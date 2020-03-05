East Valley's RPI-busting crusade tore through the Class 2A state girls tournament on Wednesday and had another high seed on the ropes Thursday.
But the form chart held on.
Barely, which is the only way anyone can survive these irrepressible Red Devils.
Cruising along with a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, third-seeded Tumwater suddenly had its entire cushion erased by a flurry of 3-pointers but the Thunderbirds regrouped just in time to escape with a 43-38 quarterfinal victory in the SunDome.
A day after No. 13 seed East Valley knocked off No. 4 White River, the Red Devils' 11-0 run to start the final period knotted the game at 35-35 with 3:40 left and brought a semifinal berth within reach.
But Tumwater snapped out of its daze by going back to its 5-foot-11 leading scorer, Natalie Sumrok, who got behind the defense for back-to-back lay-ins and a lead her team did not relinquish.
"What tremendous heart," said EV coach Robi Raab, whose team trailed 31-18 midway through the third period and 35-24 heading into the final frame. "We had some times when we struggled, like in the second quarter, but we were still close enough to make that run. It was a great effort at the end."
Oddly, when Tumwater clung to its 39-35 lead after Sumrok's buckets, the clock drained down under two minutes left but EV couldn't make a free-throw game out of it because the Red Devils had only one team foul. EV players had to commit six consecutive fouls, costing precious time, just to get Tumwater to the line.
Once there, Tumwater connected on 4 of 4 foul shots to seal its first semifinal berth in 13 years.
Junior Karina Hibbitt paced the all-underclassmen starting lineup with 12 points, including two 3-pointers during the 11-0 run. Sophomore Jaelynn Livingston hit two of her three treys in the second quarter and finished with nine points.
The Thunderbirds' height led to a 48-30 advantage on the boards and made life difficult inside for standout Ashlynn Sylve, who was held scoreless in the first half and finished with five points, six rebounds and three blocks.
"They doubled her in the post and we didn't adjust very well to the other opportunities," Raab said. "We're young and we made a few mistakes just based on experience. We lost their shooters in the second quarter and that hurt."
Nevertheless, East Valley held its opponent under 30% from the field for a second straight game and nearly pulled off another upset. To stay in the tournament and earn a trophy, the Red Devils (17-8) will face another single-digit seed — No. 7 W.F. West — at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Bearcats (19-7) were edged by West Valley-Spokane 44-43 in Thursday's fourth quarterfinal.
"We get some extra time together and that's a wonderful thing with these kids," Raab said. "We'll have our hands full, but they'll give it everything they have."
"