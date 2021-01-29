After nearly a year without high school sports, the return finally begins on Monday.
CWAC cross country will be the only sport working toward scheduled competitions, but it's still a huge first step as other fall sports await their hopeful start-ups next month.
The CWAC's five local schools — Selah, East Valley, Ellensburg, Grandview and Prosser — targeted Feb. 1 to start all practices for the modified fall season but cross country has scheduled league meets for Feb. 13 because it's allowable in Phase 1 as a low-risk outdoor sport. The CWAC's other fall sports must wait until Phase 2 to hold competitions.
The Valley's three others leagues opted to start their seasons later in February in the hopes of warmer weather and increased chances of reaching Phase 2.
While the start of any sport in any league is cause for rejoicing, this one comes with a full-blown controversy right off the starting line.
The WIAA's COVID-19 protocols, which are based on mandates from the Washington State Department of Health, require facial coverings for all practices and competitions for all fall sports in Phase 1 and 2. Swimming is exempted and while that may seem obvious, cross country coaches feel it is equally obvious that their sport, with runners pushing their respiratory limits, should also be exempt.
"It's one thing to run easy or jog with a mask, but doing intense exercise is a different risk altogether," said Ellensburg coach Jeff Hashimoto. "To have kids running as fast as they can while limiting their breathing, that's a clear hazard to them."
Hashimoto and Eisenhower's Phil English are officers for the state cross country coaches association and they've had no luck in their efforts with the WIAA, which says such requirements start and end with the DOH guidance. The WIAA is getting barraged with mask-wearing concerns from other fall sports, especially football.
The DOH guidance did create a little movement earlier this week when it was updated to include an exemption for an athlete with a "medical note from their primary physician." Additionally, the new language stated "each school district has the authority to allow the exemption based on district policies."
Whether or not an exemption comes from the state or locally seems like a long shot with the season about to start, but the concerns have coaches in the uncomfortable position of what exactly to tell kids. While trying to safeguard against one health issue, they say, another even greater issue is created.
"We see this as very problematic and, based on everything we know, unnecessary," English said. "Limiting air flow with a tightly-worn mask when athletes are reaching maximum oxygen needs, that's going to create issues. There's no data to support that running and racing outdoors, with all the precautions we already take, has a high transmission rate or any transmission at all."
The CWAC's league races, which will be 4,000 meters in length, will be staged on five consecutive Saturdays and the season will culminate with a league championship on March 20. Staggered starts will be used, chutes will be open to avoid congestion and spectators won't be allowed on the course in Phase 1.
"By starting the quicker kids first in small waves, it really spreads things out with massive amounts of physical distancing," said Hashimoto, who has extensive experience with staggered starts through cross-country skiing competitions. "The actual activity is very low risk. The focus should be on the gatherings before and after a workout or race, which we are hopefully already very diligent about. It feels like this policy is a distraction from where the real exposure is."
The irony in all this for English is that he's been having his runners wear masks in school for years to protect them from catching the flu during the season.
"Our concern here has nothing to do with being anti-mask, which couldn't be farther from the truth," he said. "It's not our goal to go against the DOH because obviously some competition is better than none after what we've been through. But we would like a responsible approach that's science-based. The risk here, with the precautions we have, is incredibly low. That's been clear in other states."
Between Oct. 10 and Dec. 5 last year, 35 states held full seasons with state championships in cross country, and North Carolina joined that list last weekend. Several other states went as far as regional competitions and opted away from the travel necessary for a statewide meet. In nearly all cases athletes were allowed to train and compete without face coverings provided all other safe-distance protocols were in place. In one state, runners started races with masks but were allowed to pull them down after 400 meters.
Only four states — Virginia, California, Oregon and Washington — have not had a season yet or are just starting one.
The state's mandate for all high school athletics to be conducted with face masks at all times through Phase 1 and 2 (except swimming) creates significant and obvious challenges for every sport. Two of the state's eight COVID regions, covering seven westside counties, will rise to Phase 2 on Monday and they will be dealing with those challenges in all fall sports.
While our region waits for a full-go, cross country will lead the return and must adapt quickly while hoping for some type of loosening of the mask mandate. Justin Kesterson, assistant executive director for the WIAA, informed the coaches association this week that despite an effort "to push data and information" to the DOH the goal of getting any reduction in the mandate for cross country hasn't produced results.
The CWAC will be the first to blaze the trail in our area. The Mid-Columbia Conference in the Tri-Cities is in the southcentral region as well and plans to start its cross country season on Monday with the first races also planned for Feb. 13.
Hashimoto, who says he's been highly supportive of the state's efforts with most COVID issues, can't help but be conflicted by the one that affects his runners the most.
"The WIAA is on our side with this, but each time an effort is made to reduce (the mandate) we get shut down," he said. "That's frustrating when everything you read and hear is that we shouldn't do this. Our first obligation is to keep athletes safe and wearing a mask with this type of heavy exertion, well, it's dangerous."
At the same time, Hashimoto is trying to bring a broader perspective to the situation.
"We are recreational so I don't want to sound too aggrieved when there are bigger problems out there," he said. "We are very excited to have kids back out — all our kids and parents are very excited to get started. We will just have to be careful. If an athlete has any kind of issue, just pull the mask down. It'll be a difficult thing to deal with and potentially not safe, and what's frustrating is that there's such an easy and logical fix."
• Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com and follow him on Twitter at @ScottSpruill.