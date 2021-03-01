Rylee Goins assisted on a goal in the first half and scored three straight goals to start the second half to lead the La Salle girls soccer team to a 12-0 victory against Granger on Monday in a SCAC-EWAC league match.
Kendall Moore had two goals and three assists and Gillian Martin finished with two goals and two assists for the unbeaten Lightning.
La Salle will travel to Cle Elum on Wednesday while Granger will host Burbank. Both games have a 6 p.m. start time.
First half: 1, La Salle, Gillian Martin (Kendall Moore), 5:00; 2, La Salle, Moore, 7:00; 3, La Salle, Nataly Pacheco (Rylee Goins), 10:00; 4, La Salle, Grace Liscano (Lilian Sigler), 30:00; 5, La Salle, Azul Ponce, 31:00; 6, La Salle, Moore, 32:00.
Second half: 7, La Salle, Goins (Moore), 47:00; 8, La Salle, Goins (Moore), 50:00; 9, La Salle, Goins (Liscano), 60:00; 10, La Salle, Martin, 61:00; 11, La Salle, Liscano (Martin), 78:00; 12, La Salle, Sigler, 79:00.
Saves: Granger 18, La Salle 0.
HIGHLAND 2, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, Mariana Ramos and Gaby Gutierrez both scored goals for the Scotties and goalkeeper Carolina Arceo had five saves as she recorded her fourth straight shutout.
Highland (4-0) will host Wapato on Wednesday while Naches Valley (0-4) hosts Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
First half: 1, Highland, Mariana Ramos (Rachael Keller), 5:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Gaby Gutierrez (Keller), 80:00.
Saves: Carolina Arceo (H) 5, Tanara Zeibach (NV) 7.
VOLLEYBALLSCAC
ZILLAH 3, LA SALLE 1: At Zillah, Brynn Widner was 11 of 11 serving with 13 kills and 28 digs and Mayce Wofford was 10 of 11 serving with six kills, 19 digs and 25 assists to help the Leopards rally to beat the Lightning 17-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17.
Courtney Standley had 11 kills, 16 digs, 20 assists and three aces and Tatum Marang added nine kills, 20 digs and two blocks for La Salle.
Zillah (4-0 West, 4-1 overall) will travel to Connell on Wednesday while La Salle (2-2 West, 2-4 overall) will play at Kiona-Benton on Wednesday.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 7 kills, 14 digs, 16 perfect passes; Paige Falk 2 digs, 2 pp, 1 block; Tatum Marang 9 kills, 20 digs, 7 pp, 2 blocks; Courtney Standley 3 aces, 11 kills, 16 digs, 3 pp, 20 assists; Kathryn Snyder 6 digs; Teryn May 3 kills, 10 digs, 1 block, 7 assists; Bella Kanelopoulos 12 digs.
Zillah highlights: Emmalee Nishi 15-15 serving, 29 digs, 12 perfect passes; Diana Lopez 18-20 serving, 4 aces, 8 kills, 29 digs; Mia Hicks 2 kills, 1 block; Mayce Wofford 10-11 serving, 6 kills, 19 digs, 25 assists; Brynn Widner 11-11 serving, 13 kills, 28 digs, 1 assist; Emma Flood 14-17 serving, 16 digs, 2 assists; Aly Delarosa 2 kills, 2 digs.
NACHES VALLEY 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: At College Place, Allison Uecker had 18 kills, 16 digs and went eight of nine serving while Cassandra Barragan was 13 of 13 serving with three aces and 36 digs to help the Rangers sweep College Place 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.
Naches Valley (3-1 West, 5-2 overall) will host Wapato on Wednesday.
Naches Valley highlights: Allison Uecker 18 kills, 8-9 serving, 16 digs; Emmie Meloy 9 kills, 13-13 serving, 2 blocks; Hope Saucedo 8 kills, 3 digs; Cassandra Barragan 36 digs, 13-13 serving, 3 aces; Emily Stout 16 assists, 13-13 serving; Payton Smith 18-19 serving, 3 aces, 11 digs; Taylor Kyle-Reini 4 kills.
CONNELL 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Connell, The Wildcats lost in straight sets against Connell. No other details were reported.
SOUTHEAST 1B SUNNYSIDE CHRISTAIN 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: At Liberty Christian, The Knights girls volleyball team swept Liberty Christian in straight sets. No other details were reported.
GOLFPlaisance hits aceJoe Plaisance made a hole-in-one on Monday at the Yakima Elks Golf and Country Club.
Plaisance used a 5-iron on the 177-yard fifth hole. The shot was witnessed by Heath Reeves.