza scored 22 points and Noah Pepper added 24 with eight rebounds and five assists. East Valley transfer Jace Durand contributed a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in his Selah debut.
Nickey Gutierrez scoerd 13 points to lead the Greyhounds. Selah will host Ellensburg and Grandview will travel to East Valley on Friday.
SELAH — Teegan Garza 22, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 1, Kuhn 0, Jace Durand 12, J. Zambito 3, Noah Pepper 24, Correia 0, Giles 0.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 13, Lorenzo Castijella 11, Medina 9, Fajardo 0, A. Garza 3, J. Garza 13, Rodriguez 6, Flores 2, Dorsett 2, Sanchez 0.
Selah=13=17=12=20=—62
Grandview=14=11=14=20=—=59
Selah highlights: Noah Pepper 8 rebs, 5 assts; Jack Kuhn 7 rebs; Jace Durand 11 rebs; Teegan Garza 2 stls; John Zambito 2 stls.
---
PROSSER 71, ELLENSBURG 62: At Ellensburg, Haden Hicks scored 14 points in the season opener to lead the Mustangs, who hit 10 3-pointers and will host East Valley on Saturday. JJ Fenz scored a game-high 23 for the Bulldogs, who will play at Selah on Friday.
PROSSER — Haden Hicks 14, Kory McClure 13, JJ Reyes 9, Tommy Inions 9, Weinmann 6, K. Swift 5, Phillips 4, Rivera 4, Griffiths 4, Gonzalez 2.
ELLENSBURG — JT Fenz 23, Emmett Fenz 16, Nealey 9, Andaya 8, Mayo 4, Conaway 2, Gibson 0, Lewis 0.
Prosser=18=23=16=13=—70
Ellensburg=15=16=12=19=—=62
---
GIRLS
GRANDVIEW 40, SELAH 31: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey scored 11 points and added six rebounds and four steals for the Greyhounds, who led 10-0 after one quarter. East Valley will host Grandview for its season debut on Friday.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 3, Janae Hall 2, Brooke Wangler 1, Tamblyn 5, Jayden Horton 0, Kieryann Mattson 12, Sydney Wells 6, Jaicene Carpenter 2
GRANDVIEW — Jazmine Richey 11, Cat Castro 10, Natalee Trevino 10, Copeland 6, Castilleja 3, Cardenas 0, Medina 0, Black 0, Yanetsko 0.
Selah=0=9=9=13=—=31
Grandview=10=16=9=5=—=40
Highlights: Trevino (G) 9 rebs; Richey (G) 6 rebs, 4 stls; Castro (G) 4 stls, 5 assts.
--
ELLENSBURG 68, PROSSER 37: At Ellensburg, Katie Blume hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to pace the Bulldogs in their season opener. Halle Wright scored 15 points for Prosser, which will play at East Valley on Saturday. Ellensburg will play at Selah on Friday.
PROSSER — Groenwald 1, Bestebreur 2, Maljaars 2, Cortes 8, Taylor 3, Harris 6, Halle Wright 15.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 7, Dylan Philip 12, Rylee Leishman 14, Demis 0, Rogel 2, Anderson 8, Kennedy-Colson 0, Whitney 2, Katie Blume 19, Hartrick 4.
Prosser=10=8=7=12=—=37
Ellensburg=17=17=13=21=—=68
Highlights: Blume (E), 3 3FG; Ellensburg 8 3FG; Halle Wright (P) 13-17 FT.