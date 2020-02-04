ELLENSBURG — Toppenish's offense came alive in the fourth quarter to give Ellensburg a rare test on its home floor Tuesday night.
The unbeaten Bulldogs survived to win 46-45 thanks to Kami Hartrick's basket with 25 seconds left, followed by a missed 3-pointer from the Wildcats at the buzzer. Toppenish scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to erase a seven-point deficit, buoyed by three 3-pointers from Bree and Cloe Peters.
Dylan Philip scored a game-high 17 points for Ellensburg and Cloe Peters nearly matched her with 14. Both teams will conclude the regular season on Friday, when the Bulldogs travel to Selah and Toppenish hosts Quincy.
TOPPENISH — Sandoval 0, B. Peters 9, Zuniga 1, Aguilera 0, Cloe Peters 14, Martinez 0, Tellez 8, Whalawitsa 4, Fiander 9.
ELLENSBURG — Hagemeier 9, Dylan Philip 17, Leishman 4, Ness 3, Lyyski 4, Smith 0, Kennedy 0, Whitney 2, Blume 5, Hartrick 2.
Toppenish 6 11 9 19 — 45
Ellensburg 8 18 9 11 — 46
---
EAST VALLEY 49, PROSSER 44: At Prosser, sophomore Karina Hibbitt made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points as the Red Devils locked up the No. 2 seed for district. Halle Wright's 13 points led Prosser.
EAST VALLEY — Harrington 4, Prince 0, Livingston 4, Alvarado 0, Wright 2, Karina Hibbitt 17, Barry 8, Arenas 2, Gordon 2, Ashlynn Sylve 10.
PROSSER — Bestebreur 0, Groeneveld 3, Maljaars 2, Cortes 3, Halle Wright 13, Taylor 5, Harris 5, Olivarez 8, Hull 3.
East Valley 12 11 15 11 — 49
Prosser 10 6 10 18 — 44
---
SELAH 56, WAPATO 52: At Wapato, Kylie Sherman finished with a double-double of 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Vikings.
Ashley Estrada had 16 points and Arianna Cordova added 14 for Wapato.
SELAH — Gibb 6, Wold 4, Dalrymple 0, Mattson 4, Hall 6, Horton 0, Rasmussen 9, Raap 0, Kylie Sherman 27, Carpenter 0.
WAPATO — Arianna Cordova 14, Rojas 0, Rivera 5, Ashley Estrada 16, Morales 0, Goudy 7, Garza 2, Hickey 8, Colin 0.
Selah 20 8 13 15 — 56
Wapato 9 17 19 7 — 52
Highlights: Cordova (W) 9 rebs, 5 asts; Patricia Hickey (W) 5 blks; Sherman (S) 20 rebs.
---
EPHRATA 46, GRANDVIEW 43: At Ephrata, the Greyhounds led 41-35 midway through the final period but Ephrata finished the game with an 11-2 run. Bailey Duis led all scorers for Grandview with 19 points and she added 11 rebounds.
GRANDVIEW — Laurean 9, Trevino 5, Richey 8, Benitez 2, Bailey Duis 19, Rivera 0, Lara 0.
EPHRATA — Julia Davis 15, Payton Hagy 17, Clark 2, Eisen 3, Mills 6, Elliott 6, Follett 0.
Grandview 14 6 12 11 — 43
Ephrata 12 13 7 14 — 46
Highlights: Duis 11 rebs.
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 63, GRANGER 29: At Granger, Brynn Widner put up 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead the Leopards.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 13, Hollie Ziegler 10, Bill 0, Cordova 2, Kassy Garza 11, Nishi 2, Zapien 6, Wallace 7, KK Bass 12.
GRANGER — Roettger 2, Solono 2, Payne 0, Castro 0, Franco 1, Cassandra Herrera 16, Quinonez 0, Birrueta 6, Chavez 0, Ramos 2, Vasquez 0, Golob 0.
Zillah 9 19 18 17 — 63
Granger 2 10 9 8 — 29
Zillah highlights: Widner 8 rebs, 5 stls, 6 assts; Ziegler 5 rebs; Tori Zapien 8 rebs; Maddie Wallace 8 rebs; Garza 4 rebs, 4 stls.
---
LA SALLE 56, HIGHLAND 12: At Highland, Trista Hull scored 13 points and Natalie Newman added 12 for the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Goins 4, L. Lancaster 4, E. Lancaster 2, Martin 5, Sigler 0, Ashby 4, Stohr 9, Trista Hull 13, Natalie Newman 12, Lee 0, Klebaum 2, White 1.
HIGHLAND — Ayala 2, Avalos 0, Naranjo 4, Lopez 4, Ramos 4, Munson 0, Jimenez 2, Hakala 0, Trapp 0, Ryberg 0.
La Salle 18 11 18 9 — 56
Highland 6 4 0 2 — 12
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 56, MABTON 52 (OT): At Mabton, Haley Bass put together 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Lovie Vanpelt contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Cougars. Astrid Galarza's 16 points and seven rebounds paced Mabton.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 4, Jackson 2, Ike-Andrews 0, Haley Bass 16, Briley Bock 10, Scabbyrobe 0, Wolfsberger 9, Ohms 0, Lovey Vanpelt 10, Castilleja 0, M. Bass 5, Pineda 0.
MABTON — Astrid Galarza 16, Bonewell 0, Moreno 0, Herrera 6, Garzon 9, Becerra 6, Guevara 7, Hernandez 8.
White Swan 10 4 17 17 8 — 56
Mabton 9 11 8 20 4 — 52
Highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 9 rebs, 3 stls; Sampson (WS) 9 rebs, 3 stls; Bock (WS) 4 stls; Vanpelt (WS) 9 rebs, 4 stls; H. Bass (WS) 10 rebs, 6 stls; Galarza (M) 7 rebs; Karina Garzon (M) 6 assts, 5 stls.
---
TRI-CITIES PREP 54, KITTITAS 20: At Tri-Cities Prep, Kyra Rupp's eight points led the Coyotes, who host Lyle-Wishram on Thursday for a play-in game into the league tournament.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
TROUT LAKE 53, YAKAMA TRIBAL 42: At Yakama Tribal, Jada Liulamaga led the Eagles with 13 points and added four rebounds, six assists and four steals.
TROUT LAKE — Bella Dean 26, Painter 7, S. Allaway 6, McLaughlin 6, P. Allaway 8, Williamson 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 4, Sy. Eagleheart 3, Lowe 7, Sa. Eagleheart 0, Eyle 3, Dawes 8, Jada Liulamaga 13, Suppah 4.
Trout Lake 12 14 13 14 — 53
Yakama Tribal 13 8 8 13 — 42
Highlights: Liulamaga (YT) 4 rebs, 6 asts, 4 stls.