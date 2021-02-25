Significant reshuffling was always part of the plan for SCAC and EWAC sports in 2020-21, thanks to the WIAA’s socioeconomic amendment passed by the Executive Board in early 2019.
COVID-19 only added to the shakeup, notably by shortening schedules and removing Goldendale from the EWAC West until next fall. The division will feature four teams from the old SCAC — Highland, Granger, Cle Elum and Goldendale — set to join existing league members Mabton, White Swan and Kittitas.
Meanwhile, the SCAC West got smaller despite adding two CWAC teams, Toppenish and Wapato. Moving fall sports to February and March also means two of the league’s best seniors won’t play as early graduates, with La Salle running back/linebacker Ryan Kershaw already at Washington State and classmate Brooke Silvernail already at Bushnell University on a volleyball scholarship.
Unlike many other leagues in this delayed fall season, the SCAC and EWAC plan to hold district tournaments for soccer and volleyball. SCAC volleyball will play matches March 15, 17 and 20 with the EWAC tourney a week later, and the two leagues’ combined soccer tournament will be played March 15, 17 and 20.
Of course, just like all sports since March 2020, everything’s tentative depending on COVID cases and whether the region can stay in Phase 2. Already, cases kept Zillah from holding enough practices to play its originally scheduled Friday football game against defending SCAC West champion La Salle, which acted quickly to schedule a replacement game at Grandview.
The SCAC plans to end its fall season March 20, followed by spring sports from March 22 to May 1 and finally winter sports from May 3 to June 12. Football will go a week longer in the EWAC, pushing spring sports to March 29 with a May 8 end date, concluding with winter sports from May 10 to June 19.
FOOTBALL: Since reaching the 1A quarterfinals in 2019 La Salle's lost a lot, headlined by Kershaw and his cousin, quarterback/safety Kieran Kershaw. But the Lightning return four all-leaguers on the offensive line that paved the way for more than 47 points per game, including first team selections Methodius Gerstenberger and Roman Petruncio.
Zillah will bring back some offensive firepower for new coach Ryan Watson as it tries to reclaim its spot atop the West. Quarterback Clay Delp joins running backs Zane Giles and Braydon Flood in a talented backfield.
The Leopards nearly lost to an upstart Toppenish team in 2019, and the Wildcats could be tough again with tight end/linebacker Jason Grant, tackle Jesus Fernandez, and linebacker Angel Chavez all back for another season. Naches Valley quarterback Grant Osborn returns along with two of his favorite targets, first team wide receiver Julian Rodriguez and second team receiver Noah Robles.
White Swan will try to build on a 5-4 season and take advantage of the new divisions with the return of Kupkana Leavitt and Devin Sampson-Craig. Perhaps Granger can benefit from a step down to 2B after beating new division rivals Cle Elum and Highland in 2019 when all three played in the SCAC.
VOLLEYBALL: Two standouts from the class of 2021 won't return for co-champion La Salle — 2019 league MVP Silvernail and Trista Hull, who decided to focus on basketball after signing with Boise State. The Lightning still bring back three all-league players led by first-team setter Courtney Standley and West Valley transfer Tatum Marang's already making big contributions as a sophomore middle blocker.
Naches Valley has already picked up three wins, highlighted by a sweep of La Salle to start the season. Outside hitter Allison Uecker and setter Maddie Kime lead the way for the Rangers.
They suffered their first loss of 2021 to Zillah, which returns first-team senior Maddie Wallace along with Brynn Widner and Emmalee Nishi. Those three heled the Leopards reach the state tournament in 2019.
Kittitas hopes to build on a third-place EWAC finish and eighth-place trophy at the 2B state tournament. But they'll face a tough new challenger in Granger, which returns two senior all-SCAC West players in Nizhoni Tallman and Shaylin Cardenas.
Mabton could also post a threat thanks to Karina Garson and Fatima Quintero.
GIRLS SOCCER: La Salle appears to once again be among 1A's best teams, led by the dynamic attack of senior Gillian Martin and sophomore Kendall Moore. They combined to score 82 goals last season, often leaving talented goalkeeper Hayley Stohr with little to do as the Lightning won its first 17 games.
New coach Roxcie Dills welcomed some new pieces with West Valley transfers Izzy Roberts and Cailey Wells, freshman Nataly Pacheco and junior Magaly Ramirez, who didn't play in 2019. Senior Lillian Sigler and sophomore Hailey Price also provide key contributions in the midfield for a team that won every league match last season by at least four goals.
Faith Hahn-Landis and Reese Washburn give Naches Valley a solid 1-2 punch, although the Rangers will be limited with just 13 players. Highland brings back double-digit goalscorers Gaby Gutierrez and Denise Pimental.
Wapato has scored 12 goals in its first two matches. Neither Mabton nor Zillah could field enough players for a team this season.
CROSS COUNTRY: The SCAC has a pair of talented Wapato juniors coming in — Crystal Colin and Cesar Loza. Colin, who is loaded with 2A state experience in cross country and track, lost her former teammate Isabela Alvarado to a move to Eisenhower but she gained freshman standout Betzabeth Zaragoza.
Naches Valley senior Joelle Shields placed fourth in the SCAC district last season and led four Rangers in the top nine at last week's SCAC jamboree. Loza was 11th in the 2019 CWAC boys district race as a sophomore, and Toppenish's Andrew Sandoval and Loza were the top locals at Saturday's jamboree.
In the EWAC, Goldendale, which was so dominant in the SCAC last season, moved down to 2B but is competing in a different COVID region.