Toppenish’s boys soccer team held off Wapato for a 2-1 win to stay unbeaten in Wednesday’s SCAC semifinal at Sozo Sports Complex.
Isai Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Wildcats, but Wapato’s Alejandro Fuentes answered just two minutes later to tie the game. Freshman Juan Diego Mendoza found the net in the 34th minute and Toppenish relied on its defense the rest of the way to improve to 10-0-1.
In the other semifinal at Highland, the Scotties (9-2-1) gave up a pair of first-half goals and lost to Connell 3-0. Highland controlled much of the second half and forced Connell’s goalkeeper to make eight saves.
Toppenish and Connell (10-2) will play for the SCAC championship Friday at 6 p.m. at Sozo. The Wildcats beat the Eagles 2-0 in early April.
Highland will host Wapato in the third-place game set to kick off at the same time. Also at 6 p.m. Friday, Zillah will play at College Place after the Leopards beat La Salle 4-2 on Wednesday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Isai Rodriguez, 20:00. 2, Wapato, Alejandro Fuentes, 22:00. 3, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza, 34:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Hector Godinez and Roberto Garcia (T) 4, Eduardo Melendez (W) 6.
SOFTBALL
SCAC DISTRICT NACHES VALLEY 14, CONNELL 4: At Naches Valley, Allison Uecker was 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and four RBI for the Rangers in Tuesday’s semifinal.
Naches Valley will host College Place for the title game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Connell 000 04 — 4 10 3
Naches Valley 270 5x — 14 10 0
Ross and Gunter.
NV highlights: Jaden Gunter 2-3; Allison Uecker 3-4, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 5 IP, 3 K.
WAPATO 22, TOPPENISH 13: At Wapato, Janae Martinez and Nay Zagal-Martinez were both 4-for-4 to help power the Wolves in the loser-out contest. Wapato will play at Kiona-Benton on Saturday in the season finale.
Toppenish 250 411 — 13 19 5
Wapato 2(11)1 17x — 22 26 4
Wahpat and Villanueva; Gonzalez and Zagal-Martinez.
Highlights: Janae Martinez (W) 4-4, 4 runs; Jen Rodriguez (W) 3-5, 2b; Nay Zagal-Martinez (W) 4-4; Julyssa Rivera (W) 2b; Lily DeLuna (W) 3-5, 2 2b; Whalawhitsa (T) 3-4, 2b, 3b; Anaya (T) 4-5.
NONLEAGUE
PROSSER 12, DAVIS 6: At Prosser, Grace Bestebreur was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI and pitched a complete game for the Mustangs.
Davis 100 012 2 — 6 7 3
Prosser 018 012 x — 12 10 5
Southards, Worford (4) and Ochoa; Bestebreur and Olivia Campos.
Highlights: Olivia Campos (P) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Grace Bestebreur (P) 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Addy Allen (P) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; L Hill (D) 3-4, 2 runs; R Spry (D) 2-4, 2b, run.
BASEBALL
SCAC DISTRICT TOPPENISH 8, WAPATO 4: At Toppenish, the Wildcats advance to host Zillah on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the season finale for both teams. Wapato will play at La Salle to wrap up their seasons.
On Saturday, Naches Valley will host Kiona-Benton for third place at 11 a.m. while College Place will host Connell in the title game.
NONLEAGUE KITTITAS 16, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson scored three runs and drove in five for the Coyotes, who improved to 7-4 with their sixth straight win.
Sunnyside Chr. 101 01 — 3 3 3
Kittitas 645 1x — 16 11 0
Jansen, Smeenk (1), De Boer (4) and Bosma; Catlin, Smith (4) and Tamez.
Highlights: Gabe Carlson (K) 2-2, 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Dawson Gilson (K) 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Michael Towner (K) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Austyn Johnson (K) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.
TRACK
EWAC
AT RIVER VIEW
BOYS
Local winners — 100: JJ Dobie (RC) 11.91. 200: Dobie (RC) 23.93. 800: Manuel Zapien (K) 2:23.81. 1600: Zapien (K) 5:04.23. 3200: Jonathan Barnes (RC) 14:25.31. 300H: Blake Bazaldua (RC) 48.14. 4x100: Kittitas 46.88. 4x400: Kittitas 4:01.54. Shot: Moises Madrigal (H) 36-2. Jav: Jose Perez (K) 124-5. HJ: Owen Stickney (K) 5-6.
GIRLS
Local winners — 400: Kinzie Federwisch (K) 1:12.20. 1600: Sydney Hakala (H) 6:30.78. 3200: Lupita Silva (H) 17:20.16. 4x200: Kittitas 2:05.11. 4x400: Highland 5:26.52. Shot: Gwen Rydberg (H) 29-7. Disc: Rydberg (H) 94-10.
GOLF
CWAC
SHOWCASE AT BLACK ROCK
Team scores: Selah 400, East Valley 459, Ellensburg 547, Grandview inc.
Top individuals: Addie Scott (S) 92, Lexi Becker (S) 93, Lainey Mendoza (G) 103, Ashlin Snider (EV) 106, Jacey Scott (S) 107, Katlyn Panarello (S) 108, Macy Taylor (EV) 113.