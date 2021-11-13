While Prosser defended its hallowed field on Saturday, Toppenish made the most of a big chip on its shoulder.
And thanks to huge red-zone stops late in the game, it's on to the state quarterfinals for both
Quarterback Kaiden Rivera threw three touchdown passes and the defense turned back a first-and-goal threat with under four minutes left as Prosser held on for a 34-29 victory over W.F. West in a Class 2A state first-round game at Art Fiker Field.
Two hours later at a rain-swept Civic Stadium in Bellingham, unbeaten Toppenish avenged its seeding snub by defeating Mount Baker 26-22 in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs — a victory secured by two interceptions in the final six minutes.
In other games, King's pulled away in the third quarter for a 28-14 victory over Zillah and Forks did the same at Goldendale, holding the Timberwolves scoreless in the second half en route to a 35-20 victory.
Rivera's third scoring pass, this one to Anthony Martin, pushed Prosser's lead to 34-22 with 10:35 left in the game.
But Gage Brumfield, a freshman quarterback making just his second start, rallied the Bearcats with his second touchdown to Logan Moore at the 8:37 mark and drove the visitors inside Prosser's 10 for the potential go-ahead score. But a holding call pushed West back and EJ Hurtado sacked Brumfield on fourth down with 3:23 left.
The Mustangs, which got two rushing touchdowns from Erik Delgado, ran out the clock on the ground, including converting a fourth-and-1 play.
Rivera's other scoring connections were to Max Flores and Isaac Kernan in the first half as Prosser built a 28-14 lead at the break. He finished with 343 yards passing.
Toppenish, which despite its unbeaten record was given a No. 9 seed and forced to travel, opened a 26-14 lead in the third quarter when Jason Grant hauled in a short pass from Josh Perez and dashed 72 yards for a score.
But Mount Baker rallied with a touchdown and two-point conversion, closing the gap to six, and had two chances to take the lead. Freddy Robledo's interception on his own 8 stopped the first threat, and, after the Mountaineers drove for a first-and-goal coming off a turnover, Perez came up with a goal-line pick on fourth down with 35 seconds left.
Perez threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Shane Rivera as the Wildcats bolted to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter.
Prosser (8-1) will play the winner of Saturday's late game between Fife and Lynden in the quarterfinals while Toppenish (11-0) will take on top-seeded Royal (11-0), a 50-6 winner over Bellevue Christian.
---
Prosser 34, W.F. West 29
W.F. West=7=7=8=7=—=29
Prosser=14=14=0=6=—=34
Pro — Max Flores 14 pass from Kaiden Rivera (Flores kick).
West — Logan Moore 15 pass from Gage Brumfield (Wets kick).
Pro — Isaac Kernan 20 pass from Rivera (Flores kick).
West — Evan Stajduhar 9 pass from Brumfield (Wets kick).
Pro — Erik Delgado 7 run (Flores kick).
Pro — Delgado 6 run (Flores kick).
West — Brock Guyette 1 run (Guyette run).
Pro — Anthony Martin 3 pass from Rivera (run failed).
West — Moore 28 pass from Brumfield (Wets kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WFW, Brumfield 15-63, Guyette 13-26. Pro, Delgado 6-18, Nehemiah Medrano 4-20, Rivera 9-14.
PASSING — WFW, Brumfield 18-30-1-218. Pro, Rivera 25-39-1-343.
RECEIVING — WFW, Moore 9-146. Pro, Kernan 7-74, Flores 5-73, Martin 3-10, Chris Veloz 2-91, Havic Prieto 3-12, Delgado 3-28, Kory McClure 3-32.
---
Toppenish 26, Mt. Baker 22
Toppenish=7=13=6=0=—=26
Mt. Baker=0=8=6=8=—=22
Topp — Timmy Torres 5 run (Brandon Flores kick).
Topp — Shane Rivera 27 pass from Josh Perez (Flores kick).
Topp — Rivera 28 pass from Perez (kick failed).
MB — Davin Beason 5 run (Jesse Sande run).
MB — Sande 10 run (run failed).
Topp — Jason Grant 72 pass from Perez (pass failed).
MB — Marques George 32 run (George run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Torres 16-50, Perez 7-7, Nick Cortes 1-6, Izaiah Maldonado 2-4, Grant 3-0. MB, George 12-102, Sande 12-48, Beason 13-4.
PASSING — Topp, Perez 17-23-0-279. MB, Beason 6-18-3-128.
RECEIVING — Topp, Grant 4-127, Rivera 7-91, Maldonado 4-28, Cortes 1-38, Torres 1-(minus 5). MB, Caleb Horsmon 2-53, Wyatt Pettigrew 3-46, Alex Maloley 1-29.
---
King's 28, Zillah 14
Zillah=0=14=0=0=—=14
King's=14=0=14=0=—=28
King's —
King's —
Zillah — Braydon Flood 3 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Lincoln Garcia pass from Jon VanCleave (Espinoza kick)
King's —
King's —
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah,
PASSING — Zillah,
RECEIVING — Zillah,
---
Forks 35, Goldendale 20
Forks=7=14=7=7=—=35
Goldendale=14=6=0=0=—=20
