ELLENSBURG — Carter Seely allowed just one hit over five innings and had two hits and two RBI as Selah closed out its CWAC championship season with a 12-0 victory over Ellensburg in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Jacob Roseberry sparked Ellensburg to a 5-2 win in the opener.
Caden Herbst, Selah's first-game starter who fanned 12, was 3-for-4 with two RBI in the second game, which saw the Vikings hit five doubles. Dean Pettyjohn, Conner Dailey and James Hull had two RBI apiece.
Selah finished 11-1 in league, four games ahead of Ellensburg and East Valley, and 11-3 overall.
In the opener, Jacob Roseberry broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Starter Kyler Delvo pitched six innings, allowing one earned run, and was 3-for-4.
Game 1
Selah=110=000=0=—=2=5=4
Ellensburg=101=030=x=—=5=6=2
Herbst, Benjamin (6) and Pettyjohn; Delvo, Roseberry (7) and Morrill.
Highlights: Caden Herbst (S) 5.2 IP, 3 ER, 5 BB, 12 K; Ryan Bair (S) 1-3, RBI; Kyler Delvo (E) 6 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 3-4, run; Jacob Roseberry (E) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Cade Gibson (E) 2-4, 3 runs.
Game 2
Selah=403=200=3=—=12=13=0
Ellensburg=000=000=0=—=0=4=3
Seely, Peralta (6) and Pettyjohn; Estey, C. Gibson (3), R. Gibson (6), Sitton (7) and Morrill.
Highlights: Carter Seely (S) 5 IP, 1 hit, 6 BB, 7 K, 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Caden Herbst (S) 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Grant Chapman (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Dean Pettyjohn (S) 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Conner Dailey (S) 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Drew Benjamin (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; James Hull (S) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
Final CWAC standings: Selah 11-1, East Valley, 7-5, Ellensburg 7-5, Grandview 4-8, Prosser 1-11.
---
EAST VALLEY 10, PROSSER 2: At East Valley, Dillan Morrow pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and was 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI as the Red Devils earned a share of second place in their season finale.
Prosser=000=100=1=—=2=3=3
East Valley=102=520=x=—=10=10=5
Contreras, Mulbrey (6) and Jensen; Morrow and Moser.
Highlights: J Robillard (P) 1-4, run, RBI; Dillan Morrow (EV) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 3-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Teghan Moser (EV) 2-4, run; Aiden Estill (EV) 2-4, 2 runs; Tyler Stone (EV) 2 runs.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 6, KIONA-BENTON 3: At Naches Valley, Luke Jenkins struck out 12 over 5.1 innings and had an RBI double to help the Rangers claim third place and finish 13-4.
Kiona-Benton=102=000=0=—=3=6=2
Naches Valley=220=101=x=—=6=7=0
Henry, Mercado (6) and Black; L. Jenkins, Gooler (7) and J. Jenkins.
NV highlights: Luke Jenkins 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 K, 1-3, 2b, RBI; T Moore 1-4, 2 RBI; Jack Jenkins 2-4, run; Garren Gooler 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Logan Stevenson 1-3, 2b, run.
---
SOFTBALL
Rangers cap unbeaten season
NACHES — Allison Uecker's RBI single scored Jaden Gunter in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Naches Valley to a 5-4 victory over College Place in Saturday's SCAC district championship game.
Starter Kyleigh Ross struck out five over eight innings and was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Audrey Kime closed out the ninth in relief and had a hit and run scored.
Naches Valley finished the season 16-0.
College Place=000=002=200=4
Naches Valley=200=110=001=5
Ross, Kime (9) and Gunter.
NV highlights: Audrey Kime 1-3, run, 1 IP; Kyleigh Ross 2-4, 2 RBI, 8 IP, 5 K; Addi Vanwagoner 2-4.
---
ZILLAH 14, CONNELL 4: At Zillah, Tori Zapien had a triple and three RBI to help the Leopards wrap up third place in the SCAC tournament. Teammate Taylor Savage was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Zillah, which finished 12-5.
In Saturday's fifth-place game, Kiona-Benton defeated Wapato 19-4.
Connell=200=02=—=4=5=2
Zillah=343=4x=—=14=7=1
Jeske, Berrera (3) and Berrera, Jeske (3); B. Ward and Savage.
Zillah highlights: Tori Zapien 3b, 3 RBI; Taylor Savage 3-3, 2 RBI; Bailey Ward CG, 7 K.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 10, PROSSER 0: At East Valley, Kelsee Lawrence fanned 11 in a two-hitter and Allison Heater and Mia Wilson both had three hits with a home run and three RBI in the season finale for the Red Devils.
Prosser=000=00=—=0=2=5
East Valley=202=51=—=10=13=0
Metz and Campos; Lawrence and Prince.
Highlights: Kelsee Lawrence (EV) CG, 5 IP, 0 BB, 11 K; Allison Heater (EV) 3-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Mia Wilson (EV) 3-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Tori Goodell (EV) 2-2, 2 runs.
Final CWAC standings: Selah 12-0, Ellensburg 8-4, East Valley 6-6, Prosser 4-8, Grandview 0-12.
