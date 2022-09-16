East Valley’s hot start to the season continued with a 48-7 win over visiting Heritage on Friday night.
Senior running back Christian Flores scored four rushing touchdowns and quarterback Garin Gurtler threw for two scores, one to Teegan Hooper and one to Beaudry Benedetti. The unbeaten Red Devils led 21-0 after one quarter and increased their lead to 41-7 heading into the fourth to cruise to their third straight win.
Hooper led a complete defensive performance with a pick-six to cap off EV’s scoring in the fourth quarter, giving him an interception in three straight games. Coach Eric Berg said senior middle linebacker Jayvon Atkins had a big night for an East Valley defense that earned shutouts in its first two games.
The Red Devils led 28-0 before their shutout streak ended and their offense showed more firepower than it did while beating Quincy 21-0 and topping Naches Valley 16-0. It’s East Valley’s first 3-0 start since the 2004 team that went 13-1 and lost to Othello in the 2A state championship.
“Great start to the season,” Berg said. “But we know we’ve got a tough, tough league in the CWAC and we know we’ve got a tough game coming up against Ephrata.”
A defensive battle ended in a 7-6 Red Devils loss last season at Ephrata, which lost 14-13 to Othello on Friday to fall to 1-2.
