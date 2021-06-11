WENATCHEE — West Valley came from seven down in the fourth quarter to beat Wenatchee 55-52 for its 23rd consecutive Big 9 regular season win.
Logan Kinloch led the Rams with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Cluff scored 17 points. Those two combined for 16 of 18 points in the fourth quarter for West Valley, which will travel to Sunnyside on Tuesday.
WEST VALLEY — Jackson Cluff 17, Logan Kinloch 21, Matheny 9, Schlapp 0, Goldsmith 3, Wilburn 3, Mata 0.
WENATCHEE — Garrett Long 23, Albert 0, Young 2, Boyle 0, Burleson 0, Goodell 8, Dorey 0, Camden Loidhamer 19.
West Valley 17 10 10 18 — 55
Wenatchee 8 21 16 7 — 52
SCAC DISTRICT LA SALLE 57, COLLEGE PLACE 55 (OT): At La Salle, Diego Garza scored 17 points to go with four steals to help the Lightning rally to win its season finale in a consolation game.
Naches Valley beat Wapato 93-75 in the SCAC third-place game.
COLLEGE PLACE — Danner Willis 10, Christiansen 3, Howard 4, Schreindl 3, Sanchez 5, Durand 7, Vera 0, Davis Fry 15, Parsons 3, Corbett 3, Mink 0.
LA SALLE — Diego Garza 17, Sevigny 7, Moses O’Conner 10, Zamora 0, McCart 0, Judd 5, Cobar 6, Oscar Sanchez 12.
College Place 14 11 10 9 7 — 55 La Salle 13 13 8 14 9 — 57
Highlights: Garza 4 stls; Sanchez 4 stls; Ian Judd 10 rebounds.
EWAC
CLE ELUM 68, KITTITAS 45: At Kittitas, Joel Kelly scored 13 points to lead four Warriors in double figures and also grabbed 10 rebounds to clinch a share of the league title for Cle Elum. Both teams will start district play on Wednesday.
CLE ELUM — Cal. Razee 8, Chafin 1, Singer 5, Joel Kelly 13, Favero 9, Car. Razee 0, Jake Kelly 11, Griffin Bator 10, Cage Ellison 11.
KITTITAS — Not available.
Cle Elum 19 16 20 13 — 68 Kittitas 10 7 5 23 — 45
Highlights: Joel Kelly (CE) 10 rebs, 2 blks; Jake Kelly (CE) 4 assts, 4 stls.
WHITE SWAN 75, GRANGER 44: At Granger, Teal Soaring Eagle scored a season-high 34 points to go along with seven rebounds for the Cougars, who clinched a share of the league title.
WHITE SWAN — Frank 0, Sampson-Craig 5, Bubba Watlamet 14, Roger Valdez 12, Leavitt 4, Ryan 2, Teal Soaring Eagle 34 (season-high), Hull 2, Scabbyrobe 0, Dittentholer 2, Afraid of Bear 0, ShaveHead 0.
GRANGER — M. Heckert 0, Villa 3, Cardenas 9, Ryan Heckert 12, Castro 8, Asher 3, Casillas 8, Stewart 2.
White Swan 17 25 27 6 — 75 Granger 12 6 10 17 — 44
Highlights: Valdez (WS) 7 rebs; Soaring Eagle 7 rebs, 6 3p; Devin Sampson-Craig 5 rebs, 4 stls, 8 assts.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 42, HIGHLAND 31: At Highland, Joel Belaire scored 15 points to pace the Crusaders.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — McKee 5, Belknap 3, Bell 2, Bickers 2, Joel Belaire 15, Allen 7, Palma 5, Pommer 2, Bazaldua 3.
HIGHLAND — Castro 0, Rosenkranze 0, Ponce 5, Jesus Silva 10, Gonzalez 4, R. Ayala 4, Hakala 4, S. Ayala 4.
Riverside Christian 9 18 7 8 — 42 Highland 4 2 15 10 — 31
HIGHLAND 41, GRANGER 29: At Highland, Jesus Silva scored 13 points and Alan Ponce added 11 to lead the Scotties to their first win in three years Thursday night.
GRANGER — M. Heckert 3, Cardenas 2, R. Heckert 8, Castro 0, Asher 7, Casillas 8, Stewart 1.
HIGHLAND — Castro 0, Rosenkranze 0, Alan Ponce 11, Jesus Silva 13, Gonzalez 9, R. Ayala 4, Hakala 4, S. Ayala 0.
