A pair of blasts from outside the penalty box helped East Valley remain unbeaten Saturday afternoon.
Senior midfielder Diego Lopez said the Red Devils played a little flat against a Selah team missing several starters due to injuries and spring break vacations. But even without starting goalkeeper Sam Gonzalez and head coach Todd Morrow, East Valley notched a 2-0 win to improve to 10-0.
Freshman Brandon Garcia nearly opened the scoring when his shot drilled the crossbar from a tough angle, and a few moments the later the ball bounced out to Emanuel Brambila, who slotted it into the lower left corner. Lopez finally found an opportunity in the final five minutes when he ignored a tough hop from the grass field and one-timed a shot from 30 yards out for his fifth goal of the season.
"I didn't have a really good game, so I just saw the open shot and thought 'might as well try it,' you know?" Lopez said. "It took a good dip down."
Selah managed to put some pressure on a Red Devils defense that has given up only five goals all season. But a back line anchored by sophomore Jacob Russell held strong for its fifth shutout.
The Red Devils lined up a little differently than usual with starting outside back Erik Tello in goal with Gonzalez gone on vacation. Russell said Tello's got some experience dating back to middle school and he only needed to make one save against a Selah attack led by senior Abdurahim Leigh.
"He's fun, so I trust Erik enough to be able to play balls back to him," Russell said. "I trust him enough to just get the job done no matter what."
Gonzalez and Morrow will return for East Valley's next match Tuesday at Ellensburg. Selah coach Josh Koreski said the Vikings should also see some key contributors come back for their next game against Ephrata on Tuesday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Emanuel Brambila, 16:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Diego Lopez, 76:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 6; Erik Tello (EV) 1.
