SELAH — East Valley's offense spent most of the first half on the sideline, occasionally taking the field in search of a spark.
They finally found it with less than a minute left, when junior Reagan Miller beat his man down the right sideline and made a diving grab on Garin Gurtler's high-arcing pass for a 47-yard gain. That led to a game-tying touchdown on the next play and the Red Devils scored on two of their next three drives, just enough to stay unbeaten with a 20-14 win.
"I just kind of gave (the defender) one move and then used my speed to get by him," said Miller, who scored the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime to beat Ephrata a week ago. "It felt like it was in the air a while and I was just looking at it and then just reached out for it and laid out and got it."
Selah quarterback Colton Shea delivered a game-changing play of his own when he raced 93 yards for a touchdown with a little more than eight minutes left. But on the next possession East Valley's defensive line stepped at the right time to stop a successful Vikings' run game and then hit Shea as he threw an incompletion on fourth down.
Miller, who also plays defensive back for the Red Devils, said they tried to pack the line of scrimmage more in the second half as Selah continued to struggle when forced to pass. The Vikings averaged 5.4 yards per rush on 10 straight running plays to start the game and finished with 249 yards on the ground, led by Shea's 151 yards on 14 carries.
"They've got some big boys," Miller said. "We knew coming into this it was gonna be tough and we figured it out."
East Valley established a run game of its own in the second half thanks to Christian Flores, who finished with 99 yards and a touchdown after just three carries for 15 yards before halftime. Gurtler threw for 187 yards and wide receiver Allan Sires scored twice, including a go-ahead 65-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
Four turnovers proved costly for Selah, especially a lost fumble when a punt bounced and hit the backside of a player and the Red Devils recovered to set up a 22-yard touchdown drive. Miller caught seven passes for 98 yards to help his team snap a four-game losing streak against Vikings, who had given up 165 points in the last three weeks.
"We're confident but we know we have a lot more in us," Miller said. "We know we're not done yet. We've got a lot to prove."
They'll host last-place Grandview next week before a Thursday night showdown at unbeaten Prosser on Oct. 13. Selah's set to travel to Ephrata next Friday.
Selah=7=0=0=7=—=14
East Valley=0=6=13=0=—=20
Selah — Clayton Westfall 4 run (Colton Shea kick)
EV — Allan Sires 8 pass from Garin Gurtler (Carson Knautz kick)
EV — Sires 65 pass from Gurtler (kick failed)
EV — Christian Flores 11 run (Knautz kick)
Selah — Shea 93 run (Shea kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — East Valley, Flores 17-99, Gurtler 1-(-14), TEAM 2-(-2), Knautz 1-12. Selah, Shea 14-151, Westfall 14-52, Dylan Hawkins 12-40, Jimy Le 2-6.
PASSING — East Valley, Gurtler 14-21-0-187. Selah, Shea 6-17-2-51.
RECEIVING — East Valley, Sires, Miller 7-98, Sires 4-77, Knautz 3-12. Selah, Evan Kinley 6-51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.