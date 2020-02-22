PROSSER — Following a hard-fought loss to Toppenish in the CWAC semifinals, Prosser chose to not dwell on what could have been and focus on the suddenly much longer path to regionals.
The Mustangs reached that goal and capped off an impressive three-game run by knocking off West Valley 73-61 at home in a crossover game on Saturday, their third straight double-digit win. Haden Hicks led the way a team-high 20 points and Brock Weinmann added 19 for the Mustangs, who jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter.
As the No. 15 team in the RPI with four teams ahead of them already eliminated, they'll likely get to stay close to home for next week's 2A regional matchup.
WEST VALLEY — Blaine Vasicek 21, D. Pakootas 3, Jace Peterson 11, Davis-Reed 0, J. Pakootas 8, Sweet 4, Dyfort 0, Accord 0, Mason Dobney 14.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 1, Quinones 5, Swift 3, K. Rivera 6, Inions 4, Brock Weinmann 19, Calvin Maljaars 15, Griffiths 0, Haden Hicks 20.
West Valley=8=23=14=16=—=61
Prosser=18=19=21=17=—=73
---
CLARKSTON 72, EAST VALLEY 56: At Clarkston, Jace Durand finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Red Devils, but they lost to Clarkston in a winner to regionals, loser out CWAC crossover.
Ryan Sullivan added 13 points for East Valley, which finished the season with a record of 14-11.
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 22, T. Hooper 0, J. Hooper 4, Carrillo 4, Calhoun 7, Uriostegui 0, Lopez 0, Ryan Sullivan 13, Locke 2, Johnson 4.
CLARKSTON — Perez 0, Tru Allen 22, Italia 6, Christian Robbins 11, Dreadfulwater 8, Reeder 0, Frazier 6, Gus Hagestad 19, Hopkins 0, Johnson 0, Chatfield 0, Packwood 0.
East Valley=10=4=18=24=—=56
Clarkston=18=13=14=27=—=72
East Valley highlights: Marckos Carrillo 6 rebs; Tyrus Johnson 6 rebs; Durand 9 rebs.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 93, RIVER VIEW 64: At River View, Mason Landdeck scored 26 points and Weston Ide added 23 to help the Leopards capture their eighth straight SCAC district title. The Leopards will likely stay close to home for next week's 1A regional matchup.
RIVER VIEW — Roacha 0, Will Bailey 22, Monda 3, Gier 0, Mendoza 7, Senger 0, White 0, Trevor Rogers 17, Olivera 0, Tyler Bussell 15.
ZILLAH — Mason Landdeck 26, Medrano 0, B. Delp 0, Abrera 0, Waldman 5, Godina 6, Avila 2, Kibbe 2, Weston Ide 23, Corona 0, Luke Navarre 10, Clay Delp 19.
River View=15=18=17=14=—=64
Zillah=25=23=19=26=—=93
---
LA SALLE 63, ROYAL 39: At River View, Malachy Caffrey led the way with 33 points, 10 steals, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Sahil Randhawa added 16 points and 10 rebounds for La Salle, which eliminated Royal and advanced to a regional game next week.
ROYAL — L. Bergeson 3, Ellis 0, Co. Christensen 12, D. Bergeson 2, Ca. Christensen 10, T. Allred 2, Reyes 0, Carter Dorsing.
LA SALLE — Esquivel 0, Sedgwick 4, M. O'Connor 3, Sahil Randhawa 16, D. O'Connor 0, Kershaw 4, Malachy Caffrey 33, Judd 0, Do. Saddedin 3, De. Sadeddin 0, Acosta 0.
La Salle highlights: Caffrey 10 stls, 6 rebs, 5 assts, 3 blks; Randhawa 10 rebs.
---
EWAC district
WHITE SWAN 57, LIBERTY BELL 41: At Quincy, Kupkana Leavitt scored a game-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to help the Cougars beat Liberty Bell in a winner to regionals, loser out game.
Teal Soaring Eagle had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and Devin Sampson-Craig added 10 points for White Swan.
LIBERTY BELL — Smith 7, Lidey 0, Stoothoff 0, G. Patterson 0, Triese 6, S. Crandall 0, Falcon-George 5, Nietlich 0, D. Patterson 5, Gonzalez-Ortega 4, T. Darwood 8, S. Crandall 6.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 2, Devin Sampson-Craig 10, Bass 0, Valdez 6, Kupkana Leavitt 24, D. Lewis 2, Teal Soaring Eagle 13, Hull 0, Villanueva 0, Shavehead 0.
Liberty Bell=9=13=12=7=—=41
White Swan=14=13=13=17=—=57
White Swan highlights: Leavitt 10 rebs, 4 asts, 4 stls; Soaring Eagle 11 rebs, 5 stls; Alex Villanueva 6 rebs.
---
BREWSTER 84, KITTITAS 70: At Quincy, the Coyotes came up short in their bid for a fifth straight district title. Both teams will advance to next week's 2B regionals. No other details were reported.
---
Central Washington district
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 64, PATEROS 56: At Eastmont, Diallo Nolan-Thompson led the Crusaders with 16 points and both Noah McKee and Levi Rivera finished with double-doubles as Riverside Christian clinched the Central Washington district championship.
Alec Bazaldua had 14 points, Rivera finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds and McKee added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Crusaders advanced to the Class 1B regionals.
PATEROS — Ivan Ceniceros 10, Moore 0, Thixton 0, Miller 0, Aidan Hall 12, Ethan Freels 23, Ethan Wall 11.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Noah McKee 10, Allen 1, Bradford 3, Myers 3, Vickers 4, Alec Bazaldua 14, Belaire 2, Levi Rivera 11, Diallo Nolan-Thompson 16.
Pateros=8=11=18=19=—=56
Riverside Christian=11=21=15=17=—=64
Riverside Christian highlights: McKee 12 rebs; Rivera 12 rebs, 5 stls; Bazaldua 3 stls; Joel Belaire 3 stls.