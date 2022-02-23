A dozen players from the Valley are among the initial selections for the Earl Barden Classic all-star football game, which returns this summer after two years off due to the pandemic.
Four schools have two picks with Toppenish’s Jason Grant and Kanim Sampson, Selah’s Titan Nelson and Michael Ray, Zillah’s Braydon Flood and Zane Delp, and Goldendale’s Caleb Smith and Matt Blain.
Also selected are Prosser’s Kaiden Rivera, East Valley’s Teghan Moser, Naches Valley’s Grant Osborn, and Highland’s Jorge Ibarra.
The West vs. East game showcases seniors from Class 2A, 1A and 2B schools. Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran will be an assistant coach for the East team.
The game will be played June 25 at East Valley’s Earl Barden Stadium.
More information and full rosters for the teams are at www.earlbardenclassic.com.
