BELLINGHAM – Selah senior standout Carter Seely couldn’t hide his disappointment.
Fourth place was not the trophy he and his Vikings teammates had travelled the 220 miles to Bellingham’s Joe Martin Field to add to the packed case at Selah High School.
Third-seeded W.F. West snuck past top-seeded Selah 5-4 Saturday afternoon in controversial fashion – more on that later – in the Class 2A consolation game. The Vikings finished the season 22-4.
But if it is indeed about the journey and not the destination, then Seely and the team’s other four seniors – Ryan Bair, Brendan Berk, Grant Chapman and Tate Sande – should have tales to tell for the rest of their lives.
There’s the disappointment of their young freshman season in 2020 that was called in mid-March when high school sports, indeed the world, were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of the following season, most importantly the postseason, also was lost to health restrictions, cutting another season of promise short.
And when the COVID constraints were lifted last spring, the Vikings stumbled in the district tournament, ending a streak of state berths that dated back to the team’s Class 3A days.
This spring, Selah set out for redemption, rumbling through the CWAC for its ninth straight regular-season crown with all but one outright, and 10-run-ruling rival Ellensburg to claim the district championship and the accompanying state berth.
The Vikings showed they were due the No. 1 seeding, humbling Steilacoom and Fife by a combined score of 17-0 last weekend en route to their 15th trip to the final four while riding an 18-game winning streak.
And while the Memorial Day weekend wasn’t as fruitful as they might have hoped, the seniors and the rest of the Selah squad has paved the way for more success for the Yakima Valley’s most-accomplished program.
“As a freshman it was my goal to make varsity and when it happened it was like a dream come true,” Seely said. “To have to play under these coaches for four years, it’s just a blessing. I’m super happy for the rest of the team that gets to come back next year because now they’ve been here.”
This was the Vikings 33rd trip to the state tournament, and 15th top-four finish. Selah won the 2019 title at Yakima County Stadium in their last trip to the final four berth, to go along with its first title in 2016.
“We’ve had great leadership all year, there are so many little things that they do,” said Selah coach Mike Archer, who capped the 28th season of his Hall of Fame career. “All that is the discipline that makes you a great team and that carries over to the field – they instilled the little things.
“They did it the right way and came ready every day and I’m proud of them for that.”
Those little things will be passed on to a roster heavy on underclassmen with sixth sophomores and four freshmen to go along with five juniors, several of whom already are leaders on the team.
“Now that we’ve been here, we know what it’s like, we know the atmosphere,” Seely said. “Everybody is going to be hungry – hungrier than if we won it this year.”
As for the game, Selah used back-to-back doubles by Beau Benjamin and Mason Bailey to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
The Vikings' lead would last until the third when the Bearcats scored a pair of runs. W.F. West would add two more in the fourth on Deacon Meller’s two-run single up the middle.
After two dormant innings, Selah got it going again in the fifth with Chapman (leadoff single), James Hull (walk) and Eian Peralta (hit by pitch) loading the bases with no outs.
All three would come across home to tie the score, and were replaced on the base paths by Seely (single), Bair (walk) and Benjamin (reached on error).
But just as it seemed the Vikings could blow things off, a line drive off Bailey’s bat was snagged by the W.F. West third baseman Evan Stajduhar, who got to third in time to double up Seely. Then, Bair would be thrown out at home trying to score on a Bailey single to end the rally.
“We had a couple chances,” Archer said. “We got a hit and got thrown out but you have to take that chance.”
The score remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Maller singled to lead off and was followed an out later by Braden Jones’ walk. The two would advance on a balk by Peralta, leading to the ejection of a Selah assistant coach, who protested the call.
After an intentional walk to load the bases, Peralta recorded his fifth strikeout of the game.
With the bases still loaded, the Bearcats tried to steal home with Maller, who appeared to get in ahead of Chapman’s tag.
Maller was called out but W.F. West didn’t initially see the ruling, so both teams celebrated – Selah thinking the game was going to extra innings, the Bearcats believing they had won.
Once they realized Maller had been called out, two W.F. West coaches were thrown out for their colorful protests.
After a huddle, the three umpires went to talk to Archer, who protested when another Bearcats assistant tried to join the discussion.
The ruling was then overturned, giving W.F. West the winning run.
A stunned Selah squad stood by during the trophy presentation, in which the Vikings weren’t given the fourth-place hardware.
Archer confirmed that his squad had received its trophy, although Seely frustratingly joked of the presentation, “I think we missed that.”
Selah highlights: Grant Chapman 1-4, run; James Hull 1-3, run; Carter Seely 2-4, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, run, CG, 5 Ks; Ryan Bair RBI; Mason Bailey 2b, RBI; Beau Benjamin 2b, run.
