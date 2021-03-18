Imagine, it was just last month when hope — already tattered and torn — wore even thinner.
High school fall sports in the Valley still languished on hold, save for cross country where runners were nevertheless faced with a huge masking issue, and our region painfully watched the days drop off the calendar, forever irretrievable.
Then, in the flash of a few days, it all changed. Saved by a bump in the state's phasing plan, all the carefully orchestrated plans, which were already being whittled further, were suddenly sent in motion and the games began.
How has it gone so far?
Well, as far as the CWAC is concerned, it couldn't be better.
The local Class 2A league, which was shaved down to five schools in yet another COVID-19 consequence, was the first in the Valley to dive in and practices for spring sports have already begun. The CWAC's fall season will come to an end on Saturday and to date the league has not had a single varsity event canceled or postponed over COVID issues.
"Honestly, we've been so focused on each day and doing everything we can with procedures and protections that I hadn't thought about that. But it's true," said Selah athletic director Jake Davis. "It's a testament to each school, the coaches, the kids and everybody involved. With everybody on board doing things right, I guess I'm not surprised."
The CWAC rolled the dice at the start of the year, announcing it planned to start on the WIAA's earliest allowable date — Feb. 1 for fall practices — as part of a seven-week schedule for each of the three seasons running nonstop through June 12. The league only lost one week off that plan, thanks to the region being elevated — after an initial denial — to Phase 2 on Feb. 13 and despite a snow storm that blew through over the weekend.
Three days later, the CWAC launched league play in volleyball and girls soccer. Even with just five weeks of fall competition, gratitude abounds.
"I think it's been a great experience all things considered," said Prosser football coach Corey Ingvalson, whose team won the league title and will wrap up its season with a headliner nonleague game on Friday at unbeaten Sunnyside. "Our seniors mentioned many times when the schedules were getting shuffled they would love to have the opportunity to compete for a conference title. We were able to get that and add a couple great nonleague opponents (Prosser also played Tumwater). With the time we had, it's been an experience we will never forget."
CWAC athletic directors built a schedule to maximize the number of league games while forgoing a district tournament. Cross country and swimming will, however, have "showcase" events on Saturday with all five schools. For football, volleyball and girls soccer, whatever team finishes with the best record can claim a league title. In volleyball, Ellensburg and Selah may end up sharing it.
"I'm really proud of how our girls have handled the whole situation," said Selah volleyball coach Becky Gause. "They played each match like it was their last and that was always a possibly, getting shut down over COVID. They played for each other and the program, and it was just wonderful to see them be able to compete."
The CWAC will keep the same format for the spring and winter seasons, and Othello and Ephrata will continue to stay attached to other regions for the remainder of the school year. The transition to spring sports will be a quick one for all schools, particularly for similar sports, but nobody seems to mind much. The main success story here has just been getting kids back together again.
"The emphasis for this season was to work hard together and have fun," said Selah's boys cross country coach Shane Polley. "I also wanted them to be well-connected with their teammates, smiling as they raced and competed. It's been inspiring to watch them."
With the CWAC losing that first week, which it recouped for football and cross country through schedule shifting, Saturday's fall finales will align with the eight-team SCAC, which did set aside this final week to have district tournaments for soccer and volleyball.
The EWAC goes through March 27 with its fall schedule and the CBBN concludes a week later on April 3. For the spring and winter seasons to come, the CWAC will have seven-week blocks - one for practice only and six for competition.
"We took a gamble for sure trying to follow the WIAA's early timeline," Davis said. "But after that initial heartbreak when it didn't look like we'd go up to Phase 2 with everybody else, it's gone incredibly well and we'll take that positive outlook into the spring."
"Looking forward, we'll rely on this as a testament to what former players were willing to do in order to compete," said Ingvalson, who as a head coach will jump right from football to track and field. "It wasn't a normal season, but it was still an amazing experience."