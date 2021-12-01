Granger graduate and wrestling standout Viktorya Torres will represent Team USA in this week’s inaugural Junior Pan American Games, a multi-sport event held in Cali, Colombia.
Torres, who competed for the Spartans and the Victory Wrestling Club, is now a nationally-ranked sophomore at King University in Bristol, Tenn. King is currently the top-ranked collegiate team in the nation.
Torres will compete in the 68-kilo freestyle bracket and will open on Friday against 2017 South American champion Vicky Cevillano Porozo of Ecuador.
• Davis graduate Shawn Abeyta, who is 3-1 in MMA and ranked No. 1 in the Northwest amateur lightweight class, is scheduled to make his boxing debut on Dec. 11 in Seattle. Abeyta will face Shiva Bodhireddy in a 165-pound bout.
