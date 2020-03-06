SPOKANE — Mylo Jones stepped to the free-throw line with Lummi Nation fans screaming to his right and his hopeful Yakama Nation family to his left. All eyes were on him as he let his first of three free throws float into the Spokane Arena air.
Miss.
One more time, this one true. His team swarmed him, half the arena was shaking, the other quiet as the 51-50 score went final.
Jones hit the rare walk-off free throw Friday night to send the Eagles (23-2) back to the Class 1B title game for the second straight season, knocking off the Blackhawks (25-5) in the process.
“There were a lot of calls both ways, I am not going to say good or bad,” Yakama Tribal coach Greg Strom said. “Mylo stepped up there with the crowd roaring and knocked down a free throw.”
Now, it is time for redemption — more specifically on Saturday — when Yakama Tribal will take the court to avenge last season's championship loss. The Eagles will play top-seeded Odessa at 7 p.m. for a chance to bring home the first state title in school history.
But the season hasn’t been without tribulation.
It had been 370 days since the Eagles’ 54-45 loss to Sunnyside Christian in the title game a season ago and the Eagles have counted every second of it, knowing they had another opportunity for the crowning jewel.
Yakama Nation used the loss as a rallying cry.
Even though they went 17-2 during the regular season, last season’s defeat still stuck with them. So they went to work on their weaknesses, mainly on the defensive end.
“It has been a mission and I think we are strides ahead defensively than where we were last year,” Strom said. “We always tried to outscore people, but now we are trying to put it all together on the defensive end and I think that is what got us here.”
And when Yakama scored a season-low 51 points, it was the defense that needed to slow down and match Lummi’s own defensive intensity.
The Eagles had 10 steals and forced Lummi into 17 turnovers. Jones led with three steals.
But, the speed and intensity on defense sometimes led to bad fouls, quick offensive sets and overall poor execution on the floor.
"We kind of lost it a couple times and didn’t execute and my message was that we needed to execute better," Strom said. "It was a battle that could have gone either way, but I just feel for the seniors on the other side.
"The game could have been over without the need for free throws with no time on the clock."
Yakama shot 40% from the line, only 10 for 25. Strom realizes another performance like that could lead to a different result on Saturday.
“We have to be better at knocking down free throws and taking care of the ball tomorrow,” he said.
From the tip, the Eagles were cruising their way into the finals when they jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the opening minutes, and a 15-7 advantage in the first quarter, using their swarming defense and in-your-face defense to fluster the Blackhawks.
But Lummi adjusted and used the Eagles’ aggressiveness against them, giving the Blackhawks a chance to flip the script — and they almost did.
After a Bryce Strom turnover, the Blackhawks sunk a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and their fans awoke. They used the momentum swing to earn their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.
The rest of the quarter felt as if Yakama was on the ropes and that concluded with Bryce Strom fouling out with 41 seconds left.
Mylo Jones stepped into Strom’s vacated role and parlayed that into being the hero.
“It was a good game back and forth, kids battled each other,” Strom said. “They know each other from playing through the years. I felt for them because they battled to get back into it."