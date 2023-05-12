CWAC all-league teams for baseball, softball and boys soccer.
-
BASEBALL
MVP: Carter Seely, sr., Selah.
Coach of the year: Mike Archer, Selah.
Sportsmanship: Prosser.
FIRST TEAM
Cody Black, jr., Ephrata; Gelo Cardenas, sr., Grandview; Grant Chapman, sr., Selah; Ty Estey, jr., Ellensburg; Garin Gurtler, sr., East Valley; James Hull, jr., Selah; Garrett Loen, jr., Ellensburg; Eian Peralta, jr., Selah; Sonny Salazar, so., Othello; Carter Seely, sr., Selah.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Bair, sr., Selah; Grady Edler, so., East Valley; Walker Fulk, jr., Ephrata; Quade Gonzalez, fr., Othello; Cole Judkins, sr., Grandview; Xzyan Martinez, jr., Othello; Jordan Montemayor, so., Othello; Johnny Rominger, so., Ellensburg; Brody Taylor, so., East Valley; Brayden Twaites, sr., Ellensburg.
HONORABLE MENTION
Easton Armstrong, fr., Ellensburg; Mason Bailey, jr., Selah; Beau Benjamin, so., Selah; Joe Bugni, sr., Ellensburg; Nick Field, sr., East Valley; Ezra Gonzalez, sr., Othello; Cooper Kleinow, jr., Grandview; Kal-El Ozuna, so., Othello; Xander Smith, sr., East Valley; Hunter Varela, sr., Grandview.
-
SOFTBALL
MVP: Camryn McDonald, sr., Othello.
Coach of the year: Rudy Ochoa, Othello.
Sportsmanship: Prosser.
FIRST TEAM
Avery Brewer, fr., Selah; Persayis Garza, jr., Othello; Tori Goodell, sr., East Valley; Amarie Guzman, jr., Othello; Kaydence Hector, so., Ephrata; Camryn McDonald, sr., Othello; Brynn Pendleton, sr., Selah; Emi Pruneda, so., Othello; Tinley Taylor, sr., East Valley; Lauren Thomas, sr., Selah; Peyton Trautman, jr., Ephrata.
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Bicondova, so., Ephrata; Jaemyson Durfee, so., Ephrata; Destinee Franco, so., Othello; Naraiah Guzman, jr., Othello; Dilynn Hite, sr., Selah; Reagan Messner, sr., Ellensburg; Madison Morrison, sr., East Valley; Marlena Rodriguez, sr., Ephrata; Miccaela Valdez, jr., Othello.
HONORABLE MENTION
Addyson Allen, jr., Prosser; Sophiya Castaneda, fr., East Valley; Leira Freeburg-Perez, sr., East Valley; Ephemia Hagler, sr., East Valley; Sammi Johnston, jr., Ellensburg; Gabriella Ledesma, jr., Grandview; Alexis Park, sr., Ephrata; Sienna Pascoe, sr., Ellensburg; Paige Scoggin, sr., Selah; Jackie Turner, sr., Ephrata.
-
BOYS SOCCER
Offensive player of the year: Cole Sullivan, sr., Ellensburg.
Defensive player of the year: Jacob Russell, jr., East Valley.
Coach of the year: Todd Morrow, East Valley.
Sportsmanship: Grandview.
FIRST TEAM
GK: Sammy Gonzalez, so., East Valley. Forward: Jose Cabrera, so., Othello; Soren Hanson, sr., East Valley; Eric Martinez, sr., Grandview; Cole Sullivan, sr., Ellensburg. Midfielder: Manny Brambila, sr., East Valley; Felipe Haro, jr., Othello; Jesse Munguia, so., Ellensburg; Jorge Perez, sr., Grandview. Defender: Max Flores, sr., Prosser; Julian Garza, sr., Grandview; Jacob Russell, jr., East Valley; Hudson Sager, sr., Ephrata.
SECOND TEAM
GK: Rafael Gomez-Vilchis, sr., Ellensburg. Forward: Carlos Cardenas, fr., Selah; Brandon Garcia, so., East Valley; Eli Juarez, jr., East Valley; Cristian Torres, jr., Othello. Midfielder: Anthony Abundiz, jr., Othello; Eduardo Gonzalez, jr., Ephrata; Xavier Hernandez, so., Grandview; Caden McNett, sr., Selah. Defender: Ethan Fajardo, sr., Grandview; Brandon Garza, sr., Othello; Gavin Gordon, jr., East Valley; Samuel Montes, so., Grandview.
HONORABLE MENTION
GK: Jack Neumeyer, jr., Selah; Ismael Torres, so., Othello. Forward: Ethan Ernster, jr., Ellensburg. Midfielder: Sonny Garcia, fr., East Valley; Emmanuel Mendoza, so., Grandview; Jorge Rodriguez, jr., Ephrata; Miguel Sanchez, sr., Othello. Defender: Connor Beaty, fr., Ellensburg; Jesus Bonilla, jr., Othello; Armando Medina, so., East Valley; Colton Shea, so., Selah; Ariel Tapia, sr., Ellensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.