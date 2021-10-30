PULLMAN — Cle Elum’s Anna Wersland won the 100 back with a state-qualifying time of 56.4 to prevent a clean sweep of 11 events by Pullman at the 2A-1A district finals.
Wersland also qualified in the 100 free and Selah’s Isabella Vick posted qualifying times in both the 50 and 100 free.
Selah’s Katie Ramos was named Swimmer of the Year for the Class 2A eatern region and Selah’s Zack Schab was named Coach of the Year.
Team scores: 1, Pullman 535; Selah 328; Ellensburg 267; Clarkston 166; Prosser 134; Cashmere 109; East Valley 80; Cle Elum 80; Grandview 78; Toppenish 35.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 2, Selah 1:58.29; 3, Ellensburg 2:10.51; 5, Prosser 2:17.42; 7, East Valley 2:23.32; 8, Grandview 2:30.82.
200 free: 3, Faith Wersland (CE) 2:11.49); 5, Robin Willey (S) 2:20.86; 6, Ellianna Frederickson (Ell) 2:25.09; 8, Morgan Brown (EV) 2:32.69.
200 IM: 4, Katie Ramos (S) 2:24.5; 6, Emily Holt (Ell) 2:39.83; 7, Elise Ozanich (S) 2:43.24; 8, Addison Flowers (S) 2:45.89.
50 free: 2, Isabella Vick (S) 25.39; 6, Sydney Dick (Ell) 28.35; 7, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 28.47; 8, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 28.51.
100 fly: 3, Zuniga (T) 1:06.96; 6, Jedida Alvarez(G) 1:11.44; 7, Holt (Ell) 1:12.83; 8, Faithe Miller (Pro) 1:16.64.
100 free: 3, Anna Wersland (CE) 56.4; 4, Vick (S) 57.27; 6, Caitlin Strand (S) 1:01.44; 7, Dick (Ell) 1:04.37; Ila Child (Ell) 1:04.89.
500 free: 4, F. Wersland (CE) 6:06.75; 5, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:08.62; Robin Willey (S) 6:23.3; Kendell Bean (Ell) 6:47.75.
200 free relay: 2, Sel 1:48.78; 4, Ell 1:56.71; 6, EV 2:05.43; 7, Pro 2:05.8.
100 back: 1, A. Wersland (CE) 1:01.91; 4, Katie Ramos (S) 1:05.28; 5, Abby Wagner (NV) 1:12.82; 6, Mila Eslinger (Ell) 1:14.28; 7, Sierra Newell (S) 1:15.38; 8, Child (Ell) 1:17.82.
100 breast: 4, Gabrielle Young (S) 1:16.92; 7, Alvarez (G) 1:21.64; 8, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 1:23.16.
400 free relay: 2, Ell 4:15.0; 3, Sel 4:20.53; 4, Pro 4:43.58; 5, Gra 4:53.37.