Granger 6 7 3 13 — 29 Highland 14 9 11 7 — 41
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE 57, PROSSER 53: At Prosser, Haden Hicks scored 19 points to finish off his impressive career for the Mustangs. Tommy Inions added 12 and Kory McClure scored 11 for Prosser, which finished 10-4.
Sunnyside 10 18 18 13 — 57 Prosser 21 14 15 20 — 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCAC DISTRICT WAPATO 68, NACHES VALLEY 60: At Wapato, Jordan Espinoza scored a team-high 21 points, Nyah Alvarado had 18 and Mya Morales added 12 to lead the Wolves to a third-place finish in the SCAC district tournament. Allison Uecker finished with 28 points for Naches Valley.
NACHES VALLEY — Smith 0, Sears 0, St. Martin 2, Yates 5, Taylor Dunbar 13, Allison Uecker 28, M. Kime 0, Galvez 0, Audrey Kime 11, Hargroves 0, Christopherson 1.
WAPATO — Cordova 8, Kenoras 3, Estrada 5, Mya Morales 12, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 21, Grunlose 0, Nyah Alvarado 18, Meninick 1.
Naches Valley 23 13 10 14 — 60 Wapato 15 14 24 15 — 68
Highlights: Arianna Cordova (W) 5 stls, 10 assts; Alvarado (W) 8 rebs.
EWAC
KITTITAS 38, CLE ELUM 23: At Kittitas, the Coyotes used a big second quarter to earn a win in the final game of the regular season for both teams. The district tournament begins on Wednesday.
CLE ELUM — Singer 0, Dewitt 2, Bator 7, Kretschman 1, Sattler 2, Anderson 2, Romig 0, Martin 7, Rainwater 0, Isotalo 0, Ellison 2, Stone 0.
KITTITAS — Not available.
Cle Elum 4 6 8 5 — 23
Kittitas 4 17 6 11 — 38
Highlights: Isabelle Martin (CE) 4 rebs, 3 stls.
GRANGER 43, WHITE SWAN 40: At Granger, the Spartans rallied with a big third quarter and got 16 points from Cassandra Herrera to hold off the Cougars and secure the league title.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 9, M. Bass 8, Scabbyrobe 2, E. Bass 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 12, Vanpelt 7.
GRANGER — Franco 3, Cassandra Herrera 16, Quinonez 1, Chavez 1, Carrasco 6, Ramos 7, Vasquez 9.
White Swan 18 6 6 10 — 40 Granger 6 9 19 9 — 43
HIGHLAND 47, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 37: At Highland, Gwen Rydberg filled up the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Scotties.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Graveson 0, A. Hull 9. O. Hull 9, Perkins 4, Chloe Swanson 15.
HIGHLAND — Ayala 6, Naomi Jimenez 10, Hakala 7, Pulido 4, Gwen Rydberg 20, Gonzalez 0, L. Silva 0, J. Silva 0, Garcia 0.
Riverside Christian 7 10 10 10 — 37
Highland 2 16 14 15 — 47
Highlights: Kayla Pulido (H) 10 rebs; Sydney Hakala (H) 6 assts; Rydberg 7 rebs, 5 blks.
GRANGER 62, HIGHLAND 29: At Highland, Jasslyn Ramos scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and came up with seven steals for the Spartans Thursday night.
GRANGER — Torres 4, Valdez 0, Franco 4, Herrera 9, Dalia Quinones 13, Chavez 2, Carrasco 5, Jasslyn Ramos 18, Vasquez 7.
HIGHLAND — Ayala 2, Al. Gonzalez 2, Garcia 3, Sydney Havala 12, As. Gonzalez 4, Pulido 2, Rydberg 4.
Granger 19 18 16 9 — 62
Highland 5 9 7 8 — 29
Highlights: Ramos 7 rebs, 5 stls; Aly Chavez 5 rebs, 6 stls.
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE 57, PROSSER 53: At Prosser, the Grizzlies held off a a second-half rally with the help of 24 points from Paris Wilson. Halle Wright scored 24 of her own in the Mustangs’ final game of the season. They finished 9-5.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Benemi Sanchez 10, Garza 0, Ramirez 5, Paris Wilson 24, Lopez 0, Carrizales 0, Schmahl 5, Lopez 2, Puente 0, Mia Hernandez 11.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Bestebreur 4, Maljaars 1, Cortes 8, Blair 0, Taylor 4, Harris 6, Ibarra 0, Halle Wright 24.
Sunnyside 14 13 11 19 — 57
Prosser 12 7 17 17 — 53