WHITE SWAN — Kupkana Leavitt and Roger Valdez combined for 50 points with seven 3-pointers as White Swan's boys held off Kittitas for a 72-70 victory in EWAC West Division basketball Monday night.
Leavitt led the way with 26 points and three triples and Valdez netted 24 points for the Cougars, who are off to a 2-0 start under new coach Joel Yellow Owl. White Swan plays at Cle Elum on Thursday.
Conner Coles and Luke Hayden paced Kittitas with 16 points apiece. The Coyotes host Riverside Christian on Thursday.
KITTITAS — Van Dorn 8, Conner Coles 16, Josh Rosbach 14, Varnum 2, Towner 6, Catlin 8, Luke Hayden 16.
WHITE SWAN — Abrams 0, Watlamet 6, Scabbyrobe 0, Roger Valdez 24, Kupkana Leavitt 26, Teal Soaring Eagle 16, Hull 0.
Kittitas=18=18=16=18=—=70
White Swan=10=26=22=14=—=72
WS highlights: Valdez 4 3p, Leavitt 3 3p, 2 blks; Abrams 3 stls; Soaring Eagle 5 rebs.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 46, GRANGER 39: At Granger, Noah McKee scored 18 points to help the Crusaders beat the Spartans.
Ryan Heckert led Granger, which plays at Kittitas on Thursday, with 18 points.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palmer 0, Noah McKee 18, Belknap 4, Allan 3, Bradford 0, Bell 0, Villa 0, Vickers 6, Bazaldua 0, Belaire 8, Lee 0, Bamglebu 7.
GRANGER — M. Heckert 6, Villa 2, Cardenas 5, Ryan Heckert 18, Asher 6, Casillas 2, Stewart 0.
Riverside Chr.=12=12=13=9=—=46
Granger=11=7=10=11=—=39
---
MABTON 61, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 49: At Mabton, Andy McCallum hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to help the Vikings improve to 3-1 in the East Division. Mabton hosts River View on Thursday.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Garbey 0, Parks 2, Jansen 0, Herredia 15, Nishi 0, Underhall 6, Wallace 2, David Rittenbach 24.
MABTON — Birrueta 0, Andy McCallum 21, Jesus Carreon 10, Zavala 9, Farias 4, Morrow 0, Alltus 0, Bahena 7, Ramos 4, Vasquez 6.
WWV=6=18=15=10=—=49
Mabton=14=13=18=16=—=61
---
SCAC
CONNELL 44, LA SALLE 31: At Connell, Marcus Cobar grabbed 10 rebounds and scored six points for the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Garza 2, Sevigny 5, O'Conner 9, Zamora 4, McCart 3, Cobar 6, Sanchez 2, Judd 0.
CONNELL — Ruben Holt 20, Trever Johnson 10, Freeman 8, Martinez 6, Saucedo 0, Turner 0, Burgoyne 0.
La Salle=10=9=2=10=—=31
Connell=7=3=17=17=—=44
Highlights: Marcus Cobar 10 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 79, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 55: At Liberty Christian, Justice Hart produced 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Mylo Jones had 19 points and nine assists as the Eagles pushed their unbeaten record to 5-0. Yakama Tribal plays at Pomeroy on Tuesday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Greyson 0, Lester Washise 13, Lewis 6, Mylo Jones 19, Saluskin 0, Bisaya 2, Bueno 0, Mahle 0, Justice Hart 19, Telani Dawes 14, Speedis 6.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Teegan Bishop 12, McClure 3, Dunham 2, Blake McClure 16, Magnus Hayden 13, Newell 2, Connelly 4, Logan 2, Culver 0.
Yakama Tribal=19=17=19=24=—=79
Liberty Chr.=9=16=14=16=—=55
YT highlights: 25 team assists, Washise 5 rebs; Jones 9 assts; Hart 7 assts, 12 rebs; Dawes 8 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 59, DESALES 50: At Sunnyside, Nate Moore scored a game-high 29 points and Tyler Groeneweg added 11 to lead the Knights past DeSales. Sunnyside Christian will play at Touchet on Tuesday.
DESALES — Lesko 9, Baffney 4, Koy Fruci 15, Andrew Lyford 13, Chase 0, Doohan 3, Worden 6, Scott 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Nate Moore 29, Van Wieringen 7, Jech 3, Bosma 7, Tyler Groeneweg 11, Roedel 2.
