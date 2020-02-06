MABTON, Wash. — Andrez Zavala scored eight of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter to help Mabton’s boys beat Lyle-Wishram 58-21 in an EWAC tournament play-in game Thursday night.
The Vikings, who made 10 3-pointers, earn the West’s No. 4 seed and will play Walla Walla Valley in the first round at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Granger.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Smith 8, Dorr 6, Berry 0, Marble 0, Ingraham 1, Blazer 0, Bernier 4, Gutierrez 2.
MABTON — Preciado 0, Sammy Vasquez 10, McCallum 3, Carreon 5, Morrow 3, Andrez Zavala 15, Galarza 8, Ramirez 2, Lopez 0, Ramos 0, Barajas 9, Bahena 3.
Lyle-Wishram 0 4 8 9 — 21
Mabton 16 13 19 10 — 58
Highlights: Mabton 10 3p.
---
KITTITAS GIRLS 58, LYLE-WISHRAM 35: At Kittitas, Amelia Mohn made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Reyse Phillips had 11 points and nine rebounds as the Coyotes won the EWAC tournament play-in game.
Kittitas (10-10) earns the West’s No. 4 seed and will play Burbank in the first round on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Granger.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Hawkins 1, Childers 17, Rappe 0, Spino 0, Rubio 10, Olson 7, McCullough 0.
KITTITAS — Amelia Mohn 13, Allphin 6, Ravet 8, Reyse Phillips 11, Harris 0, Moore 2, Graham 4, Sandnes 0, Miller 5, Rupp 9.
Lyle-Wishram 8 7 9 11 — 35
Kittitas 12 16 13 17 — 58
Kittitas highlights: Mohn 3 3p, 5 assts, 4 stls; Phillips 9 rebs; Brooke Ravet 10 rebs; Grace Allphin 10 rebs; Graham 7 rebs.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
Vikings in sixth
UNIVERSITY PLACE — Selah sits in sixth place after the first day of the Class 2A-1A state championships on Thursday at Narrows Plaza Lanes.
The Vikings posted a pinfall of 4,174 across six games with a high of 760 heading into Friday’s 14 Baker games.
Selah’s Layne Calfrobe finished 15th with a six-game tally of 965 in the individual competition.
Local highlights: 15, Layne Calfrobe (Se) 965 (170); 32, Elena Fresco (Se) 875 (194); 34, Montana Reese (Se) 855; 37, Abby Lucas (Se) 811; 43, Morgan Olin (Ellensburg) 710.