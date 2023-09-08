Reagan Miller's big Friday night wasn't without its misstep.
The East Valley senior receiver fell victim to the treacherous Turf Monster en route to what could have been a 90-plus-yard kickoff return against Naches Valley.
Alas, the Red Devils speedster was left with seven receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns and a heck of an almost-was in a 48-28 nonleague victory against Naches Valley at Earl Barden Stadium.
Miller's exploits coupled with a sophomore class of 23 which made plays all game long has East Valley (2-0) rolling early after graduating more than two dozen from last year's squad which started 6-0 and finished 7-3.
"We knew we were going to have kids needing to step up and they've been doing it," Red Devils coach Eric Berg said. "We have lots of learning to do and we're going to have growing pains but the kids are learning to battle the right way and persevere."
Quarterback Jaxon Berg, the coach's son, is one of EV's 10th-graders who has delivered. He threw for 299 yards and five touchdowns Friday after amassing 284 yards and three scoring tosses in a 41-7 opening win at Quincy.
Two of Friday's passing TDs — and two of Berg's three in the opener — went to fellow sophomore Greyson Stevens. When the Red Devils weren't taking to the air, Braden Albrecht (a 10th-grader, of course) gained 116 yards on 11 carries and capped the scoring with a 2-yard plunge late in the fourth.
"That's my kid's class, that's my class," Eric Berg said. "I've had them since Grid Kids. Just a great group of kids who really work hard and are very coachable."
Collin Attaway, one of eight seniors on EV's rosters, rushed for 55 yards and a score and helped chase Naches Valley quarterback Dylan Mueller much of the night.
"We lost a lot of seniors so that hurt us but we have a lot of athletes," Miller said. "We're pretty fast guys so being able to beat the defense but also run it up the middle keeps the defense on edge."
Miller got behind the Naches Valley defense for 80- and 47-yard touchdowns.
The Rangers kept up with the Red Devils well into the third quarter led by senior quarterback Dylan Mueller, who finished with 255 yards passing and three scoring strikes.
Do-it-all Ty Moore finished with eight receptions for 98 yards and a score.
Charlie Jewett also caught a scoring pass and Thane Denny had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Rangers. Senior Landon Benetti provided the final score for NV in spectacular form, returning a blocked field goal 85 yards for a touchdown.
East Valley travels to Vancouver this coming Friday to play Heritage at 4:30 p.m. to cap nonleague play. The Red Devils thumped the Timberwolves48-7 a year ago.
Naches Valley (1-1) will host SCAC East foe Wahluke the same night. The Rangers handled the Warriors 28-0 last season.
Naches Valley=7=7=7=7=—=28
East Valley=14=14=13=7=—=48
EV — Reagan Miller 7 pass from Jaxon Berg (Samuel Gonzalez kick)
NV — Thane Denny 2 run (Tucker Stephens kick)
EV — Miller 80 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
NV —Charlie Jewett 7 pass from Dylan Mueller (Stephens kick)
EV — Greyson Stevens 47 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
EV — Stevens 7 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
NV — Ty Moore 18 pass from Mueller (Stephens kick)
EV — Miller 38 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
EV — Collin Attaway 1 run (Gonzalez kick)
NV — Landon Benetti 85 blocked field goal return (Stephens kick)
EV — Braden Albrecht 1 run (Kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Naches Valley, Denny 16-50, Mueller 5-17, Caige Coleman 1-0, team 1-3. East Valley, Albrecht 11-116, Berg 5-35, Attaway 5-55.
PASSING — Naches Valley, Mueller 21-30-2 255. East Valley, Berg 13-22-0 299.
RECEIVING — Naches Valley, Moore 8-98, Jesus Mendoza 4-44, Benetti 3-44, Jewett 3-27, Stephens 2-34, Jett Hires 1-7, Denny 1-1. East Valley, Miller 7-199, Steven 5-98, Tristan Bowen 1-2.
