East Valley wasted no time taking control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball at its homecoming game against Grandview Friday night.

The Red Devils quickly marched down the field and scored on the first of four touchdowns for running back Christian Flores, then dropped the Greyhounds' running back for a loss on his first carry. Following an East Valley interception by Teegan Hooper and another touchdown, sophomore Luc Broussard picked up his first varsity sack to further set the tone.

"It's so cool that it finally happened," the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive lineman said. "I've been wanting it for a while."

He praised senior Jayvon Atkins for hyping up the team and keeping them focused on both sides of the ball. The Red Devils never let up and closed out their third shutout of the season and first in CWAC play for a 45-0 win.

Coach Eric Berg wants his team to celebrate its 6-0 start while also understanding its toughest tests will arrive soon, starting with a trip to Prosser next Thursday. The Mustangs beat East Valley 37-17 last season in a game Berg said was much closer than the final score indicated, since it was tied at 17 ten minutes into the third quarter before a couple untimely turnovers.

Confidence will be critical for the Red Devils if they want to stay unbeaten, and Atkins gladly takes on building up his teammates as an important responsibility. Berg said no one's shown better leadership this season than the offensive and defensive lineman who rarely takes any plays off.

"Jayvon is an absolute stud," Berg said. "He’s our heart and soul. When we need energy, I just have to give him a look and he knows, ‘OK coach, I got you.’”

Broussard plays behind Atkins on the offensive line, where three other sophomores start for East Valley. All of them look up to and follow the example of their senior captain, who spoke highly of the group's potential.

Berg said they've shown considerable growth already, noting Broussard's great size, motor and developing technique give him a chance to be a special player. Selah's offensive line pushed around the defensive front in last week's 21-14 Red Devils win, but Atkins said they made changes at halftime to slow down the Vikings' rushing attack.

"We learned from it," Atkins said. "We had to switch to a five-front, we were able to adjust and just do our job."

Few changes were needed this week as the defense held Grandview to fewer than 30 rushing yards and put consistent pressure on all three Greyhounds' quarterbacks. Offensively, Atkins and his teammates up front paved the way for a 160-yard night for Flores, plus another 59 yards on just four carries for JJ Dobie.

Atkins said he enjoyed seeing Flores excel and complement the passing of Garin Gurtler, who threw touchdowns to Alex Juarez and Allan Sires. East Valley's lineman can expect to see much larger obstacles in front of them, both literally and figuratively, in their last three regular season games against Prosser, Ellensburg and Othello.

At least one win will almost certainly be needed for a shot at the state playoffs, which East Valley hasn't reached since 2005. Berg and Atkins know they must stay focused, keep working hard and never stop believing they're ready to take that next step.

"We deserve it," Atkins said. "This is our year and we just have confidence in everybody on the field."

Grandview=0=0=0=0=—=0

East Valley=14=17=14=0=—=45

EV — Christian Flores 8 run (Carson Knautz kick)

EV — Alex Juarez 32 pass from Garin Gurtler (Knautz kick)

EV — Flores 40 run (Knautz kick)

EV — Flores 5 run (Knautz kick)

EV — FG Manny Brambila 36

EV — Allan Sires 7 pass from Gurtler (Knautz kick)

EV — Flores 47 run (Knautz kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Grandview, Jose Herrera 5-20, Alejandro Garcia 8-16, #11 2-4, Horacio Pina 2-(minus-3), Titus Jeffrey 4-(minus-8), Jace Delarosa 2-(minus-11); East Valley, Flores 16-160, JJ Dobie 4-59, Gurtler 3-24, TEAM 1-(minus-1), Knautz 2-(minus-3).

PASSING — Grandview, #11 4-7-1-36, Delarosa 1-3-0-1, Jeffrey 2-7-1-17. East Valley, Gurtler 13-23-0-130, Jaxon Berg 2-3-0-1.

RECEIVING — Grandview, #82 2-19, Christopher Kizke 1-17, Ezekiel Lynn 1-10, Abdel Lopez 1-7, Garcia 2-1. East Valley, Sires 5-48, Juarez 2-37, Reagan Miller 4-23, Hooper 1-9, Dobie 1-8, Knautz 2-6.