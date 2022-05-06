CWAC all-league teams for baseball and boys soccer:
-
BASEBALL
MVP: Matthew Sauve, sr., Grandview.
Coach of the year: Jason Laugen, Ephrata.
Sportsmanship: Prosser.
FIRST TEAM
Grant Chapman, jr., Selah; Ryker Fortier, sr., Ellensburg; Andre Garza, sr., Othello; Cade Gibson, sr., Ellensburg; Garet Hagy, sr., Ephrata; Tyson Laugen, sr., Ephrata; Eian Peralta, so., Selah; Winston Roberts, sr., Ephrata; Matthew Sauve, sr., Grandview; Carter Seely, jr., Selah.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Bair, jr., Selah; Ethan Black, sr., Ephrata; Conner Dailey, sr., Selah; Rodrigo Garza, sr., Othello; Garin Gurtler, jr., East Valley; Cole Judkins, jr., Grandview; Jack Morrill, sr., Ellensburg; Josh Robillard, sr., Prosser; Chon Sauceda, sr., Othello; Luke Sterkel, so., Ellensburg.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gelo Cardenas, jr., Grandview; Beau DeChenne, sr., Ephrata; Ty Estey, so., Ellensburg; Ethan Gustafson, sr., Ephrata; James Hull, so., Selah; Brock Hussey, sr., Ephrata; Cooper Kleinow, so., Grandview; Garrett Loen, so., Ellensburg; Sonny Salazar, fr., Othello; Xander Smith, jr., East Valley.
-
BOYS SOCCER
Offensive player of the year: Abdurahim Leigh, sr., Selah.
Defensive player of the year: Cory Bailey, sr., Ellensburg
Coaching staff of the year: Grandview (Adrian Morales and Sam Villa, co-head coaches).
Sportsmanship: Ellensburg
FIRST TEAM
GK: Samuel Gonzalez-Salas, fr., East Valley (Yakima). Forward: Jose Cabrera, fr., Othello; Abdurahim Leigh, sr., Selah; Jorge Perez, jr., Grandview. Midfielder: Diego Lopez, sr., East Valley (Yakima); Eric Martinez, jr., Grandview; Jesse Munguia, fr., Ellensburg; Anthony Ontiveros, sr., Othello; Alejandro Ramirez, sr., Ephrata. Defender: Cory Bailey, sr., Ellensburg; Ethan Fajardo, jr., Grandview; Justin Jacobo, sr., Grandview; Jacob Russell, so., East Valley (Yakima); Obed Montes, jr., Selah.
SECOND TEAM
GK: Erick Sandoval, jr., Othello. Forward: Jorge Delgado, sr., Prosser; Cole Sullivan, jr., Ellensburg. Midfielder: Soren Hanson, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Eli Juarez, so., East Valley (Yakima); Jose Lopez, sr., Grandview; Jose Santana-Villa, sr., Ellensburg. Defender: Kevin Flores, jr., Prosser; Brandon Garza, jr., Othello; Gavin Gordon, so., East Valley (Yakima); Eric O’Neel, so., Ephrata.
HONORABLE MENTION
GK: Rafael Gomez-Vilchis, jr., Ellensburg. Forward: Eduardo Gonzalez, so., Ephrata. Midfielder: Jonathan Alfaro, sr., Othello; Jose Flores, sr., Ephrata; Miguel Hernandez, so., Grandview; Johnny Young, sr., Selah. Defender: Alonzo Cruz, sr., Othello; Jonathan Rodriguez, sr., East Valley (Yakima); Hudson Sager, jr., Ephrata; Colton Shea, fr., Selah.
