Ariel Winslow and Shannon Curtis combined to hit five 3-pointers in a breakaway third quarter as West Valley's girls charged off with a 68-53 victory over Wenatchee in Tuesday's CBBN district play-in round.
Winslow made three of her five 3-pointers in the Rams' 24-point third period and finished with 17 points and five assists. Curtis scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive quarter.
While West Valley's perimeter shooters made 10 baskets from 3-point distance, Gillyan Landis took care of business inside with 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The third-seeded Rams (13-8) will host No. 4 Eisenhower (8-12) in the next elimination round on Friday at 6 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Olivia Ramirez 10, Bennett 1, Peters 9, Albert 2, Sanford 2, Emily Redman 12, Crawley 4, Kristina Blauman 13.
WEST VALLEY — Ariel Winslow 17, Brennan 7, Allen 0, Wells 0, Tweedy 0, Lierknecht 0, Fetzer 7, Roberts 3, Fuller 5, Kraft 0, Shannon Curtis 12, Gillyan Landis 17.
Wenatchee 16 8 14 15 — 53
West Valley 17 12 24 15 — 68
WV highlights: Winslow 5 3p, 5 assts; Landis 9 rebs, 3 blks; Lilly Fetzer 6 assts 4 stls; Tai Brennan 3 stls.
---
PROSSER 41, GRANDVIEW 34: At the SunDome, Halle Wright scored 17 points and the Mustangs took control early with a 19-point first quarter.
Prosser (13-10) advances to play Toppenish on Wednesday at the SunDome at 7 p.m. with both moving on to Saturday's crossovers. Grandview finished its season 13-10.
GRANDVIEW — Duis 8, Laurean 7, Richey 6, Trevino 6, Benitez 5, Rivera 2, Lara 0, Castro 0, Alaniz 0.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 0, Maljaars 6, Cortes 4, Halle Wright 17, Taylor 3, Harris 9, Olivarez 2, Hull 0.
Grandview 8 10 8 8 — 34
Prosser 19 8 6 8 — 41
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 7 rebs.
---
TOPPENISH 60, SELAH 57: At the SunDome, Cloe Peters hit 7 of 11 3-pointers for a game-high 23 points to lead the Wildcats. Kylie Sherman hit 12 of 17 free throws and scored 16 points for Selah.
Toppenish (14-9) advances to play Prosser on Wednesday at the SunDome at 7 p.m. with both moving on to Saturday's crossovers.
SELAH — Jaisha Gibb 11, Wold 2, Dalyrymple 0, Mattson 4, Hall 8, Muir 0, Horton 3, Roni Rasmussen 13, Rapp 0, Pendleton 0, Kylie Sherman 16, Carpenter 0.
TOPPENISH — Sandoval 5, B. Peters 7, Navaeh Zuniga 15, Aguilera 2, Hill 1, Cloe Peters 23, Sanchez 0, Villanueva 0, Tellez 2, Whalawitsa 1, Fiander 4.
Selah 10 18 12 17 — 57
Toppenish 16 16 10 18 — 60
Highlights: C. Peters 7-11 3p; Kassandra Tellez 9 rebs; Sherman (S) 12-17 FT.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 54, TROUT LAKE 37: At Goldendale, Madi Candanoza and Sydney Banks hit three 3-pointers apiece for the Knights, who flew out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter of the loser-out game.
SC (13-10) advances to the championship game on Thursday to face Yakama Tribal at Granger at 6 p.m.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Faber 0, Madi Candanoza 19, Sydney Banks 11, K. Candanoza 6, Alseth 0, Tolman 0, Bosma 0, Halma 2, VanSlageren 0, Jenna Andringa 14, Wolters 2.
TROUT LAKE — Bella Dean 10, Painter 0, S. Allaway 2, Cortez 0, Willa McLaughlin 10, Peyton Allaway 11, Rico 0, J. Allaway 4, Wittermood 0.
Sunnyside Chr. 16 16 20 2 — 54
Trout Lake 3 10 14 10 — 37