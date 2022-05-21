East Valley's season came to an end against a talented, more experienced Squalicum side in Saturday's 2A state soccer quarterfinal.
The Red Devils struggled to string together passes or find any scoring opportunities, but their defense mostly kept Squalicum from creating quality chances. Eventually, though, the No. 6 seed found enough openings to hand East Valley a 2-0 loss, just its second of the season.
"We just didn't play our game," coach Todd Morrow said. "I felt like these guys at the beginning of this game were a little shellshocked by the quality of the team they played."
A strong back line anchored by Jacob Russell and featuring seniors Erik Tello and Jonathan Rodriguez kept Squalicum from taking a shot on goal for nearly 25 minutes, then senior Gurparam Singh scored three minutes into the second half. Trevor Keeley added a goal when Red Devils freshman goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez slipped on a long free kick.
He's one of five freshmen and sophomores in East Valley's starting lineup, and Morrow’s expecting more talented players to come up from the middle school next season. The Storm’s starting lineup featured only juniors and seniors, several of whom won a club soccer state championship last fall.
No East Valley player will be tougher to replace than senior Diego Lopez and he came the closest to scoring when he forced a diving save on a free kick for the Red Devils’ first shot on goal with about 16 minutes left. Squalicum coach Joe McAuliffe said it took two and sometimes three defenders to contain Lopez, and East Valley’s younger players left a strong impression as well.
“That’s a good side and you can see they’re going to grow and get better,” said McAuliffe, whose team advanced to a semifinal against No. 2 seed Sammamish next Friday in Tumwater.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Squalicum, Gurparam Singh, 43:00; 2, Squalicum, Trevor Keeley, 70:00.
Saves: Rajangad Powar (S) 2; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 2.
