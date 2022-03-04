With less than three minutes left in their Class 2A state semifinal, Prosser’s girls were within two points and doing what they do — striving and hustling from line to line.

But after doing that so relentlessly for the two previous days, the Mustangs stalled for just a moment and Burlington-Edison did not.

The eighth-seeded Tigers, who jumbled this tournament last weekend when they knocked off No. 1 Tumwater in regional play, had the fresher legs down the stretch and closed with a 9-2 run that secured a 55-46 victory Friday afternoon in the SunDome.

Burlington-Edison, which earned a pass into Thursday’s quarterfinals thanks to that win over Tumwater, opened the second half scoring 10 of the first 12 points and tried to put the 11th-seeded Mustangs away the rest of the way.

Even with a 44-35 lead at the 4:40 mark, the Tigers couldn’t close the deal because Prosser responded a 9-2 burst that included a 3-pointer by freshman Laylee Dixon, who scored nine of her 11 points in the final period. Halle Wright followed with a pair of free throws at 2:37 and suddenly the Mustangs were within 46-44.

But just as Wright did against Port Angeles on Wednesday and Archbishop Murphy on Thursday, B-E’s Sydney Reisner took over. The senior guard canned a 3-pointer at 2:15 and then combined with Amey Rainaud to make 6 of 6 free throws down the stretch when Prosser was forced to foul.

“We fought the entire game and I don’t think the final score represents what happened,” said Prosser coach Kyler Bachofner. “Adjusting from the two 9 a.m. games, maybe that took a toll. But Burlington is a very good ball club and we were still right there.”

Wright put together 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals and is averaging 21 points through three state games. Dixon turned in her third consecutive double-digit game, and Malia Cortes collected seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Reisner, who hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half to help B-E open a 24-21 at the break, made 7 of 11 shot for a game-high 24 points. The Tigers, the state runner-up her in 2017, will take a 19-7 record into Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game against unbeaten Ellensburg.

Prosser, at 20-7 with three of those losses to Ellensburg, will play for third and fifth against No. 4 W.F. West (22-6) at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

“We weren’t even supposed to be in this position, so to be a few points away from making it into a championship — that’s really something,” Bachofner said. “We’ll keep our heads up high and go fight for third place tomorrow.”