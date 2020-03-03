YAKIMA, Wash. — The Class 2A boys tournament field has eight teams that weren’t in the SunDome a year ago, including one that hasn’t been to state in 11 years and two making their state debuts.
The turnover, however, hasn’t reached the top.
Lynden will be going for the first threepeat, boys or girls, in the 23-year history of the 2A tournament. The Lions have won three of the past eight 2A championships and are the No. 1 seed this week.
While the championships might seem routine, this season’s squad is much different than the one that defeated Selah in last year’s final. Lynden graduated 10 players from the 2019 team.
“We’re having a lot of fun with these guys,” Roper said. “They wanted to make their own mark. We’re still pretty young but through the year we’ve steadily improved.”
The Northwest Conference again proved to be a rugged testing ground for the Lions and the other 13 teams. So rough that Burlington-Edison, which was unbeaten in conference and fifth in the RPI, didn’t even make it to the regional round.
“We always feel coming out of the district tournament and league that it prepares us well for the next phase,” Roper said.
Second-seeded Toppenish, which is back in the SunDome for the first time since 2009 when it finished seventh, will have to take the long way to the medal round after a regional loss to Clarkston. It was the second loss of the year for the Wildcats, who were 17-1 in the CWAC.
The Bantams, champions in 2015 and ‘16, lost standout senior Gus Hagestad to an apparent knee injury in Saturday’s victory.
Sixth-seeded Tumwater has won five straight, including a regional victory against No. 3 North Kitsap, which opens against 2019 runner-up Selah and Noah Pepper, the field’s top scorer at 27.2 points per game.
There will be a new champion crowned on the girls court as Washougal, which was in the RPI top five, did not make it out of its district tournament.
Lynden’s girls also are top-seeded and it’s been that way much of the year.
“We’ve literally been on top of the RPI since the first day or two,” Lions coach Rob Adams said. “We’ve grown accustomed to being the target and we’re excited to come over and roll the ball out.”
Lynden’s lone loss was a three-point setback to Lynden Christian, the No. 2 seed in the 1A tournament.
Like the league’s boys champ Toppenish, CWAC winner Ellensburg lost in regionals to a two-time champion — W.F. West and first-year Bearcats head coach Kyle Karnoski.
The second-seeded Bulldogs will try to bounce back Wednesday morning against Liberty, which returns to state for the first time since 2002.
No. 3 Tumwater returns to state for first time since 2011 and sneaked past No. 6 Port Angeles 58-57 in regional.
“This might be the most wide open it’s been in a while,” Adams said.