---
EWAC
BURBANK 11-0, GRANGER 6-14: At Burbank, Shaylin Cardenas pitched a shutout in the second game and was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI as the Spartans wrapped up the league title with an 11-1 record. Granger will host the No. 4 seed in a district semifinal on Thursday.
Game 1
Granger=300=030=0=6
Burbank=010=343=11
Cardenas and Tallman; Wilbert and Lee.
Granger highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 2-4; Mariel Birrueta 2-3; Shaylin Cardenas 6 K.
Game 2
Granger=251=24=14
Burbank=000=00=0
Cardenas and Tallman; Wilbert and Lee.
Granger highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 2-3, 2 RBI; Mariel Birrueta 2-4, 2b; Shaylin Cardenas 2-3, 2b, RBI, 6 K; Hailey Golob 2-4, 2b; Crystal Torrres 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Jaylin Golob 2-4, 2 RBI.
---
MABTON 15-7, KITTITAS 4-12: At Mabton, Elysa Nash was 3-for-5 with a triple, run and RBI to help Kittitas earn a split with a win in the second game.
Mabton's Mallory Simpson had a triple and two RBI in the opener and struck out 11.
Game 1
Kittitas=011=02=—=4=10=5
Mabton=430=34=—=14=7=1
Nash and Hillebrand; M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Highlights: Hannah Moore (K) 2-3, 2 sb; Stephanie Nevins (K) 2-run HR; Rillee Huber (K) 3-3, 2 runs, 4 sb; Mallory Simpson (M) 2-3, 3b, 2 RBI, CG, 11 K; Lily Villa (M) 4-4; Angela Herrera (M) 2-2, 2 RBI; Jiselle Garzon (M) 2-4, RBI.
Game 2
Kittitas=104=020=5=—=12=14=3
Mabton=301=110=1=—=7=9=2
Huber and Nevins; M. Simpson and J. Simpson.
Highlights: Rillee Huber (K) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hannah Moore (K) 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Shakina Miller (K) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash (K) 3-5, 3b, run, RBI; Arianna Hillebrand (K) 2-4, run; Mercedes Beccera (M) 2-5, Jentry Simpson (M) 2-3, Mallory Simpson (M) 2b, RBI; Lily Villa (M) HR, 3 RBI; Angela Herrera (M) 2-4; Jiselle Garzon (M) 2-3.
---
RIVER VIEW 10-21, WHITE SWAN 9-6: At River View, Bethalin Scabbyrobe was 3-for-4 with a double and triple in the opener and Daeja Rosander homered in the second contest for the Cougars.
Game 1
White Swan=012=041=1=—=9=13=2
River View=201=203=2=—=10=8=3
Vanpelt and Garza; Coats and Katsel.
WS highlights: Shayonnie Jackson 2-4; Tala Piel 2-4; Bethalin Scabbyrobe 3-4, 2b, 3b.
Game 2
White Swan=105=—=6=9=2
River View=8(10)3=—=21=7=1
Vanpelt, Scabbyrobe and Garza; Coats and Katsel.
WS highlights: Eliza Bass 2-2, 3b; Daeja Rosander 2-2, HR.
---
TENNIS
SCAC DISTRICT
AT CONNELL
BOYS
Team scores: Connell 24, Wapato 18, Toppenish 13, College Place 9, La Salle 8, Kiona-Benton 6, Naches Valley 3.
Singles — Championship: Humberto Hinojosa (W) d. Diego Ruiz (T) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Placers: 3, Jared Ball (L); 4, Ezra Beus (KB); 5, Ethan Harris (Co); 6, Robert Bjur (T).
Doubles — Championship: Marcus Morrill-Cameron Price (Co) d. Randy Reed-Nathan Fox (Co) 6-3, 6-3. Placers: 3, David Leyva-Dru Moses (W); 4, Jhace DeLaCruz-Eduardo Ramirez (W); 5, Chris Thorson-Reichert Specht (Co); 6, Gabe Fazzari-Vastiany Lara (CP).
GIRLS
Team scores: La Salle 18, Connell 18, Wapato 17, Naches Valley 12, College Place 8, Toppenish 5, Zillah 5.
Singles — Championship: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Arianna Cordova (W) 6-1, 6-1. Placers: 3, Annika Richardson (L); 4, Joselyn Guizar (W); 5, Makayla Desmarais (Co); 6, Ellen Wickham (Co).
Doubles — Championship: Reese Vetsch-Courtney Standley (L) d. Katie Stout-Emily Stout (NV) 7-5, 6-3. Placers: 3, Emilie Munguia-Jocelyn Verhey (L); 4, Rosa Saucedo-Areli Garcia (Co); 5, Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W); 6, Maria Ramos-Jessica Carvajal (Co).
---
EWAC
Goldendale boys 3, Highland 0
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Isaac Jensen 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Goldendale won No. 1-2 by forfeit.
Goldendale girls 5, Highland 0
Singles: Taylor Beam (G) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Carol Govea 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Rising-Olivia Erland (G) d. Josie Diaz-Madison Monson 6-3, 6-0; Kinley Mitchell-Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Caitlyn Meyers-Maria Jacobson 6-0, 6-0; Jeslyn Berry-Jeannie Brown (G) d. Matitere Medina-Judith Silva 6-3, 6-0.