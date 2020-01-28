WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Trailing by seven at halftime, White Swan’s boys didn’t get rattled and didn’t panic.
What the Cougars did do was get to work.
With juniors Devin Sampson-Craig and Kupkana Leavitt leading the charge, White Swan broke out for 46 points in the second half and rallied for an 78-74 victory over Kittitas in EWAC boys basketball Tuesday night.
Sampson-Craig scored 22 of his game-high 30 points after the break, and Leavitt contributed 27 points and six steals to help White Swan win its fifth straight league game.
“I think it was just a matter of staying the course for us,” said WS coach Saul Arambul. “We have a pretty veteran group so there was no panic at all at halftime.”
Arambul credited the defense of Jermaine Bass for setting up Sampson-Craig and Leavitt with several fast break baskets.
The Cougars used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to erase the deficit and then kept the pressure on to complete the league sweep over the Coyotes. White Swan won the first meeting 65-55.
Arambul said he hopes to get Teal Soaring-Eagle back in the lineup next week. The 6-foot-3 junior has missed the last eight games with an ankle injury.
Kittitas, which had come in with four straight league wins, had three players in double figures with Justin Hudson (26), Cody VanDorn (19) and Blake Catlin (14). The Coyotes outscored White Swan 21-10 in the second quarter to build their halftime lead to 39-32.
White Swan improved to 8-1 in league and 12-5 overall while Kittitas moved to 7-3 and 9-8. Both teams have three games left in the regular season.
KITTITAS — Walter 9, Justin Hudson 26, Cody Van Dorn 19, Coles 0, Rosbach 4, Byers 0, Udager 0, Jenks 2, Sanchez 0, Blake Catlin 14, Hayden 0.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 7, C. Lewis 0, Devin Sampson-Craig 30, Bass 0, Valdez 0, Kupkana Leavitt 27, S. Lewis 8, B. Lewis 4, Hull 2, Villanueva 0.
Kittitas=18=21=17=18=—=74
White Swan=22=10=24=22=—=78
Highlights: Bass (WS 7 rebs, 3 stls, 4 assts; Leavitt (WS) 6 stls; Sage Lewis (WS) 9 rebs.