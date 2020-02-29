Riverside Christian's bid for a spot in the Class 1B state quarterfinals hit a snag Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
That snag was Naselle's Kolby Glenn. The 5-foot-8 junior guard poured in a game-high 35 points to lead the fifth-seeded Comets to a 65-48 victory against the No. 4 Crusaders in a boys regional game.
Naselle (18-6), which has won 11 of its last 12, advances to the quarterfinals where it will await the winner of Wednesday's game between 11th-seeded Garfield-Palouse and No. 6 Muckleshoot Tribal.
Riverside Christian, which fell to 20-2 and had its 16-game win streak snapped, meets No. 13 Selkirk at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in a loser-out first-round game with the winner meeting third-seeded Lummi in Thursday's quarterfinals, also at 12:15.
After a relatively pedestrian six points in the first half, Glenn erupted for 29 after the intermission, including seven of his nine 3-pointers as Naselle erased a 12-point halftime deficit.
The Comets, who trailed 30-18 at the half, outscored the Crusaders 47-18 in the second half.
Levi Rivera led Riverside Christian with 11 points while Justin Vickers had 10 and Diallo Nolan-Thomspon added nine.
NASELLE — Ca. Haataia 5, Lindstrom 7, Kolby Glenn 35, Ruch 4, Ch. Haataia 1, Wirkkala 0, Strange 0, Corey Gregory 13.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — McKee 5, Myers 2, Justin Vickers 10, Bazaldua 5, Belaire 6, Levi Rivera 11, Nolan-Thompson 9.
Naselle=8=10=26=21=—=65
Riverside Christian=15=15=9=9=—=48