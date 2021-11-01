GOLDENDALE — The Goldendale and Granger girls volleyball teams both advanced to the semifinals in the EWAC district tournament on Monday.
Goldendale shut out Warden at home in three sets, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15.
Sara Hiebert had 14 kills, Brook Blain had seven kills and Rachel Gallagher finished with 29 assists, seven kills and six digs for the Timberwolves.
Granger topped Burbank at home in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-16.
Britney Meza was 25 of 27 serving with two aces, seven kills, seven assists and 13 digs, Amy Torres had seven kills and seven digs and Jaylin Golob was 18 of 19 serving with two aces, four kills, 15 assists and six digs for the Spartans.
In the other first-round matches, Walla Walla Valley beat Cle Elum 3-0 and Tri-Cities Prep defeated Mabton 3-0.
The second-round will be played on Tuesday at Granger High School. The schedule is Burbank vs. Cle Elum in a loser-out match at 5 p.m.; Tri-Cities Prep vs. Goldendale in the first semifinal at 5 p.m.; Granger vs. Walla Walla Valley in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. and Mabton vs. Warden in a loser-out match at 7 p.m.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 6 digs, 29 assists, 7 kills; Sara Hiebert 14 kills, 2 blocks; Taryn Rising 4 digs, 6 kills, Brook Blain 7 kills; Gwen Gilliam 7 digs, 6 kills; Kennedy Berry 12-13 serving, 15 digs; Audrey Hill 2 digs, 6 assists, 2 kills; Natalie Schroder 3 digs.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 25-27 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 7 assists, 13 digs, 9 perfect passes; Hannah Valenzuela 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs, 12 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 7 kills; Jaylin Golob 18-19 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs, 6 pp; Eliana Rios 10-14 serving, 3 kills; Alyssa Roman 8 assists, 2 digs, 2 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 5-7 serving, 10 digs, 9 pp; Marian Alaniz 9-10 serving, 5 kills; Amy Torres 7 kills, 7 digs, 3 pp.
---
CWAC
SELAH 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Selah, Taylor Kieser had 13 kills, 16 assists, 9 digs and four aces and Emily Hitchinson was nine for nine serving with two aces, 10 kills and 11 digs to lead the Vikings to a victory against Grandview. The scores were 25-17, 25-19, 25-16.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 9-9 serving, 2 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs; Taylor Kieser 4 aces, 13 kills, 16 assists, 9 digs; Ryenne Howell 5-5 serving, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Ana Hrle 4 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Mackenzie Pelson 2 aces, 10 digs; Maddie Miller 17 assists; Livia Moore 16-16 serving, 2 aces; Lotte Steinbach 11-11 serving, 2 kills, 10 digs.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 7 kills; Sienna Black 6 kills; Mia Sanchez 12 assists.
