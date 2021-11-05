ZILLAH — Three first-quarter touchdowns and a strong defensive performance helped the Leopards clinch a state bid with a 24-7 win and keep SCAC East No. 2 Connell from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Jared Nunes opened the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown reception from Jon VanCleave and Ivan Torres returned an interception 20 yards for a score. Brayden Flood added a 9-yard run and Jorge Espinoza's 28-yard field goal put Zillah ahead 24-0 at halftime.
The Leopards entered the night ranked No. 14 in the 1A RPI rankings and will learn their first-round opponent on Sunday.
Connell=0=0=7=0=—=7
Zillah=21=3=0=0=—=24
Zil — Nunes 52 pass from Jon VanCleave (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Zil — Ivan Torres 20 interception return (Espinoza kick)
Zil — Brayden Flood 9 run (Espinoza kick)
Zil — FG Espinoza 18
Con — Carson Riner 35 run (Adrian Magana kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Connell, C. Riner 32-167, Magana 4-18. Zillah, Flood 21-79, VanCleave 4-1, Torres 3-16.
PASSING — Connell, Maddox Martinez 2-4-2-37, C. Riner 4-11-0-70. Zillah, VanCleave 7-14-1-97.
RECEIVING — Connell, Kellen Riner 2-48, Cade Clyde 2-11, Magana 2-28. Zillah, Nunes 1-52, Flood 2-13, Owen Avila 1-12, Ashton Waldman 3-20.
---
Toppenish 56, College Place 13
TOPPENISH — Jason Grant's 302 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns helped Toppenish earn its first state playoff bid since 1997.
The Wildcats pitched a shutout after halftime of their 15th straight win, ensuring their defense still hasn't allowed more than 14 points all season. Grant scored twice in each half, including a 77-yard pass early in the first quarter and a 90-yard punt return in the third.
Tailback Timmy Torres added 208 yards and three first-half touchdowns for Toppenish, which led 34-7 before College Place scored with less than two minutes to play until halftime. A top 8 seed and a home game next week looks likely for the Wildcats, who entered Friday night ranked No. 7 in the 1A RPI rankings.
College Place=7=6=0=0=—=13
Toppenish=13=21=14=8=—=56
Top — Jason Grant 77 pass from Josh Perez (Brandon Flores kick)
Top — Timmy Torres 32 run (kick failed)
CP — Davis Fry 5 pass from Nick Josifek (Jose Martinez kick)
Top — Torres 9 run (Flores kick)
Top — Torres 3 run (kick failed)
Top — Grant 40 pass from Perez (Izaiah Maldonado pass from Perez)
CP — Josifek 17 run (kick failed)
Top — Grant 90 punt return (Flores kick)
Top — Grant 11 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Perez 2 run (Shane Rivera pass from Perez)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — College Place, Josifek 16-33, No. 23 12-21, Fry 1-(minus-3); Toppenish, Torres 18-208, Anthony Ozuna 7-52, Grant 2-25, Izaiah Maldonado 4-23, Kiyanno Zuniga 1-6, Nick Cortes 1-0, Perez 6-(minus-9).
PASSING — College Place, Josifek 15-31-0-220; Toppenish, Perez 7-10-1-203, Grant 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — College Place, Jesse Mink 6-101, Fry 7-72, No. 13 2-14, Hank Thompson 3-11, Parker Hodgen 1-8. Toppenish, Grant 4-165, Rivera 2-13, Cortes 1-25.
---
Royal 55, Naches Valley 0
ROYAL CITY — Luke Bergeson and Avery Ellis scored three touchdowns each in the first half as top-ranked Royal looked the part against the West's No. 3 seed in the winner-to-state crossover.
Ellis scored on runs of 5, 7 and 64 yards and Derek Bergeson threw three touchdown passes for the Knights, who improved to 10-0.
The Rangers finished 5-4.
Naches Valley=0=0=0=0=—=0
Royal=28=21=6=0=—=55
Royal — Luke Bergeson 38 punt return (Oscar Cervantes kick)
Royal — Avery Ellis 5 run (Cervantes kick)
Royal — L. Bergeson 36 pass from Derek Bergeson (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Ellis 7 run (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Edgar Delarosa 19 pass from D. Bergeson (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Ellis 64 run (Cervantes kick)
Royal — L. Bergeson 37 pass from D. Bergeson (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Eric Myrick 12 run (run failed)
---
Kiona-Benton at La Salle
---
CWAC
Ellensburg 29, Grandview 9
GRANDVIEW — Ellensburg's third win in its last four games helped the Bulldogs finish second in the CWAC with a league record of 3-2. But a 28-0 loss at Othello means the Huskies will play in a 2A state playoff game next week and Ellensburg concluded its season with a 4-4 record.
It's the first time the Bulldogs have been left out of the postseason since 2017.
