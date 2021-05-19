PROSSER — With Noah Pepper and Jack Kuhn both producing double-doubles and Jace Durand pitching in 24 points, Selah's unbeaten boys started fast and earned a 74-53 victory at Prosser in CWAC basketball Wednesday night.
Pepper put together 20 points and 12 rebounds, nearly getting a triple-double with nine assists, and Kuhn had 11 points and 10 boards for the Vikings, who led 25-13 after one quarter.
Selah (7-0) is off until Tuesday when it plays at East Valley.
Prosser (4-2), which got 17 points from Haden Hicks, also plays at East Valley next with a trip to Yakima on Friday.
SELAH — Garza 3, Smith 4, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 4, Jack Kuhn 11, Jace Durand 24, J. Zambito 2, Noah Pepper 20, Correia 4, Lakey 0, Giles 0, Young 2, Jones 0.
PROSSER — Reyes 6, Phillips 2, Swift 0, Rivera 3, Inions 2, McClure 5, Griffiths 5, Weinmann 7, Haden Hicks 17, Gonzalez 6.
Selah=25=12=22=15=—=74
Prosser=13=10=11=19=—=53
Highlights: Pepper 12 rebs, 9 assts; Kuhn 10 rebs; Durand 5 rebs, 4 assts.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 58, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 54: At Riverside Christian, Teal Soaring Eagle scored 26 points to lead White Swan and Joel Belaire's 23 paced the Crusaders in the season opener for both.
WHITE SWAN — Scabbyrobe 0, Valdez 4, Kupkana Leavitt 19, F. Lewis 7, Ryan 0, Teal Soaring Eagle 26, Hull 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palmer 0, Noah McKee 16, Belknap 3, Allan 6, Bradford 0, Bell 2, Villa 0, Vickers 8, Bazaldua 0, Joel Belaire 23, Lee 0, Bamglebu 2.
White Swan=17=15=15=11=—=58
Riverside Chr.=13=9=22=9=—=54
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 83, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 74: At Yakama Tribal, Milo Jones scored 31 points and Justice Hart netted 29 as the Eagles moved to 3-0. Yakama Tribal plays at Touchet on Friday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Bishop 4, G. McClure 34, Dunham 0, B. McClure 0, J. Benson 12, Hayden 6, Lesser 1, M. Connolly 15, Boger 2.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Washise 8, Lewis 2, Milo Jones 31, Saluskin 0, Bisaya 0, Bueno 6, Mahle 0, Justice Hart 29, Telani Dawes 11, Speedis 2.
Liberty Chr.=23=19=10=22=—=74
Yakama Tribal=21=16=33=21=—=83
YT highlights: Lester Washise 5 assts; Jones 5 assts; Hart 7 assts, 7 rebs; Dawes 6 rebs, 3 3p.
---
GIRLS
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 50, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 33: At Riverside Christian, Keegan Wolfsberger and Lovey Vanpelt both scored 13 points and contributed double-digit rebounds in the Cougars' season opener. White Swan plays at Kittitas on Friday.
WHITE SWAN — N. Sampson 9, Rodriguez 0, Watlamet 0, M. Bass 7, Scabbyrobe 2, E. Bass 4, Smartlowit 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 13, Ryan 0, Lovey Vanpelt 13, E. Sampson 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Young 1, Bell 4, Hannah Hull 16, O. Hull 5, Swanson 8, Perkins 0.
White Swan=7=17=11=15=—=50
Riverside Chr.=0=5=17=11=—=33
Highlights: Nakota Sampson (WS) 5 rebs, 4 stls, 4 assts; Vanpelt (WS) 10 rebs, 4 assts; Wolfsberger (WS) 12 rebs, 3 assts.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 43: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes netted 18 points and Jada Liulamaga collected 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Eagles (2-1).
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Lauren Reed 10, Emma Reed 30, Kaylie Wilson 0, Annalise Drinkard 0, Grace Culiver 2, Catharine Lindsey 0, Audrey Lindlon 0, Calista Davis 1.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewiin Mills 12, Eagleheart 8, George 0, Lusei 4, Randall 8, Gwen Dawes 18, Cardenas 0, Jada Liulamaga 12, Starr 0.
Liberty Chr.=12=11=10=10=—=43
Yakama Tribal=12=17=16=17=—=62
Highlights: Liulamaga (YT) 8 rebs., 7 assts., 5 stls.
---
WRESTLING
SCAC
TOPPENISH 72, NACHES VALLEY 12
At Naches Valley
106: Darrell Leslie (T) for. 113: Gavin George (NV) for. 120: Jesse Zuniga (T) p. Ian Ross, 3:09. 126: Bodie Stonecipher (nv) for. 132: Marcos Torres (T) d. Zane Johnson, :56. 138: Horatio Godinez (T) for. 145: Miah Zuniga (T) p. Aaron Mulvaney, 1:02. 152: Enrique Gonzalez (T) p. Payton Tatum, 3:24. 160: Abel Nava (T) for. 170: LJ Castro (T) for. 182: Kaden Kintner (T) p. Josiah Hankins, :51. 195: Toppenish for. 220: Josh Luna (T) p. Alan Juarez, 1:36. 285: Rocco Clark (T) p. William Price, :09.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
Wenatchee 2, Davis 1
At Minda Lanes
Games scores: Wenatchee 610-452, Davis 534-513, Wenatchee 525-515.
Highlights: Johnna Thiel (D) 177 high game.