Andrew Murphy, 19, warms up in the ring during a workout on Friday, April 5, 2019 at YPAL, 602 North Fourth Street in Yakima, Wash. (Amanda Ray. Yakima Herald-Republic file)

TACOMA — Yakima Police Athletic League boxer Andrew Murphy moved up a weight class and won a Golden Gloves title for Washington and Alaska with two wins in Tacoma.

Murphy captured the light heavyweight title by winning a unanimous decision over Dante Mahle on Friday and another one on Saturday against Thomas Turner, last year’s light heavyweight champion. The East Valley graduate, who lives in Selah, earned a spot at the Las Vegas Golden Gloves in March, where he’ll face off against the top boxers from Oregon, Nevada and Arizona for a spot in the national competition.

In July 2018, Murphy won the Junior Golden Gloves National Championships at 165 pounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MABTON 55, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 36: At Walla Walla, Kassandra Hernandez scored a game-high 21 points and the Vikings held the Knights to 20 points through three quarters en route to the nonleague victory.

MABTON Simpson 0, Morales 0, Galarza 7, Bonewell 8, A. Guevara 0, Moreno 2, Herrera 6, Garzon 6, Becerra 0, J. Guevara 5, Kassandra Hernandez 21.

WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Willard 6, Cueto 2, Stepper 2, Tarwinga 0, Santellano 0, Werner 0, Sahara Browning 14, Smith 0, Rylee King 12, Haggins 2, Lamberton 0.

Mabton 13 12 18 12 — 55 Walla Walla Valley 8 6 6 18 — 36

Highlights: Amy Moreno (M) 7 rebs., 5 assts., 4 stls.; Astrid Galarza (M) 5 rebs., 6 stls.; Karina Garzon (M) 5 stls.

