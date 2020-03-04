SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverside Christian's boys survived elimination day in the Class 1B state tournament and it took extra time to do it.
Levi Rivera led three players in double figures with 19 points as the Crusaders outlasted Selkirk 69-67 in overtime on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena.
The Crusaders' Joel Belaire made two free throws with 29 seconds remaining in overtime with the game tied at 67 to secure the win. Belaire finished with 10 points, and Rivera made it a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Fourth-seeded Riverside Christian (21-2) advances to Thursday's quarterfinals and will face No. 3 Lummi Nation (23-3) at 12:15 p.m.
Selkirk, which was seeded No. 13, finished its season 16-9.
Oakesdale eliminated Taholah 65-58 on Wednesday and will take on second-seeded Yakama Tribal at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
SELKIRK — Jay Link 11, Ryan Zimmerman 25, Davis 4, Taylor 0, Justin Krabbenhoft 20, Couch 2, Petrich 0, Curran 5. Totals 22-65 13-14 67.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — McKee 6, Alec Bazaldua 14, Joel Belaire 10, Levi Rivera 19, Nolan-Thompson 8, Allen 0, Bradford 0, Myers 6, Allen 0, Vickers 6. Totals 28-66 8-17 69.
Selkirk=11=18=19=15=4=—=67
Riverside Chr.=12=19=14=18=6=—=69
Highlights: Bazaldua (RC) 3 asts; Rivera (RC) 10 rebs; Diallo Nolan-Thompson (RC) 6 rebs; Ryan Myers (RC) 3 stls; Zimmerman (S) 5 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls; Steven Davis (S) 7 rebs; Krabbenhoft (S) 12 rebs; Zech Curran (S) 14 rebs.
---
2B BOYS
Cougars rally past Colfax
SPOKANE — Starting the second half with a 12-0 run, White Swan's boys charged to a 50-44 victory over Colfax in the first round of the 2B state tournament on Wednesday in the Spokane Arena.
The Cougars trailed 23-16 at halftime but came alive for 19 points in the third quarter with four players ending up in double figures.
Teal Soaring Eagle scored 13 points, hit two 3-pointers, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists for the Cougars, who outscored Colfax 34-21 in the second half.
Sage Lewis and Kupkana Leavitt both netted 12 points with Leavitt also grabbing eight boards.
White Swan (20-6), seeded No. 8, advances to Thursday's quarterfinals to face No. 2 St. George's (19-4) at 9 p.m.
COLFAX — Holman 6, Claassen 6, Baerlocher 5, John Lustig 11, Gingerich 6, Demler 3, Dial 0, Hammer 5, Aune 0, Booker 2. Totals 19-53 0-0 44.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 11, Bass 0, Kupkana Leavitt 12, Sage Lewis 12, Teal Soaring Eagle 13, Watlamet 0, Valdez 2, D. Lewis 0. Totals 19-49 9-13 50.
Colfax=9=14=7=14=—=44
White Swan=8=8=19=15=—=50
Highlights: Soaring Eagle (WS) 9 rebs; 3 assts, 2 3p; Leavitt (WS) 8 rebs.