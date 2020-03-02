YAKIMA, Wash. — For all the goals in play this week for Yakama Tribal’s boys and girls, everything is perfectly in place at the Class 1B state tournament in the Spokane Arena.
The boys are eager for a return to the championship game and another shot at the title, the girls are chasing the program’s first trophy and both teams are already through to Thursday’s quarterfinals after resounding regional wins last Saturday.
Two other local teams will take the court for Wednesday’s loser-out round — Riverside Christian’s boys in 1B and White Swan’s boys in 2B.
Yakama Tribal’s second-seeded boys are 21-2, riding a 19-game win streak and hungry after finishing second last year.
The Eagles, who have become a fixture in Spokane with four straight trophy finishes, have the experience of senior twins Bryce and Bryan Strom combined with the offensive depth and balance of Mylo Jones, Justice Hart and Lester Wahsise.
Both Stroms and Jones have scored over 1,000 career points.
“Last year we relied a lot on Bryce and Bryan scoring, but now we have five kids who can score,” said coach Greg Strom. “We’ve got kids who have been there and that experience is important. We’ve got some things to focus on defensively, but we’re still several steps ahead of last year.”
The Eagles, who await the Taholah-Oakesdale winner, will play at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Top-ranked and unbeaten Odessa is in the opposite semifinal bracket.
“I think we’re putting it all together right now,” Jones said. “We’ve been grinding away since last summer so we’re ready.”
Yakama Tribal’s girls finished second in the Greater Columbia League but went 3-0 in the district tournament and then played their best game of the season in a 51-33 regional rout over No. 3 Oakesdale.
Two-time GCL player of the year Jada Liulamaga will lead the No. 6 Eagles (18-6) in a 7:15 p.m. quarterfinal against Wednesday’s Moses Lake Christian-Mount Vernon Christian winner.
Riverside Christian’s boys could meet Yakama Tribal in Friday’s semifinals but they have some work to do.
The fourth-seeded Crusaders (20-2), who fell to Naselle last Saturday, must first take on No. 13 Selkirk (16-8) in Wednesday’s elimination round at 12:15 p.m. If successful, then RC would meet No. 3 Lummi Nation (23-3) in the quarterfinals.
Last year the Crusaders finished one win short of their first state trophy since 2008.
In the 2B tournament, White Swan’s boys led at halftime against top-ranked and undefeated Liberty in Saturday’s regional game before falling 66-51.
The eighth-seeded Cougars (19-6) have a 9 p.m. loser-out game on Wednesday against No. 9 Colfax (18-7). A victory would keep White Swan, which is seeking its first state trophy since 2009, in the late time slot for a 9 p.m. quarterfinal against No. 2 St. George’s.