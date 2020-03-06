YAKIMA, Wash. —Together again, one last time.
For the fourth time this season, the CWAC's two best girls teams — and two of the youngest — will meet as East Valley and Ellensburg square off to start Saturday's trophy round at the Class 2A state basketball tournament.
In back-to-back elimination games on Friday, Ellensburg held off Port Angeles 52-46 and East Valley dispatched W.F. West 52-41 to earn their rematch for fourth- and sixth-place trophies at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Defense was at the core of each victory as Ellensburg allowed just 11 points in the first half and East Valley conceded only 18 points in the second half.
W.F. West, which beat Ellensburg in the regional round, made just 5 of 24 shots in the second half against East Valley, which held its third straight state opponent under 30% shooting.
The Bearcats had no answer for junior Ashlynn Sylve, who made 13 of 20 free throws, scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Junior Karina Hibbitt turned in her third straight double-digit effort in the SunDome with 13 points, and sophomore Jaelynn Livingston hit three 3-pointers for the second game in a row.
"The kids showed a lot of heart and battled and just continued to believe in themselves,' said EV coach Robi Raab. "Ashlynn is such a warrior, an incredible player and a terrific kid. She and Karina have been great leaders, and Jaelynn has been big all week for us."
White River managed just 23.3% shooting against the Red Devils on Wednesday, Tumwater shot 28.3% in Thursday's narrow quarterfinal win and W.F. West checked in at 25.6%.
After struggling from the 3-point line in Thursday's quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Lynden, Ellensburg found its range on Friday, hitting eight treys with freshman Rylee Leishman going 3-for-3.
Sophomore Dylan Philip led the Bulldogs with 12 points, and Kaelynn Smith, also a sophomore, hauled down 10 rebounds against sixth-seeded Port Angeles. Ellensburg outscored the Roughriders 11-2 at the foul line.
The Bulldogs, the league and district champions, have gotten the best of the Red Devils in each of their previous meetings, winning 56-45 on Dec. 6, 49-43 on Jan. 11 and 66-44 in the district championship last month.
"They're so good, and we know it's a big challenge," Raab said. "We're just thrilled to have a chance to play on Saturday, and we'll go out and make the most of it."
No. 2 Ellensburg 52, No. 6 Port Angeles 46
PORT ANGELES — Brady 5, Emilia Long 12, Brenkman 2, Larson 0, Eve Burke 14, Wood 6, Walker 0, Stensgard 7, Brown 0, Petty 0, Gedelman 0. Totals 20-50 2-2 46.
ELLENSBURG — Hagemeier 8, Dylan Philip 12, Anderson 2, Smith 6, Blume 6, Hartrick 7, Rylee Leishman 10, Lyyski 0, Kennedy-Colson 4, Whitney 0. Totals 18-58 11-24 55.
Port Angeles 2 9 17 18 — 46
Ellensburg 10 14 10 18 — 52
Highlights: Long (PA) 9 rebs, 4 asts, 2 stls; Bailee Larson (PA) 5 rebs, 2 asts; Burke (PA) 7 rebs, 2 stls; Olivia Anderson (E) 8 rebs; Kaelynn Smith (E) 10 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls; Katie Blume (E) 5 rebs; Kami Hartrick (E) 5 rebs.
No. 13 East Valley-Yak. 52, No. 7 W.F. West 41
EAST VALLEY-YAKIMA — Harrington 3, Livingston 9, Karina Hibbitt 13, Barry 3, Ashlynn Sylve 24, Elder 0, Goodell 0, Prince 0, Trujillo 0, Wright 0, Arenas 0, Gordon 0. Totals 13-41 20-32 52.
W.F. WEST — Vadala 7, Brumfield 7, Mencke 8, Annika Waring 10, T. McCallum 9, Roberts 0, K. McCallum 0, Henry 0. Totals 11-43 12-19 41.
East Valley 10 17 5 20 — 52
W.F. West 12 11 5 13 — 41
Highlights: Haiden Harrington (EVY) 4 rebs; Bryana Barry (EVY) 4 rebs; Sylve (EVY) 10 rebs, 2 stls; Drea Brumfield (WFW) 5 rebs, 2 asts; Madi Mencke (WFW) 5 rebs; Waring (WFW) 7 rebs; Taya McCallum (WFW) 7 rebs, 2 blks; Kyla McCallum (WFW) 3 asts.