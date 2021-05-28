ZILLAH — Boise State signee Trista Hull turned in a relatively quiet performance in La Salle's season-opening loss to Zillah earlier this month.
The 6-foot-2 forward couldn't be stopped in the rematch Friday night, leading the Lightning to a 66-55 win in SCAC girls basketball. Hull tied Heidi Schoff's 22-year old school record with 35 points and grabbed a career-high 27 rebounds.
Freshman Mia Hicks paced Zillah with 15 points and six rebounds.
LA SALLE — Gillian Martin 11, Fuller 6, Sigler 0, Ashby 6, Stohr 5, Trista Hull 35, Roberts 1, Standley 2.
ZILLAH — Widner 5, Mia Hicks 15, Ziegler 9, Flood 0, Esquivel 0, Kassy Garza 11, Nishi 2, Oliver 8, Ramos 3, Wallace 2.
La Salle=10=24=15=17=—=66
Zillah=13=10=13=19=—=55
Highlights: Widner (Z) 6 rebs, 4 assts; Hicks (Z) 6 rebs; Trista Hull (LS) 27 rebs.
---
WAPATO 61, TOPPENISH 46: At Wapato, Nyah Alvarado posted a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead the Wolves past their rivals.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 13, Cuevas 2, Bree Peters 13, Zuniga 5, Jal. Johnson 0, Hill 0, C. Peters 5, Sanchez 2, Jad. Johnson 1, McCord 0, Whalawitsa 5.
WAPATO — Cordova 4, Kanoras 2, Hamilton 0, Estrada 3, Morales 1, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 13, Grunlose 3, Crystal Colin 10, Nyah Alvarado 24, Meninick 0.
Toppenish=7=15=10=14=—=46
Wapato=19=16=14=12=—=61
Highlights: Alvarado 10 rebs, 4 stls; Cordova 12 rebs, 6 assts; Semone Knaoras 6 rebs.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 66, PROSSER 52: At Prosser, Dylan Philip surpassed 1,000 career points and scored half of her team-high 24 in the third quarter to help the Bulldogs pull away and beat the Mustangs for the second time in three meetings. Halle Wright scored 21 points and made 17 of 21 free throws for the Mustangs.
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 24, Rylee Leishman 13, Rogel 5, Anderson 6, Smith 7, Kennedy-Colson 2, Whitney 2, Blume 3, Hartrick 4.
PROSSER — Groenewold 2, Bestebreur 0, Maljaars 0, Cortes 4, Blair 2, Leila Taylor 11, Alexis Harris 11, Halle Wright 21, Ibarra 1.
Ellensburg=15=11=25=15=—=66
Prosser=14=13=9=16=—=52
Highlights: Wright (P) 17-21 FT.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 51, GRANGER 44: At White Swan, Melony Bass scored 17 points, Nakoda Sampson added 13 and Keegan Wolfsberger finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars (4-1) past the Lady Spartans. White Swan will host Riverside Christian on Wednesday.
Cassandra Herrera led Granger with 16 points and Ali Chavez added 12.
GRANGER — Franco 3, Cassandra Herrera 16, Quinonez 2, Ali Chavez 12, Ramos 8, Vasquez 3.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 13, Melony Bass 17, Scabbyrobe 3, E. Bass 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 10, Vanpelt 8.
Granger=8=10=13=13=—=44
White Swan=11=6=18=16=—=51
Highlights: Wolfsberger (WS) 12 rebs, 2 stls, 6 assts; Sampson (WS) 6 rebs, 3 stls; Jovenna Scabbyrobe (WS) 4 stls, 5 assts.
---
KITTITAS 59, CLE ELUM 36: At Kittitas, freshman Brooke Ravet hit for 24 points to lead the Coyotes, who pulled away with a 24-11 third quarter.
CLE ELUM — Singer 6, Avalon DeWitt 10, Bator 2, Kretschman 3, Sattler 4, Martin 3, Ellison 8, Stone 0.
KITTITAS — Brooke Ravet 24, others unavailable.
Cle Elum=5=11=11=9=—=36
Kittitas=12=15=24=8=—=59
Highlights: Martin (CE) 6 rebs.
---
BURBANK 55, MABTON 36: At Burbank, Alea Bonewall scored a team-high nine points for the Vikings.
MABTON — Sanchez 6, Ramirez 3, Chavez 2, Galarza 0, Bonewell 9, Roettger 6, Moreno 3, Garzon 5, Becerra 2, Torres 0.
BURBANK — Dyer 5, Lee 2, Stanley 9, Kinsey 7, Safford 1, Jennifer Jacobo 17, Jamison 0, Paiera 6, Curtis 0, Tailey 8.
Mabton=2=12=5=17=—=36
Burbank=13=14=15=13=—=55
Mabton highlights: Jasmin Chavez 6 rebs; Karina Garzon 5 rebs; Esmeralda Sanchez 4 rebs, 4 stls; Kiara Torres 3 stls.
