TACOMA — Yakima Police Athletic League boxer Andrew Murphy moved up a weight class and won a Golden Gloves title for Washington and Alaska with two wins in Tacoma.
Murphy captured the light heavyweight title by winning a unanimous decision over Dante Mahle on Friday and another one on Saturday against Thomas Turner, last year’s light heavyweight champion. The East Valley graduate, who lives in Selah, earned a spot at the Las Vegas Golden Gloves in March, where he’ll face off against the top boxers from Oregon, Nevada and Arizona for a spot in the national competition.
In July 2018, Murphy won the Junior Golden Gloves National Championships at 165 pounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MABTON 55, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 36: At Walla Walla, Kassandra Hernandez scored a game-high 21 points and the Vikings held the Knights to 20 points through three quarters en route to the nonleague victory.
MABTON — Simpson 0, Morales 0, Galarza 7, Bonewell 8, A. Guevara 0, Moreno 2, Herrera 6, Garzon 6, Becerra 0, J. Guevara 5, Kassandra Hernandez 21.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Willard 6, Cueto 2, Stepper 2, Tarwinga 0, Santellano 0, Werner 0, Sahara Browning 14, Smith 0, Rylee King 12, Haggins 2, Lamberton 0.
Mabton 13 12 18 12 — 55 Walla Walla Valley 8 6 6 18 — 36
Highlights: Amy Moreno (M) 7 rebs., 5 assts., 4 stls.; Astrid Galarza (M) 5 rebs., 6 stls.; Karina Garzon (M) 5 stls.