YAKIMA,— Wash. Despite a few lingering concerns, CWAC basketball players, coaches and fans learned to adjust to earlier start times for Saturday games this season.
Girls basketball games moved from 5:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., while boys games tipped off at 5 p.m. instead of 7:15 p.m.. Selah athletic director Jake Davis acknowledged the change affected team schedules and shortened players' recovery time, but he believes it offered plenty of benefits for communities as well.
"Obviously, I think it was a shock to the system early on for everybody," Davis said. "But I think people have settled in nicely."
He's seen no appreciable difference in Saturday attendance numbers, and for the year as a whole Davis said Selah was about $2,000 higher in ticket sales heading into the last weekend than it was last year. Ellensburg athletic director Cole Kanyer agreed the new schedule hasn't affected the Bulldogs' attendance numbers, and girls coach Jeff Whitney noted students and other fans have started showing up in time for tip-off instead of closer to halftime to support 2A's lone remaining unbeaten team.
Attendance concerns seem to be greater in the Lower Valley, where Wapato girls coach Joe Blodgett and Prosser girls coach Kyler Bachofner said many parents must choose between high school games and AAU tournaments for younger kids. Blodgett said crowds seem to be a little smaller, and it's not just because the Wolves are going to end up with a losing record in CWAC play for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
"The big thing I saw this year is basketball's a pretty big thing in our community and it's a pretty big thing to be in our gym on game days," Blodgett said. "It's a close-knit community, so they like to support their kids."
That conflict hit close to home for Bachofner, who missed a couple of his first grade son's games. However, Bachofner also praised athletic director Bryan Bailey for letting him skip some junior varsity games where he would normally be on the bench, noting it was nice to finish games earlier and he sometimes took advantage by going to other later games in the area.
Prosser couldn't say how Saturday crowds changed since the Mustangs played all seven of their Saturday league games on the road, but Toppenish athletic director Brett Stauffer said the school saw $300-$500 less on average at Saturday games compared to past seasons. That decrease came in spite of a marked improvement on the court by both teams, including the boys team that will head into the district as the top seed with a 19-1 record.
Toppenish senior point guard and four-year starter Isaac Perez said most of his friends and family appreciate the earlier starts, although he thinks some people occasionally showed up late because they forgot or didn't know the right time for Saturday games. Both Perez and Ellensburg senior Brinley Hagemeier said they've enjoyed getting home earlier than past years, when snow and ice sometimes kept the teams from getting back by midnight.
"I know that my parents, grandparents, especially older people like that because the weather's obviously better," Hagemeier said. "Some nights it would be just pouring rain, pouring snow, just icy roads and we had to go really slow and you just want to get home."
Whitney noted the other side of that meant after a late Friday night, such as when Ellensburg went to Ephrata before Christmas, the team had to meet for a shootaround at 8:30 a.m. before boarding the bus for a Saturday game in Quincy. Selah had to make a similar short turnaround with games at Quincy and Othello the first weekend of the season, but four CWAC teams never played back-to-back road games on Friday and Saturday, and no team did it more than once.
Vikings boys coach Tim Garza believes his colleagues would all appreciate the elimination of back-to-back road games if possible, and he acknowledged the new schedule means a shorter, busier day to fit in all pregame activities. Overall, though, he felt the change brought mostly positives, including time for players to eat dinner or hang out after Saturday games and extra time for him to break down film before going to sleep.
A much more significant adjustment is on the horizon as the CWAC shrinks from 10 to seven teams with Wapato, Toppenish and Quincy all moving down to 1A. That topic and Saturday schedules will likely be part of the discussion in a league meeting on Sunday, which will be led by Davis and fellow basketball commissioner Scott Parrish, who mostly deferred to his district administration regarding the new Saturday schedule.
"I definitely had some concerns coming into it and it went pretty smooth from my end," Parrish said. "I didn't have a lot of concerns or issues around it."