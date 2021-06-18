Leaning on their balance, West Valley's boys kept their unbeaten season intact Friday night.
Logan Kinloch hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures as the Rams defeated Eastmont 54-48 in a CBBN district semifinal on West Valley's home floor.
The Rams improved to 8-0 and will remain at home on Saturday when they host second-seeded Wenatchee (7-2) for the district title at 4 p.m.
Jackson Cluff connected on 6 of 6 free throws and netted 14 points while teammates James Matheny and Hunter Schlepp contributed 11 and 10, respectively. Matheny also grabbed nine rebounds.
When the Rams played at Wenatchee a week ago, they trailed by seven in the fourth quarter but rallied to win 54-52.
EASTMONT — Schneider 0, Esparza 5, Eamon Monahan 10, Heimbigner 9, Wiersma 3, Easley 9, Cael Flanagan 12.
WEST VALLEY — Jackson Cluff 14, Logan Kinloch 16, James Matheny 11, Hunter Schlepp 10, Goldsmith 3, Wilburn 0, Mata 0.
Eastmont=13=10=12=13=—=48
West Valley=16=12=14=12=—=54
Highlights: Matheny 9 rebs; Kinloch 3 3p.
---
WENATCHEE 60, DAVIS 41: At Wenatchee, the Panthers bolted to a 38-18 halftime lead and Garrett Long finished with 26 points to earn the semifinal win.
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe's 14 points paced Davis (5-4), which will host Eastmont for third place on Saturday at 4 p.m.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 10, Mendez 4, Galindo 7, Navarro 0, Garza 5, Soterakopoulos 0, Tweedy 0, Madrigal 0, Anderson 1, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 14.
WENATCHEE — Garrett Long 26, Albert 7, Young 0, Bromiley 0, Boyle 0, Burleson 0, Trent Goodell 12, Joe Dorey 15.
Davis=9=9=12=11=—=41
Wenatchee=17=21=11=11=—=60
---
SUNNYSIDE 73, MOSES LAKE 69: At Sunnyside, Daniel Singleterry scored 26 points and hit a pair of late free throws to seal the loser-out victory. Singleterry and Brent Maldonado, who netted 20 points, combined for five 3-pointers during the Grizzlies' 30-point outburst in the third quarter.
Sunnyside will host Eisenhower on Saturday at 4 p.m.
MOSES LAKE — Hart 4, Janson 0, Marshall Tibbs 23, Blake Macdonald 19, Purcell 6, Middleton 6, Thomas 3, Ulyanchuk 8.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquerdo 0, Briones 2, Garcia 4, Brent Maldonaldo 20, Montelongo 0, Galvez 0, Daniel Singleterry 26, Cazares 0, Salinas 7, Noah McNair 14.
Moses Lake=22=16=19=12=—=69
Sunnyside=14=15=30=14=—=73
Highlights: Isaiah Isquerdo 6 assts; Maldonaldo 6 rebs, 5 assts; McNair 6 rebs.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
BURBANK 58, CLE ELUM 57: At Burbank, Joel Kelly hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to give Cle Elum a 57-56 lead, but the Coyotes answered with a game-winning putback with 5.5 seconds remaining to capture the district title.
Gage Ellison scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and Jake Kelly grabbed 10 boards for the Warriors, who finished their season at 12-3.
CLE ELUM — Chafin 7, Singer 0, Joel Kelly 14, Jett Favero 11, Ja. Kelly 9, Gage Ellison 16.
BURBANK — unavailable.
Cle Elum=17=10=14=16=—=57
Burbank=11=19=15=13=—=58
CE highlights: Jake Kelly 4 assts, 10 rebs; Ellison 8 rebs, 2 blks; Luke Chafin 3 assts, 4 stls.
---
WHITE SWAN 56, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 36: At Dayton, Kupkana Leavitt led the Cougars with 22 points and 10 rebounds to earn third place. They finished the season 9-3.
WHITE SWAN — Frank 0, Devin Sampson-Craig 11, Watlemet 1, Roger Valdez 11, Kupkana Leavitt 22, Ryan 4, Soaring Eagle 0, Hull 1, ScabbyRobe 0, Dittentholer 6, Afraid of Bear 0, Shavehead 0.
DAYTON — Van Banblaircom 5, Bryan 0, Evans 8, Finney 5, Pettichord 3, Wyatt Castello 13, Windley 0, Bledsoe 2.
White Swan=12=16=17=11=—=56
Dayton=7=4=17=8=—=56
Highlights: Leavitt 10 rebs; Valdez 7 rebs.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
TRI-CITIES PREP 52, GRANGER 35: At Granger, the Jaguars closed out a 12-0 with the championship victory. Granger finished 9-2.
No other details were available.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
Heesemann district runner-up
EAST WENATCHEE — Eisenhower's Laurel Heesemann placed second overall and led the Cadets to a runner-up finish at Friday's CBBN district championships at Eastmont Lanes.
Heesemann, a junior, posted a four-game series of 807 with a high game of 234. West Valley's Davian McDougall was third with 694.
Wenatchee swept the team and individual titles.
Team scores: Wenatchee 2,719, Eisenhower 2,596, Eastmont 2,556, West Valley 2,550.
Winner: Kylah Hankins (Wen) 831.
Local highlights: 2, Laurel Heesemann (Ike) 807; 3, Davian McDougall (WV) 694; 5, Evka Ball (WV) 663; 8, Kaylynn Jeffery (Ike) 638; 11, Nora Cox (WV) 635; 12, Ashley Miles (WV) 442; Makenzie Clemmons (Ike) 198 high game; Ada Querin (Ike) 193 high game.