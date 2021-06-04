PROSSER — Halle Wright scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Prosser to a 55-49 victory against East Valley in CWAC action Friday night.
The Mustangs (6-3 CWAC) led by 13 after the first quarter.
Ashlynn Sylve led East Valley (5-4 CWAC) with 13 points.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 5, Goodell 0, Base 0, B. Sylve 6, Trujillo 0, Wright 6, Alvarado 2, Hibbitt 7, Barry 3, Arenas 3, Gordon 4, Ashlynn Sylve 13.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 4, Bestebreur 0, Maljaars 3, Cortes 3, Blair 5, Harris 8, Halie Wright 24, Ibarra 8.
East Valley=3=15=16=15=—=49
Prosser=16=10=14=15=—=55
---
ELLENSBURG 68, GRANDVIEW 37: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson scored a team-high 18 points for the Bulldogs (9-1 CWAC), who clinched the CWAC title before their final game Saturday at East Valley.
GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 4, Castro 9, Trevino 6, Medina 0, Richey 4, Castilleja 9, Black 0, Prieto 0, Copeland 5, Yanetsko 0, Bentley 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 4, Dylan Philip 10, Leishman 3, Rogel 6, Olivia Anderson 18, Kennedy-Colson 2, Whitney 5, Blume 8, Kami Hartrick 12.
Grandview=6=8=10=13=—=37
Ellensburg=15=19=26=8=—=68
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 53, KIONA-BENTON 18: At Kiona-Benton, Taylor Dunbar scored a game-high 23 points and Allison Uecker added 13 as the Rangers (2-5 SCAC) led by 17 points after the first quarter and cruised to the victory.
NACHES VALLEY — Taylor Dunbar 23, Allison Uecker 13, M.Kime 6, A. Kime 5, St. Martin 2, Hahn-Landis 2, Christopherson 2.
KIONA-BENTON — Berry 8, Calderson 4, Guevera 2, Aguillar 2, Gomez 2.
Naches Valley=21=17=12=3=—=53
Kiona-Benton=4=6=0=8=—=18
---
EWAC
RIVER VIEW 61, MABTON 40: At Kennewick, Esmeralda Sanchez flirted with a triple-double for the Vikings with 8 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and seven steals on Thursday night.
MABTON — Sanchez 8, Chavez 0, Galarza 0, Bonewell 8, Roettger 8, Moreno 1, Garzon 8, Becerra 5, Torres 2.
RIVER VIEW — Jennifer Gonzalez 12, Betzayra 0, Marina 7, Abby 0, Daisie 6, Skylin Munson 18, Maylee Hayes 11, Clayton 7.
Mabton=11=9=10=10=—=40
River View=11=17=21=12=—=61
Highlights: Esmeralda Sanchez (M) 9 rebs, 8 assts, 7 stls; Karina Garzon (M) 7 rebs.
---
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 64, ELLENSBURG 54: At Ellensburg, Nicky Gutierrez scored 23 points for the Greyhounds (5-6 CWAC) as they jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and held off the Bulldogs (3-8), despite 22 points from JT Fenz.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 23, Castilleja 0, N. Medina 8, Castro 5, F. Medina 9, A. Garza 0, Julian Garza 11, Rodriguez 3, Dorsett 5.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 0, Gibson 3, Nealey 0, Andaya 9, Mayo 9, JT Fenz 22, Emmett Fenz 11.
Grandview=18=16=15=15=—=64
Ellensburg=8=18=12=16=—=54
Highlights: Gutierrez (G) 3 3p.
---
PROSSER 80, EAST VALLEY 45: At Prosser, JJ Reyes scored 14 points to lead three Mustangs (8-2 CWAC) in double figures. They'll travel to Selah while East Valley hosts Ellensburg on Saturday.
Teegan Hooper and Khale Calhoun each had 14 for the Red Devils (0-10 CWAC).
EAST VALLEY — Taylor 0, Teegan Hooper 14, Johnson 6, Miller 0, Field 0, Khale Calhoun 14, Uriostegui 0, Taylor 4, Rosales 0, Slader 0, Locke 4, Walser 0, Devery 3.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Phillips 6, Swift 7, Rivera 7, Tommy Inions 13, Kory McClure 12, Griffiths 2, Hicks 8, Gonzalez 8, Flores 3.
East Valley=11=12=13=9=—=45
Prosser=16=16=24=24=—=80
Highlights: Reyes (P) 3 3p.