ELLENSBURG. Wash. — Isaac Perez scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Toppenish to a 69-56 win over Ellensburg in CWAC boys basketball Tuesday night.
The Wildcats led by just two points through three quarters, 40-38, but erupted for 29 points in the final period to preserve their three-game lead atop the league. Toppenish closes out its regular season on Friday hosting Quincy.
Ryan Ferguson notched a team-high 15 points for Ellensburg, which plays at Selah on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Manuel Felan 13, Isaac Perez 31, Myers 0, Ramirez 4, Jason Grant 15, Larios 0, Garza 1, Robledo 0, Mesplie 5.
ELLENSBURG — Ryan Ferguson 15, Hatfield 0, Messner 2, Perez 8, Gibson 8, Boast 0, JT Fenz 10, Aiden Lewis 13, Marrs 0.
Toppenish=15=11=14=29=—=69
Ellensburg=11=17=10=18=—=56
---
SELAH 81, WAPATO 72: At Wapato, Noah Pepper's 33 points paced the Vikings, who held off Wapato's 44-point rally in the second half. Humberto Hinojosa scored a season-high 29 points for the Wolves.
SELAH — Teegan Garza 12, N. Zambito 0, Quigley 9, Quincy 6, Kuhn 0, Wilbur 0, John Zambito 11, Noah Pepper 33, Requena 2, Kinlow 8.
WAPATO — F. Alvarado 1, Goudy 2, B. Campos 8, Matthew Alvarado 16, Michael Martinez 12, Humberto Hinojosa 29, Richardson 4.
Selah=19=27=18=17=—=81
Wapato=16=12=21=23=—=72
---
PROSSER 75, EAST VALLEY 68: At Prosser, Saul Quinones scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including making 4 of 4 free throws in the final period as the Mustangs held off EV's late rally. Kaleb Thorson netted 20 of his 24 in the second half for EV and teammate Jace Durand matched his 24.
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 24, T. Hooper 0, J. Hooper 2, Navarro 4, Carrillo 6, Estill 2, Calhoun 0, Kaleb Thorson 24, Sullivan 6, Johnson 0.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 0, Saul Quinones 17, Swift 7, K. Rivera 0, Inions 7, Santillan 0, Weinmann 9, Calvin Maljaars 17, Griffiths 2, Haden Hicks 14, Moreno 2.
East Valley=12=13=17=26=—=68
Prosser=16=12=26=21=—=75
---
EPHRATA 53, GRANDVIEW 32: At Ephrata, Nate Garza scored 12 points and Nicholas Gutierrez chipped in 10 for the Greyhounds.
GRANDVIEW — Nicholas Gutierrez 10, Medina 1, Parrish 6, Castro 3, Nate Garza 12, Castilleja 0, Cuevas 0, D. Ramos 0, Rodriguez 0.
EPHRATA — Moore 8, Lakota Lange 11, Cleveringa 5, Black 7, Lybbert 2, Chamberlain 2, Hendrick 5, McConnell 8, Hesse 5, Moss 0, Rawley 0, Burns 0.
Grandview=4=8=12=8=—=32
Ephrata=7=10=12=24=—=53
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 104, GRANGER 53: At Granger, Mason Landdeck scored a season-high 35 points and three other Leopards reached double figures, led by Clay Delp with 13.
ZILLAH — Mason Landdeck 35, Medrano 5, B. Delp 0, Abrera 6, Teegan Waldman 12, Sebastian Godina 12, Avila 0, Kibbe 6, Ide 6, Clay Delp 13, Corona 3.
GRANGER — Cervantes 7, D. Castro 0, L. Castro 2, Cardenas 0, Cas Herrera 11, Andre Castro 14, Chavez 7, Adrian Soliz 10.
Zillah=22=26=35=21=—=104
Granger=18=13=8=14=—=53
---
LA SALLE 76, HIGHLAND 13: At Highland, Malachy Caffrey scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half to lead La Salle.
LA SALLE — O'Connor 6, Malachy Caffrey 29, Kieran Kershaw 12, Sahil Randhawa 13, Sedgwick 5, Saddedin 0, Judd 5, M. O'Connor 2, Gaethle 0, Acosta 2, Esquivel 2.
HIGHLAND — Quezoda 3, Silva 0, 0, T. Connolly 2, Ponce 3, Palacios 5, Vaca 0, J. Silva 0, Castro 0.
La Salle=25=23=21=7=—=76
Highland=0=4=6=3=—=13
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 73, MABTON 44: At Mabton, Kupkana Leavitt scored 13 points with eight rebounds, five assists and six steals for White Swan.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 4, C. Lewis 4, Sampson-Craig 9, Bass 6, Valdez 4, Kupkana Leavitt 13, S. Lewis 9, D. Lewis 9, Teal Soaring-Eagle 11, Hull 4, Villanueva 0, Shavehead 0.
MABTON — Enriquez 0, Preciado 4, Vasquez 5, McCallum 5, Carreon 0, Morrow 0, Zavala 4, Alexis Galarza 10, Luis Ramirez 10, Lopez 4, Ramos 0, Barajas 2, Bahena 0.
White Swan=11=23=23=16=—=73
Mabton=9=5=14=16=—=44
WS highlights: Leavitt 8 rebs, 5 assts, 6 stls; Soaring-Eagle 6 rebs, 4 stls; Sage Lewis 4 stls.
---
KITTITAS 66, TRI-CITIES PREP 65: At Tri-Cities Prep, Justin Hudson hit three 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Coyotes, who finished second in the West at 8-4.
KITTITAS — Walters 4, Justin Hudson 25, Vandorn 7, Rosbach 8, Byers 5, Jenks 0, Blake Catlin 17.
TRI-CITIES PREP — unavailable.
Kittitas=18=18=14=16=—=66
Tri-Cities Prep=19=17=14=15=—=65
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
YAKAMA TRIBAL 91, TROUT LAKE 43: At Yakama Tribal, Justice Hart netted a season-high 25 points for the Eagles, who moved to 7-0 in league and 17-2 overall heading into Friday's league finale against Sunnyside Christian.
TROUT LAKE — David 0, Clayton 0, Landon 0, Wyatt 3, Liam 7, Rain 0, Josh 6, Ronan 0, Carson Lanz 27, Josue 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Yallup 4, Brya. Strom 8, Wahsise 9, Mylo Jones 17, Bryan Strom 13, Bennett 0, John 8, Justice Hart 25, Dawes 5, Pascua 4.
Trout Lake=9=14=13=7=—=43
Yakama Tribal=25=14=33=19=—=91
YT highlights: Hart 5 rebs; DeShawn John 6 rebs; Ambrocio Pascua 8 rebs; Bryan Strom 4 stls.