Nonstop rain couldn't stop East Valley of Yakima's senior-laden passing attack from putting up big numbers one more time in Friday night's season finale.

A wet ball slipped out of senior Garin Gurtler's hands more than once and he couldn't connect as well as usual when the Red Devils tried to throw downfield against a defense determined to not let anyone behind it. Gurtler settled for primarily short passes and his wide receivers, along with senior running back Christian Flores, slipped past tacklers all night in a 44-0 rout of East Valley of Spokane.

"It just feels so surreal," senior wide receiver Teegan Hooper said after finishing the program's first seven-win season in a decade. "The ultimate goal was obviously to make the playoffs, which obviously didn't happen, but I'm proud of what we accomplished this year."

One of the biggest reasons for that success was Gurtler, who Hooper said was the third-string quarterback in middle school. Coaches and teammates made sure Gurtler surpassed 2,000 yards in his final year by completing 20 of 28 passes for 290 yards to seven different receivers, including six seniors.

Flores totaled 194 yards of offense and scored four touchdowns, including a 62-yard screen pass to put his East Valley team ahead 31-0 midway through the second quarter. After Gurtler and his senior receivers hugged head coach Eric Berg while exiting the field to a huge ovation, Flores tacked on six more points with a 47-yard touchdown run.

Hooper and Allan Sires combined for three catches and 45 yards, modest numbers by their high standards. The two seniors pushed each other as they fought for the starting outside wide receiver spot, and they said the whole group stayed focused on making the team better.

"We have a ton of receivers that could start probably at a lot of different schools," Hooper said. "So it was a constant, like, 'I don't know if I'm starting this week because this guy's chasing after me.'"

Alex Juarez led the way in their final game, catching five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Carson Knautz showed off his speed with five catches for 47 yards and Bryce Herrman added a pair of receptions for 21 yards.

Those seniors won just three games over the past two years following the postponement of the fall 2020 season, and few expected them to compete for a playoff spot in 2022. Six straight wins to start the season put them in the conversation before three straight losses, but if a three-point loss to Ellensburg had gone differently they would have played a three-way Kansas tiebreaker for a chance at a winner-to-state, loser-out game in Week 10.

"Ever since junior year ended, as soon as summer hit we were coming here running routes," Sires said. "We were doing individual offense, we were going to Oregon for camps."

That determination paid off and wide receivers coach Ty Nunez praised his players' character even more than the talent they showed on the field. The East Valley alum coached the group the last three seasons and said he's stepping down to focus on his own kids, but it's clear the bonds he formed will last.

"I think that we set clear expectations of what we wanted from them and they drove towards those expectations with everything that they did," Nunez said. "They did it for each other, not for any coach."

He plans to keep working with junior Reagan Miller, the only Red Devil to break through and earn consistent playing time amongst a productive senior class. Sires said Miller became one of their "brothers" and should do well in leading the position group next season.

Berg told his players in the postgame huddle they shouldn't hesitate to brag about their 7-3 season, and Sires became emotional when he handed a football signed by all of the receivers over to Nunez. It remains to be seen whether a college coach will give Sires the opportunity he wants to extend his career, a goal Nunez wholeheartedly supports.

"He doesn't understand how much he can do and I think all these boys are very capable of a lot of that," Nunez said. "(Sires) in particular, I think if he aims extremely high, even if he misses, he'll be amazing."

EV-Spokane=0=0=0=0=—=0

EV-Yakima=17=14=7=6=—=44

EVY — Christian Flores 5 run (Carson Knautz kick)

EVY — FG Manny Brambila 23

EVY — JJ Dobie 1 run (Knautz kick)

EVY — Flores 8 run (Knautz kick)

EVY — Flores 62 pass from Garin Gurtler (Knautz kick)

EVY — Alex Juarez 18 pass from Gurtler (Knautz kick)

EVY — Flores 47 run (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — EVS, Owen Spendlove 29-175, Brady Boykin 1-5, Jack Krogseth 3-4, Ayden Swanson 3-(minus-19), TEAM 1-(minus-15). EVY, Christian Flores 12-124, Reagan Miller 1-14, Gurtler 5-15, Knautz 1-9.

PASSING — EVS, Spendlove 3-14-2-22, Krogseth 1-3-1-4. EVY, Gurtler 20-28-0-291.

RECEIVING — EVS, Tarin Fields 2-27, Carsen Mertens 2-(minus-1). EVY, Juarez 5-74, Flores 2-70, Knautz 5-47, Allan Sires 2-37, Miller 3-33, Bryce Herrman 2-21, Teegan Hooper 1-8.