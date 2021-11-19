SUMNER — A late game-tying goal by senior Ivette Ramos gave Highland the chance to pull off an upset and earn a berth in the Class 2B-1B state soccer championship.
The Scotties forced a shootout with the score even at 1-1 but came up just short, losing to No. 2 seed Kalama 4-2 on penalty kicks. Coach Nikki Keller said a formation change helped Highland amp up the pressure in the second half against a team with only two losses all season.
"We went into more of an attacking mode," Keller said. "It allowed us to get the goal. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the second one."
Eighth-grade goalkeeper Aylin Aguilera made four saves for the young Scotties and players from both teams fought through injuries, including Ramos. Keller said the senior spent some time off the field with a sprained ankle and continued to struggle walking normally on it after the match.
Kalama's Kailey Shipley opened the scoring on a counterattack in the 23rd minute, taking advantage of a ball that bounced high over the head of a Highland defender not accustomed to playing on turf. Highland didn't put a shot on goal in the first half but ended up forcing four saves from goalkeeper Jessica Meyer.
She reached out and tried to knock sophomore Anahi Garcia's free kick out of danger in the 78th minute. It fell to the feet of Ramos and she put it away for her 14th goal of the season.
No. 3 seed Highland will end its season Saturday in the 11 a.m. third-place match against No. 8 Toledo, which lost to Kalama three times this season. The Scotties have posted a 16-4 record and won both the EWAC regular season championship and a district crown.
First half: 1, Kalama, Kailey Shipley, 23:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Ivette Ramos, 78:00.
Extra time: No goals.
Shootout: Kalama 4 (Josie Brandenburg, Marin Ripp, Sophie Given, Elyse DiCristina), Highland 2 (Rachael Keller, Franca Wasilewski)
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 4, Jessica Meyer (K) 3.