---
EWAC
River View 42, Kittitas 21
KITTITAS — Junior running back Miguel Farias scored four touchdowns for the Panthers, who pulled away from a 21-21 halftime tie with three unanswered scores in the second half to earn a 2B state berth.
Tony Rios returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and added a touchdown catch in the second quarter for Kittitas, which finished its season at 5-3.
Eighth-ranked and West champion Goldendale punched its ticket to state with a 35-17 win over Mabton. The Timberwolves (9-1) have won eight straight since a loss to 1A Cashmere.
In the EWAC's third winner-to-state crossover, sixth-ranked Burbank (10-0) defeated Cle Elum 54-18.
River View=7=14=7=14=—=42
Kittitas=14=7=0=0=—=21
Kitt — Tony Rios 65 kickoff return (2-point failed)
RV — Miguel Farias 1 run (kick good)
Kitt — Josh Rosbach 17 run (Rosbach run)
RV — Farias 1 run (kick failed)
Kitt — Rios 5 pass from Rosbach (Jonathan Marin kick)
RV — Pio Guzman 15 pass reception (Guzman pass reception)
RV — Farias 5 run (kick good)
RV — Austin Eckhart 27 pass reception (kick good)
RV — Farias 14 run (kick good)
---
Tri-Cities Prep 55, White Swan 26
PASCO — White Swan trailed by just five points at halftime thanks to a three-yard touchdown run and three touchdown passes by Chance Abrams, including a 60-yard completion to Victor Broncheau. The Cougars finished their season 3-7.
White Swan=14=12=0=0=—=26
Tri-Cities Prep=14=17=14=10=—=55
WS — Roger Valdez 60 pass from Chance Abrams (Steven Verway run)
WS — Valdez 40 pass from Abrams (pass failed)
WS — Abrams 3 run (run failed)
WS — Victor Broncheau 25 pass from Abrams (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WS, Verway 12-60, Broncheau 6-34, Abrams 4-24, Robert Haggerty 16-90, Marco Ramos 1-25, Spirit Shavehead 1-5, Jesus Corona 1-5, Jeffrey Bill 1-5.
PASSING — WS, Abrams 18-32-2-305
RECEIVING — WS, Valdez 12-100, Willie Dittenhower 3-60, Verway 2-20, Broncheau 1-25.
---
NONLEAGUE
Wapato 50, Highland 3
WAPATO — Tyron Garcia scored three touchdowns in the first half to help the Wolves pick up their first win. Wapato threw for four touchdowns, including two to Garcia, for 239 yards.
Highland=0=3=0=0=—=3
Wapato=6=24=14=6=—=50
Wap — Tyron Garcia 5 run (run failed)
High — FG Kevin McCart 33
Wap — Garcia 17 pass reception (2-point run)
Wap — Garcia 17 pass reception (2-point pass)
Wap — 6 run (2-point pass)
Wap — Enrique Espinoza 7 pass from Thompson Parrish (2-point pass)
Wap — Nazrio Gonzalez 4 pass from Parrish (kick failed)
Wap — Aiden Badonie 48 run (kick failed)
---
FRIDAY'S STATEWIDE SCORES
Yakama Tribal 80, Touchet 36
Bellevue 42, Southridge 0
Camas 57, Mt. Rainier 20
Cascade Christian 27, Klahowya 7
Davenport 24, Lake Roosevelt 13
DeSales 76, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 14
Eastlake 49, Curtis 14
Ferris 20, Walla Walla 0
Fife 28, Olympic 21
Freeman 39, Cascade (Leavenworth) 14
Glacier Peak 49, Skyline 21
Gonzaga Prep 34, Chiawana 14
Graham-Kapowsin 63, Federal Way 6
Granite Falls 46, Bellingham 6
Hazen 35, Lake Washington 34
Hermiston, Ore. 44, Ridgeline 7
Kelso 41, Auburn Riverside 21
Kentwood 17, Woodinville 14
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 28, Cashmere 8
Loudoun County, Va. 21, Heritage 7
Marysville-Pilchuck 62, Blanchet 28
Montesano 42, La Center 20
Moses Lake 30, Wenatchee 13
Mount Tahoma 21, Capital 14
Neah Bay 50, Mossyrock 40
Newport-Bellevue 27, Sammamish 0
North Kitsap 42, Renton 7
O'Dea 48, Auburn 8
Oak Harbor 47, Mountlake Terrace 0
Omak 33, Newport 28
Onalaska 62, Morton/White Pass 0
Richland 21, Central Valley 10
Riverside 58, Chelan 13
Stanwood 40, Lincoln 35
Steilacoom 60, Interlake 0
Sumner 59, Tahoma 21
Tenino 56, Castle Rock 0
Tumwater 62, Columbia River 14
W. F. West 21, Mark Morris 7
West Seattle 37, Thomas Jefferson 0
