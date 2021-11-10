Despite skipping a year because of the pandemic shutdown, the hierarchy of the Class 2B and 1B state volleyball tournaments appears very much the same.
As for 1A, at least at the top, maybe not.
It will all unfold this week in the Yakima Valley SunDome, which will be wall-to-wall volleyball through next week as well with the 2A, 3A and 4A tournaments coming to town.
The 2B and 1B tournaments will run Thursday and Friday with the 1A on Friday and Saturday.
Two-time reigning champion La Conner is seeded first in 2B with Colfax No. 2, a dynasty duo that has combined for 20 state championships. Colfax captured four titles between 2013 and '17.
Goldendale, the EWAC champion and No. 4 seed, would like to rock the boat and will get its chance with a possible semifinal matchup against La Conner in Friday's semifinals. The Timberwolves open Thursday morning at 9:45 against No. 13 Liberty.
Senior Rachel Gallagher was the EWAC's MVP this fall and she has two first-team teammates in Kennedy Berry and Sara Hiebert, also seniors.
In 1B, Oakesdale won four consecutive titles before a runner-up finish to Pomeroy in 2019. The Nighthawks are the top-seeded team this week but No. 2 Mossyrock has a stout resume as well, having placed second in the 2B tourney three times since 2016.
Friday's championship matches has the 2B slated for 1:30 p.m. and the 1B at 3:15 as the 1A tournament begins to move in.
Overlake of Redmond is the top-seeded team in 1A with a 17-0 record and a sweep over ninth-seeded South Whidbey in its district final. But the Owls have never won a state trophy and were 1-2 here in 2019.
Chelan, the reigning 1A champion, is seeded second with Castle Rock No. 3 — both are consistently high trophy programs.
Zillah, the SCAC district champion with a 3-1 win over College Place last Saturday, is seeded fifth and opens Friday at 5:15 p.m. against No. 12 La Center.
Like Goldendale, Zillah has strong seniors with SCAC West MVP Brynn Widner leading the way. Senior setter Mayce Wofford and sophomore Mia Hicks were first-team picks for the Leopards, who have a possible quarterfinal match Friday night against No. 4 Annie Wright.
The 1A championship match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday.
All brackets and live updates can be found at www.wiaa.com
