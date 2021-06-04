static-bkh-all-1.jpg

File photo.

PROSSER — Halle Wright scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Prosser to a 55-49 victory  against East Valley in CWAC action Friday night.

The Mustangs (6-3 CWAC)  led by 13 after the first quarter.

Ashlynn Sylve led East Valley (5-4 CWAC) with 13 points.

EAST VALLEY — Johnson 5, Goodell 0, Base 0, B. Sylve 6, Trujillo 0, Wright 6, Alvarado 2, Hibbitt 7, Barry 3, Arenas 3, Gordon 4, Ashlynn Sylve 13.

PROSSER — Groeneveld 4, Bestebreur 0, Maljaars 3, Cortes 3, Blair 5, Harris 8, Halie Wright 24, Ibarra 8.

East Valley=3=15=16=15=—=49

Prosser=16=10=14=15=—=55

---

ELLENSBURG 68, GRANDVIEW 37: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson scored a team-high 18 points for the Bulldogs (9-1 CWAC), who clinched the CWAC title before their final game Saturday at East Valley.

GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 4, Castro 9, Trevino 6, Medina 0, Richey 4, Castilleja 9, Black 0, Prieto 0, Copeland 5, Yanetsko 0, Bentley 0.

ELLENSBURG — Jones 4, Dylan Philip 10, Leishman 3, Rogel 6, Olivia Anderson 18, Kennedy-Colson 2, Whitney 5, Blume 8, Kami Hartrick 12.

Grandview=6=8=10=13=—=37

Ellensburg=15=19=26=8=—=68

---

SCAC

NACHES VALLEY 53, KIONA-BENTON 18: At Kiona-Benton, Taylor Dunbar scored a game-high 23 points and Allison Uecker added 13 as the Rangers (2-5 SCAC) led by 17 points after the first quarter and cruised to the victory.

NACHES VALLEY — Taylor Dunbar 23, Allison Uecker 13, M.Kime 6, A. Kime 5, St. Martin 2, Hahn-Landis 2, Christopherson 2.

KIONA-BENTON — Berry 8, Calderson 4, Guevera 2, Aguillar 2, Gomez 2.

Naches Valley=21=17=12=3=—=53

Kiona-Benton=4=6=0=8=—=18

---

EWAC

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

RIVER VIEW 61, MABTON 40: At Kennewick, Esmeralda Sanchez flirted with a triple-double for the Vikings with 8 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and seven steals on Thursday night.

MABTON — Sanchez 8, Chavez 0, Galarza 0, Bonewell 8, Roettger 8, Moreno 1, Garzon 8, Becerra 5, Torres 2.

RIVER VIEW — Jennifer Gonzalez 12, Betzayra 0, Marina 7, Abby 0, Daisie 6, Skylin Munson 18, Maylee Hayes 11, Clayton 7.

Mabton=11=9=10=10=—=40

River View=11=17=21=12=—=61

Highlights: Esmeralda Sanchez (M) 9 rebs, 8 assts, 7 stls; Karina Garzon (M) 7 rebs.

---

CWAC

GRANDVIEW 64, ELLENSBURG 54: At Ellensburg, Nicky Gutierrez scored 23 points for the Greyhounds (5-6 CWAC) as they jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and held off the Bulldogs (3-8), despite 22 points from JT Fenz.

GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 23, Castilleja 0, N. Medina 8, Castro 5, F. Medina 9, A. Garza 0, Julian Garza 11, Rodriguez 3, Dorsett 5.

ELLENSBURG — Conaway 0, Gibson 3, Nealey 0, Andaya 9, Mayo 9, JT Fenz 22, Emmett Fenz 11.

Grandview=18=16=15=15=—=64

Ellensburg=8=18=12=16=—=54

Highlights: Gutierrez (G) 3 3p.

---

PROSSER 80, EAST VALLEY 45: At Prosser, JJ Reyes scored 14 points to lead three Mustangs (8-2 CWAC) in double figures. They'll travel to Selah while East Valley hosts Ellensburg on Saturday.

Teegan Hooper and Khale Calhoun each had 14 for the Red Devils (0-10 CWAC).

EAST VALLEY  Taylor 0, Teegan Hooper 14, Johnson 6, Miller 0, Field 0, Khale Calhoun 14, Uriostegui 0, Taylor 4, Rosales 0, Slader 0, Locke 4, Walser 0, Devery 3.

PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Phillips 6, Swift 7, Rivera 7, Tommy Inions 13, Kory McClure 12, Griffiths 2, Hicks 8, Gonzalez 8, Flores 3.

East Valley=11=12=13=9=—=45

Prosser=16=16=24=24=—=80

Highlights: Reyes (P) 3 3p.