DeSales=6=10=14=20=—=50
Sunnyside Chr.=15=14=12=18=—=59
---
GIRLS
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 68, KITTITAS 45: At White Swan, Nakoda Sampson finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars. White Swan will play at Cle Elum on Thursday.
Brooke Ravet scored a team-high 18 points for the Coyotes.
KITTITAS — Harris 0, Brooke Ravet 18, Rose 4, Faubion 0, Bare 3, Nash 0, Huber 3, Federwisch 0, Wilson 6, Nunley 11.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 19, Ryan 0, Rodriguez 0, Mel Bass 17, Jo Scabbyrobe 15, E. Bass 5, Wolfsberger 8, Vanpelt 4, Wheeler 0.
Kittitas=12=14=5=14=—=45
White Swan=18=11=21=18=—=68
Highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 4 assts, 11 rebs, 3 stls; M. Bass (WS) 4 stls, 4 assts, 3-5 3-pts; Sampson (WS) 11 rebs; Lovey Vanpelt (WS) 7 rebs, 3 assts.
---
CLE ELUM 44, HIGHLAND 32: At Cle Elum, eighth-grader Madelyn Kretschman scored 13 points and Isabelle Martin put together 11 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors.
HIGHLAND — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Singer 0, Dewitt 4, Bator 5, Madelyn Kretschman 13, Sattler 2, Isabelle Martin 11, Rainwater 0, Ellison 9.
Highland=2=10=6=14=—=32
Cle Elum=14=9=9=12=—=44
CE highlights: Martin 8 rebs; Bator 7 rebs; Ellison 7 rebs, 4 stls.
---
MABTON 61, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 48: At Mabton, Esmerelda Sanchez had 14 points and 10 steals and added four assists and four rebounds as the Vikings improved to 2-2 in the East Division. Mabton hosts River View on Thursday.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Willard 4, Larsen 0, Stepper 2, Santellano 4, Dodds 0, Sahara Browning 33, Smith 5, Tarwinga 0.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 14, Ramirez 4, Chavez 7, Galarza 7, Bonewell 4, Roettger 0, Moreno 4, Karina Garzon 13, Becerra 4, Torres 4.
WWV=8=14=14=12=—=48
Mabton=13=14=20=14=—=61
Highlights: Sanchez 10 stls, 4 assts, 4 rebs; Jasmin Chavez 8 rebs; Mercedes Becerra 4 stls, 4 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 49: At Liberty Christian, Jada Liulamaga's 20 points and 10 assists sparked the Eagles, who moved to 3-2 and will travel to Pomeroy on Tuesday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewiin Mills 10, Eagleheart 3, George 0, Lucei 0, Randle 4, Gwen Dawes 15, Salazar 0, Cardenas 0, Jada Liulamaga 20, Scabbyrobe 9, Starr 0.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — L. Reed 10, E. Reed 25, Wilson 0, Stringard 2, Bush 4, Culver 3, Lindrum 0, Davis 4, Grims 0.
Yakama Tribal=7=21=15=15=—=62
Liberty Chr.=11=11=16=10=—=49
Highlights: Liulamaga 6 rebs, 10 assts; Scabbyrobe 6 rebs.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 58, DESALES 22: At Sunnyside, Jenna Andringa scored 11 of her 20 points in the first quarter as the Knights moved to 6-0. SC plays at Touchet on Tuesday.
DESALES — Kimble 0, Jimenez 3, Skaarup 6, Maddie Wahl 11, Thomas 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Kelli Candanoza 17, Banks 9, Alseth 6, Clapp 2, Jech 0, T. Andringa 4, Prins 0, Velasquez 0, Jenna Andringa 20, Wolters 0.
DeSales=5=6=6=5=—=22
Sunnyside Chr.=27=9=17=5=—=58
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
EASTMONT 2, WEST VALLEY 1
At Nob Hill Bowling
Game scores: Eastmont 628-614, Eastmont 658-610, West Valley 610-606.
WV highlights: Nora Cox 491 (172, 171); Ashley Miles 484 (161, 164); Davian McDougal 433 (154); Evka Ball 426 (158).
---
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 3, ELLENSBURG 0
Game scores: Eisenhower 606-491, Eisenhower 556-425, Eisenhower 616-425.
Eisenhower highlights: Laurel Heesemann 205, 151, 151; Makenzie Clemmons 166, 160, 158; Hayley Hammontree 172.