---
BOYS
CWAC
PROSSER 70, ELLENSBURG 57: At Prosser, AJ Gonzales scored 14 points and the Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter with two injured starters watching from the bench. They'll host unbeaten Zillah in a tough nonleague test while Ellensburg plays at unbeaten Selah next Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 4, Gibson 5, Nealey 9, Darius Andaya 10, Mayo 0, JT Fenz 10, Emmett Fenz 17, Boast 2.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Philips 6, Swift 4, Rivera 6, Tommy Inions 12, Kory McClure 12, Griffiths 2, Weinmann 3, AJ Gonzales 14.
Ellensburg=16=10=18=13=—=57
Prosser=14=14=20=22=—=70
Highlights: Fletcher Conaway (E) 6 rebs; Darius Andaya (E) 7 rebs; JT Fenz (E) 6 assts; Emmett Fenz (E) 6 rebs.
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 75, LA SALLE 50: At Zillah, Luke Navarre put up a career-high 34 points for the unbeaten Leopards. They'll
LA SALLE — Diego Garza 13, Sevigny 2, O'Connor 8, Zamora 4, McCart 0, Judd 0, Marcus Cobar 11, Oscar Sanchez 12.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 14, Garza 3, Perez 3, Avila 2, Favilla 0, Medrano 2, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 10, T. Waldman 3, John 4, Luke Navarre 34.
La Salle=18=8=16=8=—=75
Zillah=16=22=23=14=—=50
---
TOPPENISH 80, WAPATO 52: At Wapato, the Wildcats converted on 32 of 43 free throws and Riley Mesplie, who was 7 of 8 at the foul line, led four players in double figures with 21 points. Toppenish plays at La Salle on Tuesday and then hosts a rematch with unbeaten Zillah on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 21, Josh Perez 16, Shane Rivera 13, Larios 2, Martinez 4, Christopher Marquez 2, Jason Grant 19, Christian Marquez 0.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 19, Walsey 2, Goudy 6, Parrish 0, M. Alvarado 0, Ruiz 1, Hinojosa 0, Tadena 0, Braden Richardson 16, Bill 0, Dollente 5, McConville 3.
Toppenish=22=18=20=20=—=80
Wapato=7=12=10=23=—=52
Highlights: Richardson (W) 3 3p.
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 62, KITTITAS 43: At Kittitas, Joel Kelly's big double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds helped push the Warriors to 4-0 in the West Division. Brother Jake Kelly added 16 points, six boards and five assists.
Blake Catlin paced Kittitas with 21 points.
CLE ELUM — Chafin 7, Singer 7, Joel Kelly 16, Favero 8, Razee 2, Jake Kelly 16, Bator 0, Ellison 6.
KITTITAS — Blake Catlin 21, others unavailable.
Cle Elum=13=24=14=11=—=62
Kittitas=8=12=12=11=—=43
Highlights: Jake Kelly (CE) 6 rebs, 5 assts; Joel Kelly (CE) 16 rebs, 4 assts.
---
WHITE SWAN 73, GRANGER 44: At White Swan, Teal Soaring Eagle led the Cougars with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Devin Sampson-Craig tallied 16 points for the Cougars, who warmed up in the second quarter with 24 points. White Swan hosts Highland on Tuesday.
GRANGER — Heckert 2, Mendoza 0, Villa 0, Ryan Heckert 16, Darian Castro 19, Asher 3, Cacillat 3, Stewart 0.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 16, Donovan Watlamet 12, Roger Valdez 11, Leavitt 2, Ryan 3, Teal Soaring Eagle 18, Hull 8, ScabbyRobe 3.
Granger=13=14=10=7=—=44
White Swan=13=24=19=17=—=73
WS highlights: Kupkana Leavitt 6 assts; Watlamet 3 stls; Soaring Eagle 11 rebs, 3 stls.
---
BURBANK 73, MABTON 29: At Burbank, Andres Zavala scored 10 points for the Vikings.
MABTON — Birrueta 0, Vasquez 5, McCollum 6, Andres Zavala 10, Farias 0, Morrow 0, Bahena 3, Ramos 5.
BURBANK — Palacios 3, Nelson 4, Hale 4, Frimodt 8, Farias 2, Michael Lenke 16, Peja Kinsey 14, Creed Pariera 20, E. Kinsey 2.
Mabton=3=6=4=16=—=29
Burbank=25=18=19=11=—=73
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 35, HIGHLAND 31: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire scored 15 points and the Crusaders rallied to win in the fourth quarter.
HIGHLAND — Castro 0, Rosenkranie 0, Alan Ponce 10, Silva 8, Gonzalez 3, R. Ayala 2, Hakala 4, Pacheco 0, S. Ayala 4, Beniau 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Pommer 5, Palma 0, Belknap 6, Fry 0, Bradford 0, Bell 0, Villa 0, Bamgbelu 2, Bazaldua 4, Joel Belaire 15, Lee 3, Bowden 0.
Highland=7=6=14=4=—=31
Riverside Christian=8=10=8=9=—=35