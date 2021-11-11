When leading a nomadic life, it’s good to have friends like these.
In fact, it makes all the difference.
Goldendale’s volleyball team arrived in the SunDome on Thursday with three seniors who have played together since fourth grade and led the Timberwolves to this possibly unprecedented achievement — three consecutive league titles and each one in a different league.
It was a jumble of long bus trips and unexpected variety that, they say, has produced a unique and rewarding journey.
“We’ve played together so long, traveling together and doing everything together — it’s been amazing,” said Rachel Gallagher as the Timberwolves split two matches in the Class 2B state tournament and remain alive for Friday’s trophy round. “We’ve been through a lot with the different leagues and some of it has been super tough. But it made us stronger, I think, and it’s definitely brought us closer.”
Residents of Goldendale are accustomed to their isolation and their athletic teams had made the long trek over Satus Pass as members of the SCAC West for decades. Two years ago, when Gallagher, Sara Hiebert and Kennedy Berry were all-league sophomores, the Timberwolves exited the SunDome with an eighth-place trophy.
Since then, though, nothing as been the same.
During the 2020-21 pandemic year, Goldendale was cut off from the Yakima Valley and sent to Vancouver to compete last spring. When the school should’ve been transitioning to Class 2B, coach Jodi Bellamy’s team was suddenly thrown into the loaded 1A Trico, which has three teams in this week’s 1A state field.
But it was a rousing success. Bellamy’s crew was 10-0 in February and March and Gallagher was named the Trico’s MVP.
“It was a big challenge because we had a lot of younger girls coming up, Vancouver has a bunch of really good teams and COVID definitely played into it with hardly any crowds,” said Kennedy, the backrow anchor at libero. “Everything was new and it was super hard, so to be undefeated and district champions — we were really proud of that.”
Bellamy, in her 19th season and already a member of the volleyball coaches Hall of Fame, has long nurtured an attractive and successful program. Former standouts Ocean Bryan and Tiffany Ferch are on her staff along with her daughter Kylee. Gallagher and Hiebert started playing in second grade and Kennedy joined in two years later.
“We were like 7 years old and it was always fun,” said Hiebert, the team’s kills leader with Gallagher delivering the sets. “We got serious, though, because we made our U-12 club team when we were 8. It’s always been that way — we’ve done serious things like going to (club) nationals together and fun things like playing beach volleyball in the park. We have all those experiences together.”
This fall, Goldendale resumed its trips over Satus but joined a new league — the 2B EWAC. More winning ensued as the Timberwolves ran the table in the West Division with a 12-0 record, swept Walla Walla Valley for the district title and took a No. 4 seed into the SunDome.
Gallagher, a setter with the dexterity to be second to Hiebert in kills, was the West’s MVP with her two longtime friends and teammates joining her on the first team.
Whatever happens on Friday, the tears will surely flow.
“It feels like the end of an era, so I’m trying not to think about it too much,” Berry said. “We’ve been together so long.”
“I haven’t thought about it, and subconsciously I’ve probably done that on purpose,” Hiebert added. “Yesterday we had our last practice together and we all said, ‘Oh no, don’t go there.’ One thing that helps is that we’ve all talked about playing in college, wherever that may be. The important thing is to enjoy every moment of this week.”
Gallagher, who announced her presence quickly as a SCAC all-league freshman, will end up second in career assists and aces for Goldendale and fifth in kills. Try doing that while running a 5-1 offense.
“Year to year has been so different with new challenges and a new spirit on the team,” she said. “But with Sara and Kennedy, we’ve always been there for each other and I love them. All the things we’ve done together, I’ll never forget it.”
