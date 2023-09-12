Ellensburg's girls soccer team gave East Valley a preview of what it can expect from opponents as the CWAC's unbeaten reigning champions on a wild Tuesday night at Earl Barden Stadium.
Even without injured forward Jamison Philip, the Bulldogs caused plenty of problems thanks to their physicality and a dangerous counterattack. East Valley struggled to find a quality response on its goalscoring opportunities and eventually frustrations boiled over, leading to a red card after a violent retaliation to a hard foul.
That simply made the sides even again after an Ellensburg player picked up a red card via a second yellow for a profane outburst after a yellow-card worthy foul. But East Valley struggled to take advantage of having an extra player for nearly 40 minutes and Bulldogs goalkeeper Brynlee Weber delivered several big saves, including one on a second-half penalty kick.
Still, the Red Devils and their dominant midfield led by Shannah Mellick and Ariana Lopez mostly controlled play, with Lopez scoring on a header off of Ava Williams' cross in the 33rd minute. Mellick buried two penalty kicks, including one in the 80th minute, to lift East Valley to a 3-2 win.
"Ellensburg, credit to them, they made us work for it," EV coach Tim Ostrander said. "They came to play, which we knew it was going to be a physical game. Unfortunately some of the extracurricular stuff that happened was not pretty but like I told the team, we're going to have to learn to perform in pressure situations."
Senior Mackenzie Isaak, last year's CWAC defensive player of the year, acknowledged her team's feeling some pressure as the league champions and preseason favorite everyone wants to beat. She said things got a little shaky when Layne Rogel's shot from distance barely went in off the crossbar, putting East Valley behind for just the second time this season.
The Red Devils quickly erased a 3-2 deficit and won 6-3 in their season-opener against Moses Lake, but the comeback wouldn't be so easy against an Ellensburg team that took East Valley to overtime at home a year ago. Ostrander said East Valley did everything well except finish in the first half, which included hitting the post three times.
Ellensburg freshman Avery Leist's first career goal off a perfectly placed cross from Annika Richards provided a stunning equalizer in the 63rd minute, making it more important than ever to have the calming presence of Isaak on the back line. Ostrander called her the team's best communicator and she's taken on more of a mentorship role this season alongside some new defenders, especially after a season-ending ACL injury to fellow first-team defender Jasmine Farias.
"We're just trying to work on our defending in practice the best we can," Isaak said. "Just staying positive as best we can with each other and then just trying to keep everything in front of us."
In the end East Valley's regular season league winning streak survived to reach 13 matches, dating back to a loss at Ellensburg in 2021. The Red Devils' aspirations go beyond simply winning another CWAC title, so Ostrander's hopeful this uniquely challenging experience will prepare his team for the pressure and difficulties of the postseason.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Layne Rogel (Faith Rector), 10:00. 2, EV, Ariana Lopez (Ava Williams), 33:00.
Second half: 3, EV, Shannah Mellick (PK), 44:00. 4, Ellensburg, Avery Leist (Annika Richards), 63:00. 5, EV, Mellick (PK), 80:00.
Saves: Brynlee Weber (Ell) 9; Kate Ketcham (EV) 4.
